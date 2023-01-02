Loudoun County man charged with murder after domestic-related stabbing
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after what police called a domestic-related stabbing in Loudoun County.
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on the 17000 block of Twinoaks Place in the Hamilton area just before 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, for a report of a stabbing.Man killed in New Year’s Eve shooting in Fairfax
When they got there, the deputies found 62-year-old David Brown, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His son, 24-year-old Angus Brown, was located near the home and arrested without incident.
Brown has been charged with second-degree murder, as well as shooting, stabbing, cutting or wounding while committing a felony. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0