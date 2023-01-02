Read full article on original website
6 BIG PREDICTIONS for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in 2023...
If you sat down this time last year and wrote down a list of predictions for what was ahead, you'd have done well to achieve more than two green ticks. Phil Mickelson got the ball rolling in February with his infamous "scary motherf****r" interview with Alan Shipnuck, an interview which almost brought down the house on LIV Golf before it began.
Masters champ Scottie Scheffler jokes that he might put LIV's Bubba Watson at his own table for Champions Dinner
KAPALUA, Hawaii — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler took a vacation in Tennessee last year and just so happened to bump into two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson in a restaurant. This occurred not long after Watson had decided to give up his PGA Tour membership and join the LIV Golf Series.
Why Rory McIlroy isn't playing in PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions
Rory McIlroy has chosen not to compete at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. This is despite the fact there is a stacked field in Maui and a prize purse of $15m on offer. That represents almost double what it was in 2022 when it was won...
Patrick Cantlay loses two MAJOR sponsors as he reveals LIV Golf theory
Patrick Cantlay has confirmed he has parted ways with Titleist and Hugo Boss as he once again shut down LIV Golf rumours. Speaking ahead of the first "elevated" event of the PGA Tour at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the 30-year-old confirmed the loss of two major sponsors. Cantlay turned...
NBC Golf officially announces staff changes for 2023 PGA Tour coverage
New year, new NBC … or something like that. On Tuesday afternoon, the network officially announced its PGA Tour broadcast lineup for 2023, confirming a slew of staffing changes that had been reported in recent weeks. The network’s announcement comes ahead of this weekend’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first broadcast coverage of the new calendar year for NBC.
Paige Spiranac explains "coolest moment of my life" with Tiger Woods
Paige Spiranac has revealed Tiger Woods taught her how to play "the low spinner". The social media superstar gave her 3.7m followers a short game tutorial in her latest Instagram post. Paige - who stunned golf fans with this outfit over Christmas - outlines how to play the low spinner,...
The NEW Rules of Golf are in effect for 2023, but what are they?
If you are yet to think of a suitable new year's resolution, we have an idea that could help you out: learn the changes to the rules of golf for 2023. A number of key changes were made to the rulebook in 2019, such as removing penalties for accidentally moving your ball on the green and reducing the search time for a ball from five minutes to three minutes.
Joaquin Niemann doing "everything he can" to lure PGA Tour star to LIV Golf
LIV Golf player Joaquin Niemann says he is doing everything he possibly can to convince Mito Pereira to join the breakaway series. Pereira was widely rumoured to be "the next" player to join the tour - commissioned by Greg Norman - but all has fallen silent. The Chilean was pictured...
LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko enters 2023 a married woman!
Two-time major champion and two-time CME Group Tour champion Lydia Ko married her fiance Jun Chung on December 30, starting the new year in perfect fashion. Five-time major winner Yani Tseng shared images of the special day on her Instagram page as Ko and her partner capped off a memorable year with a spectacular wedding at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul.
