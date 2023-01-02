Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Julia Davis (February 14, 1927 – January 2, 2023)
Julia Davis, 95, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs and Reliance, Wyoming for the past 89 years and former resident of Slovenia, Yugoslavia. Mrs. Davis died following a lengthy illness. She was...
SLIB Approves Sweetwater Memorial’s Lab Grant Request
SWEETWATER COUNTY — With funding secured, the $8.7 million lab renovation and expansion at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) will move forward. During the MHSC Board of Trustees’ meeting this afternoon, CEO Irene Richardson told the board the State Lands and Investments Board (SLIB) unanimously approved the hospital’s lab renovation request for a Health and Human Service Capital Construction American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant.
Four-Day School Week Draws Strong Support (Part 1)
ROCK SPRINGS — So far, the opinion appears close to unanimous that the four-day school week is working for Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 1 and should continue for the foreseeable future. The advantages that have been cited more than once include time now being allowed for more...
Karla Jean Gunderson (July 17, 1931 – December 28, 2022)
Karla Jean Gunderson, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at her son’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs and Green River, Wyoming for the past 10 years and former resident of East Carbon, Utah. She was born...
Samela “Sami” Kay Large (July 8, 1958 – December 27, 2022)
Samela “Sami” Kay Large, 64, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 40 years and former resident of La Barge and Kemmerer, Wyoming. She was born July 8, 1958 in Fort Morgan, Colorado; the daughter of Jack Wilson and Marian Lowery.
Laurie Lynne Acker Randall (October 24, 1968 – December 22, 2022)
Laurie Lynne Acker Randall, 54, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at her mother’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Randall was a resident of Old Fort, North Carolina for 38 years and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born October 24, 1968 in Rock Springs,...
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 5
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation. Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense. Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10487, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. A criminal charge is merely an...
