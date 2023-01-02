Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Canada vs. USA on today? Start time, live stream for 2023 World Juniors semifinal
One of the best rivalries in the game of hockey is set to take center stage in Halifax on Wednesday night, as Canada and the USA meet in the 2023 World Juniors semifinals. Connor Bedard was the hero for Canada in the quarterfinals. The 17-year-old continued his stellar 2023 tournament by scoring the overtime winner in Canada's 4-3 win over Slovakia to send his team to the semifinals.
ng-sportingnews.com
IIHF goalie interference, explained: Why USA had two goals called back in World Juniors semifinal loss
Goalie interference is a grey area in the game of hockey. That applies to international competitions as well. The United States had not just one, but two goals disallowed for goaltender interference during its 6-2 semifinal loss to Canada on Wednesday night. USA head coach Rand Pecknold expressed his frustration...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Thomas Milic? Details on Canada's undrafted goalie making waves at the 2023 World Juniors
When Canada entered the 2023 World Juniors, the team had no clear No. 1 goalie for the tournament. Oh, how quickly that has changed. Thomas Milic has taken over the Canadian crease and run away with it. The undrafted goaltender from the WHL has been stellar for the defending champs, and most recently posted a 43-save performance in the team's semifinal win over the USA.
ng-sportingnews.com
When was the last time Czechia won World Juniors gold? Medals and past results for country at tournament
For the first time in over 20 years, Czechia is playing for gold at the World Juniors. The Czechs punched their ticket to the 2023 championship game with a 2-1 overtime win over Sweden. After David Jiricek tied the game with just 38 seconds left in the third, Jiri Kulich found the back of the net in the extra frame to send Czechia to the final.
Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele
SANTOS, Brazil, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Emotional crowds bid Brazil soccer legend Pele a final farewell on Tuesday, lining the streets of Santos to watch his coffin taken to its final resting place from the city's stadium where 230,000 mourners had filed past his open casket.
Argentina want Lionel Messi to play for country at next World Cup, says teammate
Messi had previously stated that Qatar 2022 would be his final World Cup – but his fellow world champions want him back in 2026
wtatennis.com
Poland's Swiatek, Hurkacz win decisive mixed doubles match
In a decisive fifth rubber Wednesday, Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz quickly took out Italy's Camilla Rosatello and Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 6-2 to send Poland into the United Cup semifinals, where the team will face the United States. Earlier, Magda Linette delivered a must-win point to keep Poland in the...
ng-sportingnews.com
World Juniors 2023 awards: Connor Bedard named MVP, All-Star and Best Forward at tournament
The 2023 World Junior Championship was one to remember. Multiple upsets, numerous contests decided in overtime and Canada earning the gold medal once again. Connor Bedard was the story of the tournament before and during the competition, and will continue to be in the weeks after. The 17-year-old phenom earned MVP, Best Forward and All-Star honors after setting multiple Canadian records. He finished the 2023 tournament first in goals, assists and points among all skaters.
Qualifier Rebeka Masarova def. Sloane Stephens at ASB Classic
Rebeka Masarova defeated second-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-3, 7-5 (5) at the ASB Classic on Wednesday.
2023 World Juniors Podium: Canada, Czechia and USA Bring Home the Medals
Canada wins gold, Czechia wins silver and the USA brings home bronze on a medal day of overtime thrillers. Tony Ferrari recaps the day with the three stars.
Post Register
Djokovic, Shapovalov to meet in Adelaide quarterfinals
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International where he will face Denis Shapovalov. Djokovic defeated Quentin Halys 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) on Thursday, and Canadian Shapovalov beat Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-3 to advance.
ng-sportingnews.com
United Cup 2023: Schedule, results, standings for new tennis tournament
The Australian summer of tennis has kicked off with a brand new addition - the United Cup. Sydney, Brisbane and Perth are co-hosting the tournament which sees nations face off in a mixed event. We have now reached the semi-final stage of the tournament, with four teams to play in...
CBS Sports
Pelé laid to rest in Brazil as an estimated 200,000 plus turn out to mourn soccer legend's passing
Brazil was in mourning on Tuesday as legendary soccer player Pelé was laid to rest after his death last week at the age of 82. Arguably the greatest of all time, he made his name with Santos FC and won three FIFA World Cups for his country and over 200,000 mourners paid tribute to him before his burial.
atptour.com
Italy Claims Fourth United Cup SF Spot
Wednesday ended in celebration for Team Italy despite a narrow defeat to Poland in the United Cup's Brisbane City Final. Falling 3-2 in a tie decided by the mixed doubles finale, the Italians earned a place in the semi-finals with the best overall record among the day's three losing teams — beating out Croatia and Great Britain to join winners Poland, the United States and Greece in Sydney for the Final Four that begins Friday.
wtatennis.com
Gauff eases into Auckland semifinals; Bonaventure upsets Fernandez
No.1 seed Coco Gauff of the United States booked a spot in the ASB Classic semifinals for the first time, ending the run of comeback queen Zhu Lin of China with a 6-3, 6-2 victory on Friday in Auckland. Zhu had executed come-from-behind wins over No.6 seed Madison Brengle and...
atptour.com
Tiafoe Triumphs, Blasts United States Into United Cup Final Four
Team United States sealed its spot in the United Cup Final Four Wednesday when Frances Tiafoe rallied past Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to give his nation an unassailable 3-1 lead against Great Britain in the Sydney City Final. Walking onto court with the United States leading 2-1, Tiafoe showcased...
16 teams set for PMGC Grand Finals
The 2022 PUBG Mobile Global Championship will begin Friday with 16 teams competing for a share of the $4 million
Global Box Office Notched 27% Gain in 2022 to Hit $26 Billion Total, Research Shows
Global cinema box office revenue weighed in at $26 billion in 2022, a healthy 27% improvement compared with 2021, but still a long way short of pre-pandemic levels. In its final estimate of the full year to Dec. 31, 2022, research firm Gower Street Analytics calculated that global gross box office takings reached $25.9 billion. That compared with $21.4 billion in 2021. The 2022 number is 35% below the 2017-19 average in the three years before COVID-19 upended the global film industry. Gower Street estimates that the 2022 number represents an annual loss of $14 billion in gross revenue. Having been the highest...
Plenty of losers, but South Africa less unhappy after rain washes out day three of Sydney Test
In the end, the rain won. The entire third day of the third and final Test between Australia and South Africa was washed out, with play abandoned shortly before 4pm after rain finally stopped falling but left the ground too wet to drain in time. With Australia still in the...
EXPLAINER: Is China sharing enough COVID-19 information?
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — As COVID-19 rips through China, other countries and the World Health Organization are calling on its government to share more comprehensive data on the outbreak. Some even say many of the numbers it's reporting are meaningless. Without basic data like the number of deaths, infections and severe cases, governments elsewhere have instituted virus testing requirements for travelers from China. Beijing has said the measures aren't science-based and threatened countermeasures. ...
Comments / 0