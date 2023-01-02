Winter Classic 2023 final score, results: Jake DeBrusk's heroics power Bruins to comeback win over Penguins

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Flyover for Bruins game at Fenway Park freaks out Boston-area residents: ‘Almost had a heart attack’
No, the Boston-area was not under attack Monday afternoon. But for a few minutes, some residents — along with their pets — were freaked out and wondering what in the world was going on above them. “Um, did a fighter jet just do a flyover in Somerville, MA?...
CBS Sports
Red Sox say security mistakenly took fan's sign asking John Henry to pay Rafael Devers at Winter Classic
When the Boston Bruins hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins in Fenway Park in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic, Red Sox owner John Henry was on the minds of some fans in attendance. Henry, who owns the Red Sox and the Penguins via Fenway Sports Group, has drawn the ire of Boston fans lately. Following a last-place finish in the AL East this past season, the Red Sox failed to re-sign players like Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez, and slugging infielder Rafael Devers remained unsigned as of Monday afternoon.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Elias Pettersson? Meet the Canucks prospect with the same name as the team's star center
NHL fans may notice a familiar name on Sweden's roster at the 2023 World Juniors. Skating for the Swedes is a player by the name of Elias Pettersson. No, not that Elias Pettersson. A different Elias Pettersson. While the current Canucks stars did in fact play for Sweden at the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Thomas Milic? Details on Canada's undrafted goalie that backed the team to World Juniors gold
Canada's World Juniors teams have always been led by top NHL prospects. The 2023 squad was no different, with elite players like Connor Bedard, Shane Wright, Dylan Guenther and Logan Stankoven starring for Canada at the tournament. But the backbone of the 2023 gold-medal winning club was undrafted goaltender Thomas...
What NFL’s Bills-Bengals Update Means For Patriots-Buffalo Game
The NFL on Tuesday afternoon offered a slightly clearer picture of how it will proceed after Monday’s chilling scene involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The league announced that, with Hamlin still in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, the Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week. It’s unclear when/if the Week 17 matchup — which carries significant playoff implications — will be resumed before the start of the postseason.
Patriots, Bills Alter Schedules In Wake Of Damar Hamlin Injury
The Bills and Patriots canceled their scheduled media availabilities Wednesday as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in Cincinnati. New England also called off video conferences with three assistant coaches scheduled for Tuesday morning. Bills players and coaches have not spoken with reporters since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s road game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated.
NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why NBA players roll ball on inbounds pass: Celtics, Grizzlies among teams exploiting game clock loophole
If you happened to tune in for any portion of the Jan. 4 game between the Grizzlies and Hornets, you didn't witness a competitive contest. Memphis secured a 29-point lead by halftime, and it cruised to a 131-107 victory. But one particular moment from the third quarter of that blowout...
ng-sportingnews.com
Donovan Mitchell, 71 points and controversial no-call: How Last Two Minute report questions career high for Cavs All-Star
Donovan Mitchell took a page out of Luka Doncic's book. Leading by three points with 4.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the Bulls decided to send Mitchell to the free throw line by intentionally fouling him to prevent a 3-pointer. He sank the first free throw to make it a two-point game, then he deliberately missed the second in the hope of the Cavaliers getting an offensive rebound.
Fenway Park will host 10 high school hockey games
The ice at Fenway Park will be getting plenty of use over the next two weeks. The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins played in the Winter Classic on Monday. Four more men's and women's college hockey games will be played this week. But there will also be 10 high school...
ng-sportingnews.com
Toronto is trade rumor central: Why Raptors are most important team at 2023 trade deadline
The Raptors kicked off a six-game homestand on Wednesday night, falling to the Bucks in a strange overtime loss that featured a brutal start and wild comeback. That game only reinforced the belief of some Toronto fans that the team needs a roster shakeup. But front offices were monitoring the...
Comments / 0