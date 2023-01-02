Man facing drug charge after West Virginia police pursuit
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges, including a drug charge, after fleeing from a traffic stop.
According to the Milton Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for allegedly speeding, however the vehicle did not stop. Police say the vehicle continued on I-64 before exiting near the Huntington Mall and immediately getting back on I-64W.Close
The MPD says the vehicle continued traveling on I-64 and then got off the interstate at the Merritt’s Creek exit where it stopped at the bottom of the ramp.
According to police, the driver, identified as Brandon McComas, of Hurricane, was arrested. The Milton Police Department says McComas faces charges of speeding, driving while revoked for DUI, fleeing with reckless disregard, possession with intent to deliver and being a convicted felon with a firearm.
Police say $1,500 in cash, suspected drugs and a firearm were seized at the scene.
