4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
XFL announces San Antonio Brahmas schedule, sets ticket sale dates
Games will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and FX.
Fascinating facts you might not know about the Alamodome
Facts that might stump even the most passionate San Antonian.
Pleasanton Express
Local trio chosen to play in San Antonio All-Star game
This Saturday evening some of the best football players in the San Antonio area will play in the 45th annual San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game at the Alamodome. Among those playing will be three players from Atascosa County. Jayce Krauskopf and Sean Ramos will represent Pleasanton while Clyde Schuchart will represent Jourdanton. All three will be members of Team Black going up against Team Gold at 5 p.m.
Mocktails are done right at these 11 San Antonio bars
Dry January is made easy with cocktails.
KSAT 12
Valero Alamo Bowl CEO preparing for big change
SAN ANTONIO – The Valero Alamo Bowl has for years stood out in a crowded field, positioning itself as one of the better-performing postseason games, especially among its peers outside of the College Football Playoff or New Year’s Six bowl lineup. But another round of conference realignment and...
VIA offers free tickets, cheap rides to San Antonio's All-American Bowl
Watch the next wave of college football stars courtesy of VIA.
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips From San Antonio
San Antonio, Texas, is one of the most exciting cities in the Lone Star State. It's also the perfect starting point to visit the incredible destinations, famous cities, festivals, national parks, and stunning landmarks in and around the great state of Texas. If you're seeking the perfect day trip, a...
Three TX cities make top 20 list of U.S. Cities With Most Green Space
A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are known for preparing delicious burgers using only fresh ingredients.
Experts share how to treat cedar fever in San Antonio
Cedar pollen levels will high on Friday.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Brahmas announce XFL schedule; will play St. Louis Battlehawks at Alamodome in opener
SAN ANTONIO – The XFL on Thursday announced its inaugural schedule for the 2023 season and the San Antonio Brahmas will play the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Alamodome. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on ABC. The eight team league unveiled...
San Antonio Italian restaurant Albi's Vite to open second location soon
You can pretend you're a guest at the White Lotus.
KSAT 12
Video of grass fire at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery goes viral on TikTok
SAN ANTONIO – A video that shows a grass fire at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetary is going viral on TikTok. The video, uploaded by Steve Torres on Wednesday, shows flames surrounding dozens of headstones as firefighters respond with water and shovels. As of Thursday afternoon, the 52-second...
All-American Bowl: Quarterback rundown through two days in the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO - Two days of practice are complete at the All-American Bowl with some of high school football’s best quarterbacks taking center stage this week in the Alamo City. 247Sports gives you the rundown on how each of them are performing. Alpha Dog. Detroit (Mich.) King quarterback and...
'Incredible person': San Antonio community mourns co-owner of The Mix
'He's already immensely missed.'
San Antonio's rental market increasingly competitive, report says
For every vacant rental property in San Antonio, there are 12 potential tenants, according to the report.
KSAT 12
San Antonio nightlife, business community mourns death of influential St. Mary’s bar owner
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio nightlife and live music community is mourning the loss of an influential figure on the St. Mary’s strip. Blayne Tucker, 42, died Friday morning on Dec. 30. His cause of death is unknown. Tucker was a beloved friend and co-owner of The...
San Antonio bar being investigated where Councilman Perry consumed 14 drinks before driving, report says
SAN ANTONIO — Following San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry's DWI arrest stemming from a Nov. 6 crash, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating the bar he was at prior, Evil Olive. Located on the north side, Evil Olive is where Perry consumed 14 alcoholic drinks within a...
TABC investigating bar that reportedly served Clayton Perry 14 drinks
The bar could have its liquor license temporarily suspended.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
