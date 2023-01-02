Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NRVNews
Davis, Dawn Quesenberry
Dawn Quesenberry Davis, age 57, of Blacksburg died, Monday, January 2, 2023, at University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born in Radford, Virginia on February 28, 1965. She was preceded in death by her father Orie Quesenberry. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Davis; mother, Alma Quesenberry; sons, Chris, Jason, and Anthony; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra (Marlene) and Gary, Linda and Jeff, Tracy and Art, Martha, Emily and Ken, Marcie and Larry, Karen and Tim, Dicy and Jonathan; brother, Orie Quesenberry, Jr. and wife Debbie; grandson, Jackson Davis and numerous other family members.
NRVNews
Jarrells, Billy Wayne
Billy Wayne Jarrells, age 72 of Hiwassee passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem. Born July 4, 1950 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Roy Leonard Jarrells & Mary Pearl Trail Jarrells. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Darlene Martin Jarrells, son-in-law, Rhondie Ousley, brothers, Ronnie and Jim Jarrells.
NRVNews
Akers, Joseph Cleveland
Joseph Cleveland Akers, 77, of Christiansburg, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army having served during the Vietnam War and spent over 20 years in the Reserves. He was owner and operator of A&S Home Repair. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Beulah Akers; brother, Oscar Akers; and sister, Eula Brammer.
NRVNews
Buckner, Gary Jack
Gary Jack Buckner, 69, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleven Jack Buckner; and a special brother-in-law, Gary “Billy” Roop. Survivors include his mother, Edna Buckner; brothers and sister-in-law, Audie and Sandy Buckner, and Larry Buckner and...
NRVNews
Henry, Betty Duncan
Betty Duncan Henry, 82 of Willis, passed away on January 1, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin & Lucille Duncan; and siblings, Ruth Duncan, Vera Beckner, and Nancy White. She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Sandy & Billy Ward, Minnie Henry, and Melanie &...
NRVNews
Hudnall, Shirley McCoy
Shirley Edna McCoy Hudnall of Riner, VA went home to meet her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on January 2nd, 2023. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Shirley E. McCoy and Callie Rebecca Phillips, both formerly of Floyd; foster parents, Lawrence and Louise Bryant of Cheylen, WV; brother, Eddie McCoy; husband, Billy Ray Hudnall; and daughter-in-law, Christie Hudnall.
NRVNews
Quesenberry, James Dale
James Dale Quesenberry, 72 of Willis, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was a good son and brother, a loving husband, and an amazing daddy, doting papa, and great grandpa as well as a friend to many. He is preceded in...
NRVNews
Wood, Connie B.
Connie B. Wood, 87, of Floyd, passed away on Tuesday January 3, 2023. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia P. Wood; parents, Carl and Irene Wood; brothers, Claborne Wood, Joseph wood; sisters, Frances Lawson, Marie Wood. Connie is survived by his son, Kenneth Wood (Millie); one sister,...
NRVNews
Poff, Rodger Clinton
Rodger Clinton Poff of Check, Virginia went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 29, 2022. Rodger was born on November 4, 1953 to Clinton and Avis Poff. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Avis Poff; his sister, Goldie; and his sister-in-law, Lou Poff.
NRVNews
Akers, Dennis Marvin
Dennis Marvin Akers, 74 of Floyd, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. Dennis was a Floyd County High School and Cheyney University of PA graduate. He served in the United States Air Force and gave 22 years of service to Shelor Motor Mile. He was Associate Pastor at Mt. Zion Christian Church and Bible study teacher.
NRVNews
Blankenship, Jr., William Louis
William Louis “Bill” Blankenship Jr., 57 of Pearisburg, Virginia departed this life on December 24, 2022 in his home. Born in Montgomery County, Virginia on January 14, 1965 he was a son of the late William “Bill” Blankenship Sr and Emma Jean Garcia Blankenship. In addition...
NRVNews
Cawley, Edward Franklin
Edward Franklin Cawley, 95 of Pembroke, VA departed this life January 3, 2023 in the care of Carilion Giles Community Hospital. Born May 14, 1927 in Newhall, WV, he was a son of the late Burley and Stella Davis Cawley. Mr. Cawley served first his country, as a staff sergeant...
NRVNews
NRCC Free Concert on Jan. 14
The music of The Country Boys and Slate Mountain Ramblers will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. The Country Boys have been playing traditional bluegrass and...
NRVNews
ABWA January Luncheon Meeting
Join us for our January monthly lunch meeting. Guest Speaker, Sharon Scott, the President & CEO of Fully Engaged, a small consulting firm catering to small and medium-sized businesses, will share goal setting tips on the topic of: Building the Life You Want for 2023 and Beyond. American Business Women’s...
NRVNews
Yopp, Betty Guilliams
At 80 our dear beloved “Mom” and “MawMaw” Betty Guilliams Yopp passed gracefully and peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022. While our hearts ache for ourselves we praise God for his loving kindness and mercies and know she is in Heaven singing and praising his name.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Carolyn Marie Coffey Crowder
age 60 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at her home. Born November 13, 1962 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late Clyde Everett Coffey & Shirley Ann Eads Coffey. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Timothy Everett Coffey, Joseph Brian Coffey and sister, Elizabeth Coffey.
wfxrtv.com
Two bodies found in Smith Mountain Lake
The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. “Chase the Chill”. Dealing...
NRVNews
Gallimore, Jessalyn Michelle
On Friday, December 23rd, 2022, Jessalyn Michelle Gallimore–beloved daughter and sister–passed away. She was thirty-three and had waged a fierce battle against the enemy of type one diabetes. Born to Caren and Michael Gallimore and sister to Dakota Gallimore, “Jes” had an avid interest in criminal law, graduating...
NRVNews
Radford Christmas Tree Collection
Christmas tree collection in the City of Radford is now underway. Please place your tree at the front of your house, near the edge of pavement and Public Works will come to collect it.
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary School
Lee exiting Brown Robinson ParkPhoto byCheryl E Preston. Are the woods on Lick Run near 10th street filled with spirits?. Roanoke has a haunted history and many ghost stories from people who swear they are true but there are just as many skeptics. The tale I now share was told to me while I was sitting on a bench in Brown Robinson Park this afternoon. A young lady sat down beside me and asked if I could guess her age. I said 18 or 20 but she revealed that she was only 16 and gave her name but I will refer to her as Lee. As her younger brother played with my grandchildren she began to talk and I listened.
Comments / 0