Effective: 2023-01-06 04:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 815 PM CST. Target Area: Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Bossier and Webster Parishes. For the Bodcau Bayou...including Bayou Bodcau Lake...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the pool stage was 171.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood pool stage late tonight and continue rising to 178.0 feet Friday, January 13. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood pool stage is 172.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 178.3 feet on 04/01/1969. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO