ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEKU

Fred White, drummer for the band Earth, Wind & Fire, has died

By Becky Sullivan
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

Fred White, who played drums for the era-defining and genre-defying band Earth, Wind & Fire, has died at the age of 67, his brother and the band announced on social media.

"Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene 'Freddie' White," wrote his brother and bandmate Verdine White on Instagram on Sunday. No cause of death has yet been released.

Fred White was born in 1955 in Chicago into a family of musicians, including older brothers Verdine and Maurice White. He showed talent at the drums early in life — a "child protégé," his brother Verdine said — and even as a teenager found success playing drums in Chicago for acts including Donny Hathaway.

"At home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous," his brother wrote. "We could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light hearted."

In 1970, Maurice moved to Los Angeles and founded Earth, Wind & Fire, and Verdine joined a few months later.

A few years later, they coaxed their younger brother to join the group as a primary drummer.

Fred White went on to play the drums for the funk-soul-disco-R&B-fusion band in its heyday through the mid-1980s, including on all six albums in Earth, Wind & Fire's remarkable run of consecutive top 10 records on the Billboard pop chart.

His tight and energetic beats made up the backbone of hits like "Shining Star," "Let's Groove" and – of course – the enduring mega-hit "September," which hit No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 when it was released and has nearly 1.2 billion streams on Spotify.

Fred White left the band in the mid-1980s, though he continued to perform with other groups over the years. In 2000, Earth Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, including Fred as a member.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Dance studio ceiling collapses during rain in Sherman Oaks

A group of local dancers continued the show even after the ceiling of their Sherman Oaks dance studio collapsed.SOHO Dance LA students were mid-practice on Wednesday when heavy rain started to pour as part of the huge storm sweeping through the area reached Los Angeles. At just about 6:40 p.m., dance instructor Lucio Romero was leading her beginner rumba class when she decided to lead them away from the front of the room to exemplify a couple of steps. Just seven seconds after she danced her way in the opposite direction of the mirror —  where she and the students normally stand...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
156K+
Followers
16K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is a trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy