Loudoun County, VA

Loudoun County man charged with murder after domestic-related stabbing

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after what police called a domestic-related stabbing in Loudoun County.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on the 17000 block of Twinoaks Place in the Hamilton area just before 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, for a report of a stabbing.

When they got there, the deputies found 62-year-old David Brown, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His son, 24-year-old Angus Brown, was located near the home and arrested without incident.

Brown has been charged with second-degree murder, as well as shooting, stabbing, cutting or wounding while committing a felony. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

