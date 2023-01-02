The Blotter is taken from reports filed with area police department between Dec. 17, 2022 and Dec. 30, 2022. Blotter of the week: A mother reported to North Charleston police Dec. 19 that her 12-year-old daughter tried to light her furniture on fire with a lighter and hand sanitizer. When police arrived at her North Charleston home, the daughter refused to talk to the officers and was reportedly throwing random objects into the hallway. Sounds like quite the meltdown.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO