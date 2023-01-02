ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans React: Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Broke The Internet With Their NYE ‘Midnight Sky’ Performance

On Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC Dec. 31, Miley Cyrus and "Becky's So Hot" singer Fletcher teamed up for a duet of Cyrus' hit "Midnight Sky." Turns out it was a great idea because the steamy performance was a highlight of the night. Not only did the two artists' fans love the collaboration, but it opened up a whole new world for Fletcher, who released her debut album this year.
What Is the ‘Perfect’ Pop Song? Fans on Twitter Have Some Ideas

A tweet speculating about the perfect pop song has gone viral, with countless pop fans sharing their takes on pop perfection on Twitter. Twitter user @TheCourtKim posed the question Tuesday (Jan. 3). "What is a 'Pop' track that you believe is created perfectly? For me, it’s 'Gimme More' by Britney...
Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Sia Sing ‘Stars Are Blind’ at NYE Event: Watch

Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Sia... the newest girl group?. The three pop stars came together for a collaboration on Dec. 31 during Cyrus' New Year's Eve special on NBC. During the television special, Cyrus covered a handful of songs from other artists. Sia and the Hannah Montana alum took the stage to perform the 2000's chart-topper "Stars Are Blind," off of Hilton's debut album, Paris.
Grimes Explains Why New Album ‘Book 1′ Is Delayed: ‘Fame Is a Unique Hell’

Grimes explained why her next album, Book 1, has been delayed on Twitter on Jan. 4. "I know BOOK 1 is so late reason is minor legal stuff, but moreso… fame and notoriety is a unique hell," the singer tweeted. "Not to say life isn’t blessed and my GOD ten time[s] better = I’m the luckiest girl on earth, but do I want the attention an album brings? 100% nooo (with all due respect)."
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Mel B’s Daughter Phoenix Recreates Some of Her Mom’s Most Ionic Spice Girls Looks

Mel B's daughter, Phoenix, is spicing up her life by transforming into her mother and recreating some of her most iconic looks. The 23-year-old took to TikTok to share several videos, where she is dressed as Scary Spice. In one of the videos, Phoenix copied her mom's look from her "Say You Will Be There" music video. In the clip, she can be seen wearing leopard-print and a black miniskirt.
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Meaning Behind New Song ‘Hummingbird’

Jennifer Lopez is gearing up to release new music and now she is diving into the meaning of her upcoming song "Hummingbird." In her latest On The JLo newsletter, she said: "I wrote a song called ‘Hummingbird’ for my new album. To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love. They’re very agile — can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses."
Kim Kardashian Shares the Reason Why She Has a Dress Code for Employees

Kim Kardashian loves her simplistic color palettes and according to her, her aesthetics extend to her employees' uniforms as well. The Kardashians star recently sat down with Angie Martinez for her IRL podcast. During her time on the podcast, she was asked if having a color-coordinated dress code was intentional.
