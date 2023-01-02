ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Sheriff’s office: Bailiff arrested for shooting gun in direction of several homes on New Year’s Eve

By Steven Masso
 3 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A District Court Bailiff is facing charges of DWI and deadly conduct, authorities said.

Armando Lozano Jr., 30, was arrested Sunday morning by Brownsville police on charges of DWI. He was arrested on a charge of deadly conduct by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza announced in a news release.

According to authorities, Lozano was identified in a video posted on Facebook that shows him “discharging a firearm in the direction of several habitations.”

San Benito police search for suspect after two Stripes robbed at gunpoint

On Sunday, officers with the Brownsville Police Department responded to the 100 block of Kings Highway in reference to a gray Toyota Camry stopped at a traffic light with the driver slumped over the wheel. Officers found Lozano asleep with his vehicle on the roadway, police stated.

Lozano was unable to perform a field sobriety test and a breath sample showed his blood alcohol level higher than .150, a release from Brownsville PD stated.

On Monday morning, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said in a post that they are “aware of a video circulating on social media of a District Court Bailiff who is firing his weapon in a reckless manner.”

A video posted by an account named “Armando Lozano” shows a man firing a handgun at an object in front of a fence with homes behind it.

An update by the sheriff’s office stated that investigators identified the location of the residence, which belonged to a family member of Lozano. Investigators were able to determine the proximity to other residences was about 42 yards in the direct path of where the weapon was fired, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office learned that Lozano was arrested Sunday by Brownsville police, and obtained a separate arrest warrant for him.

“Armando Lozano confessed to CCSO Investigators that on New Year’s Eve he was celebrating, and he discharged his personal firearm 4 times in the direction of several habitations,” the release stated.

According to the release, Lozano was employed as a District Court Bailiff by the 445th District Court.

Trial set for man accused of severely beating girlfriend in Brownsville

“Although, he is commissioned by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, he and all Court Bailiffs are employed and under the supervision of the District Court Judges and County Court At Law Judges,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Lozano was arraigned on the charge of driving while intoxicated and given a $1,000 bond, police said. He is awaiting arraignment on the charge of deadly conduct, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.


