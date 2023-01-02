ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Winter Classic 2023 final score, results: Jake DeBrusk's heroics power Bruins to comeback win over Penguins

By Dan Treacy
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
CBS Sports

Red Sox say security mistakenly took fan's sign asking John Henry to pay Rafael Devers at Winter Classic

When the Boston Bruins hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins in Fenway Park in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic, Red Sox owner John Henry was on the minds of some fans in attendance. Henry, who owns the Red Sox and the Penguins via Fenway Sports Group, has drawn the ire of Boston fans lately. Following a last-place finish in the AL East this past season, the Red Sox failed to re-sign players like Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez, and slugging infielder Rafael Devers remained unsigned as of Monday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

What NFL’s Bills-Bengals Update Means For Patriots-Buffalo Game

The NFL on Tuesday afternoon offered a slightly clearer picture of how it will proceed after Monday’s chilling scene involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The league announced that, with Hamlin still in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, the Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week. It’s unclear when/if the Week 17 matchup — which carries significant playoff implications — will be resumed before the start of the postseason.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Patriots, Bills Alter Schedules In Wake Of Damar Hamlin Injury

The Bills and Patriots canceled their scheduled media availabilities Wednesday as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in Cincinnati. New England also called off video conferences with three assistant coaches scheduled for Tuesday morning. Bills players and coaches have not spoken with reporters since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s road game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated.
BUFFALO, NY
NBA

Celtics Complete Trade

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
BOSTON, MA
ng-sportingnews.com

Donovan Mitchell, 71 points and controversial no-call: How Last Two Minute report questions career high for Cavs All-Star

Donovan Mitchell took a page out of Luka Doncic's book. Leading by three points with 4.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the Bulls decided to send Mitchell to the free throw line by intentionally fouling him to prevent a 3-pointer. He sank the first free throw to make it a two-point game, then he deliberately missed the second in the hope of the Cavaliers getting an offensive rebound.
CLEVELAND, OH
Patriot Ledger

Fenway Park will host 10 high school hockey games

The ice at Fenway Park will be getting plenty of use over the next two weeks. The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins played in the Winter Classic on Monday. Four more men's and women's college hockey games will be played this week. But there will also be 10 high school...
BOSTON, MA

