NRVNews
Buckner, Gary Jack
Gary Jack Buckner, 69, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleven Jack Buckner; and a special brother-in-law, Gary “Billy” Roop. Survivors include his mother, Edna Buckner; brothers and sister-in-law, Audie and Sandy Buckner, and Larry Buckner and...
NRVNews
Akers, Joseph Cleveland
Joseph Cleveland Akers, 77, of Christiansburg, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army having served during the Vietnam War and spent over 20 years in the Reserves. He was owner and operator of A&S Home Repair. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Beulah Akers; brother, Oscar Akers; and sister, Eula Brammer.
NRVNews
Davis, Dawn Quesenberry
Dawn Quesenberry Davis, age 57, of Blacksburg died, Monday, January 2, 2023, at University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born in Radford, Virginia on February 28, 1965. She was preceded in death by her father Orie Quesenberry. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Davis; mother, Alma Quesenberry; sons, Chris, Jason, and Anthony; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra (Marlene) and Gary, Linda and Jeff, Tracy and Art, Martha, Emily and Ken, Marcie and Larry, Karen and Tim, Dicy and Jonathan; brother, Orie Quesenberry, Jr. and wife Debbie; grandson, Jackson Davis and numerous other family members.
NRVNews
Cawley, Edward Franklin
Edward Franklin Cawley, 95 of Pembroke, VA departed this life January 3, 2023 in the care of Carilion Giles Community Hospital. Born May 14, 1927 in Newhall, WV, he was a son of the late Burley and Stella Davis Cawley. Mr. Cawley served first his country, as a staff sergeant...
NRVNews
Hudnall, Shirley McCoy
Shirley Edna McCoy Hudnall of Riner, VA went home to meet her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on January 2nd, 2023. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Shirley E. McCoy and Callie Rebecca Phillips, both formerly of Floyd; foster parents, Lawrence and Louise Bryant of Cheylen, WV; brother, Eddie McCoy; husband, Billy Ray Hudnall; and daughter-in-law, Christie Hudnall.
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
wfxrtv.com
Two bodies found in Smith Mountain Lake
The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. “Chase the Chill”. Dealing...
NRVNews
Hollingsworth & Vose to Expand
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast to accommodate new production equipment to meet increased demand. Virginia successfully competed with Georgia for the project, which will create 25 new jobs.
NRVNews
Selby, Peggy Linkous
Peggy Ann Selby, 79 of Blacksburg, went to join her heavenly Father on Friday, December 30, 2022. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Lourie and Lester Shaver of Blacksburg; sons, Leroy Linkous Jr. of Christiansburg, and Richard Linkous and Robert Croote of Riner; grandchildren, Bridgette Strup and husband Dan, and Amber Linkous; great grandchildren, Georgia and Penelope Strup; sister Lois and Malcom Woolwine; and best friend, Gloria Hilton. She leaves to cherish her memory, several nieces and nephews.
NRVNews
Burke, Bernard Anthony
Loving and cherished husband, father, brother, and grandfather Bernard Anthony Burke, 79, of Blacksburg, Virginia went home into the arms of the Lord on January 2, 2023. Born in Chester, Pennsylvania Bernie worked for Sun Oil Company for 30 years. He enjoyed raising World Class White Tail Deer at his Raptor Ridge Deer Farm in Breezewood, PA. In his spare time, he enjoyed creating ecosystems to support wildlife, especially frogs, fish, and waterfowl. He enjoyed visits from family and friends and was always the life of the party. His sense of humor and infectious laugh always filled the room with spirit and cheer. He will never be forgotten.
Community members in Bluefield mourn Vain Colby
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Playwright, actor, friend, husband, those are just some of the words used to describe Vain Colby. He was a man who helped revitalize the theatre community in the Bluefield area. Colby died unexpectedly, on New Year’s Eve 2022 and now the community is left in shock and mourning. Colby’s close associates Skip […]
theroanoker.com
40 Under 40: Dr. Zachary Collier
Dr. Zachary Collier, 36 / Assistant Professor, Radford University / President, Collier Research Systems. Salem resident Zachary Collier focuses his research on managing risks in the semiconductor supply chain, which has been especially relevant recently with the global chip shortage and the passage of the CHIPS Act. He has been published in nationally recognized publications such as Newsweek and RealClearPolitics, and has been interviewed and quoted in articles appearing in CNN Business, TechTarget, NewsMax, Consumer Affairs and other trade-related publications as a subject matter expert semiconductor market. He has published over 50 peer-reviewed journal articles, book chapters, and conference papers on topics related to decision modeling, risk analysis and resilience; is a Fellow of the Center for Risk Management of Engineering Systems at University of Virginia; and contributes as a subject matter expert to the development of industry standards through SAE International. He has also helped to organize the Center for Hardware and Embedded Systems Security and Trust (CHEST), where he is a Visiting Scholar. “A community is kind of like a machine — you get out of it what you put into it,” he says. “Everyone living in a community benefits from the community in a number of ways, so I feel like the people living there should try to find creative ways to make it the best place it can be.”
Vehicle found in Greenbrier County river
CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was found in a river on Stonehouse Road on the 4200th block in Caldwell. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, along with Greenbrier County Emergency Services were on the scene. No injuries have been reported at […]
New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
Notoriously Morbid opens Boba café
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new business is bringing a popular beverage to Beckley. Notoriously Morbid opened its Boba Street Café on Tuesday, January 3rd. The store partnered with Kobe Asian Fusion in Fayetteville to start the café. Marisa Miller, an employee at the store, believes the new café could help Boba become more popular […]
NRVNews
Jarrells, Billy Wayne
Billy Wayne Jarrells, age 72 of Hiwassee passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem. Born July 4, 1950 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Roy Leonard Jarrells & Mary Pearl Trail Jarrells. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Darlene Martin Jarrells, son-in-law, Rhondie Ousley, brothers, Ronnie and Jim Jarrells.
NRVNews
Akers, Dennis Marvin
Dennis Marvin Akers, 74 of Floyd, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. Dennis was a Floyd County High School and Cheyney University of PA graduate. He served in the United States Air Force and gave 22 years of service to Shelor Motor Mile. He was Associate Pastor at Mt. Zion Christian Church and Bible study teacher.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Tracy Hurd Willard
At age 55, our dear sweet, Tracy Hurd Willard of Vinton, VA, escaped her earthly tent quickly, graciously and peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022, surrounded by friends and family. With worship music playing and our hands laid on her, we prayed her out of this world into the next. Our hearts ache for ourselves but we rejoice and praise God for His mercies.
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
NRVNews
Yopp, Betty Guilliams
At 80 our dear beloved “Mom” and “MawMaw” Betty Guilliams Yopp passed gracefully and peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022. While our hearts ache for ourselves we praise God for his loving kindness and mercies and know she is in Heaven singing and praising his name.
