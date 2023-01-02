Effective: 2023-01-07 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 815 PM CST. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayou in Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Bossier, Webster and Bienville Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday afternoon and continue rising to 16.0 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.2 feet on 12/27/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BIENVILLE PARISH, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO