Robin Roberts to marry girlfriend Amber Laign after 18 years together

By Nicholas Hautman
 3 days ago

Here come the brides.

Robin Roberts announced on “Good Morning America” Monday that she finally plans to walk down the aisle with her girlfriend of nearly 18 years, Amber Laign, in 2023.

“I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” the news anchor told author and motivational speaker Gabrielle Bernstein after admitting she was “hesitating” to share the news because she had not “said it out loud yet.”

Roberts, 62, revealed she and Laign, 48, “talked about” marriage in the past but “put it off” once the Plant Juice Oils co-founder was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2021.

Laign completed radiation therapy in July 2022 after enduring complications with chemotherapy .

As Bernstein encouraged Roberts to “create a wedding vision board” during Monday’s broadcast, the journalist began fanning herself with her note cards.

“I can’t believe I said that,” she joked about divulging her “next chapter” with Laign.

Roberts shared her “next chapter” with Laign on “Good Morning America.”
The couple started dating in July 2005, though Roberts, who is also a breast cancer survivor , did not publicly come out as gay until December 2013.

They celebrated their milestone 15th anniversary in 2020, with Laign recalling on Instagram how she had met the newscaster on a blind date.

“Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life,” the former massage therapist wrote at the time, adding, “You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know. You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through ❤ Beautiful…..absolutely beautiful. I love you with all my heart.”

Page Six

Page Six

