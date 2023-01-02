ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

South Congress Books ‘priced out,’ announces relocation to old Austin neighborhood

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South Congress Books will relocate in 2023 to a new location, the business announced in a Facebook post on New Year’s Eve.

The bookstore, located at 1608 S. Congress Ave., opened back in summer 2011. Its last day operating off South Congress is Jan. 8, with a planned reopening at 3703 Kerbey Lane in March. The new location will be across the road from the original Kerbey Lane Cafe.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qYsJt_0k1HBElT00
    South Congress Books will relocate from its location along the Austin strip to an Old Austin neighborhood this spring. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471FFJ_0k1HBElT00
    South Congress Books will relocate from its location along the Austin strip to an Old Austin neighborhood this spring. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

In a separate Facebook post , the store’s heads attributed the move to the rising rental costs along South Congress.

“It may not surprise many of you to learn that we have been priced out of South Congress, so we are moving in January,” the post read in part. “Why the short notice? We have been negotiating down to the wire and just signed a new lease last week.”

The shop will operate a small outpost at Uncommon Objects in the meantime before it officially reopens along Kerbey Lane, the post added.

“Our new location is a vintage bungalow on Kerbey Lane, directly across from the original iconic cafe. It’s cozy, charming, and even has a yard,” the post continued. “Stay tuned for future events at 3703 Kerbey Lane.”

From Jan. 2 through Jan. 8, the store shared it will also take 20% off merchandise because of the impending move.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Report: Leander ranked No. 9 best ZIP code to live in

LEANDER, Texas — If you live in the 78641 ZIP code, your location has been ranked as one of the best ZIP codes to move to!. At the end of 2022, in a new study by Opendoor, the City of Leander ranked No. 9 as one of the most popular cities for homebuyers to move to. The study detailed that 49% of respondents were motivated to move somewhere new to have a more affordable cost of living.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

4 restaurants now open, coming soon to Northwest Austin

Dog Haus Biergarten is a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Feeling hungry? There are several recently opened and upcoming restaurants in the Northwest Austin area. Whether you are looking for a local eatery or a tried-and-true chain, there is something new to try or look forward to locally.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Relocated New American Restaurant Closed in the Triangle

New American restaurant Provision Dining House closed up in the Triangle, according to its website. This seems to have happened sometime in the fall of 2022, potentially in November or December. The restaurant had relocated to Triangle address of 4600 West Guadalupe Street — taking over a former Maudie’s space — in June of 2022. Before that, it originally opened in the Quarry in October 2019 but closed in June 2020 because of the pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location

New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
AUSTIN, TX
tpr.org

TxDOT narrows option for widening I-35 through Austin

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has released the most detailed description yet of plans to widen I-35 through the core of Austin — explaining how the agency believes its multibillion-dollar highway expansion could affect everything from parks to pollution. As part of a more-than-7,000 page draft environmental impact...
AUSTIN, TX
onekindesign.com

A spectacular modern Texas hill country home embraces the outdoors

J Christopher Architecture is responsible for the design of this fabulous modern home located in the Rollingwood neighborhood of Austin, Texas. The dwelling is nestled on a unique guitar-shaped lot that has a limited buildable area. To accommodate for the limited footprint, the architects devised a four-story elevator that forms a “spine” to distribute the living spaces vertically.
AUSTIN, TX
dmagazine.com

In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns

A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

70K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy