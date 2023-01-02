Read full article on original website
Related
Bad Bunny Throws Fan’s Phone in Reaction to ‘Lack of Respect’
Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is under fire for his abrupt reaction to a fan who attempted to take a photo with him by shoving her phone in front of his face. The encounter was circulated in a viral video on Jan. 2. The "Tití Me Preguntó" singer can be...
Fans React: Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Broke The Internet With Their NYE ‘Midnight Sky’ Performance
On Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC Dec. 31, Miley Cyrus and "Becky's So Hot" singer Fletcher teamed up for a duet of Cyrus' hit "Midnight Sky." Turns out it was a great idea because the steamy performance was a highlight of the night. Not only did the two artists' fans love the collaboration, but it opened up a whole new world for Fletcher, who released her debut album this year.
What Is the ‘Perfect’ Pop Song? Fans on Twitter Have Some Ideas
A tweet speculating about the perfect pop song has gone viral, with countless pop fans sharing their takes on pop perfection on Twitter. Twitter user @TheCourtKim posed the question Tuesday (Jan. 3). "What is a 'Pop' track that you believe is created perfectly? For me, it’s 'Gimme More' by Britney...
Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Sia Sing ‘Stars Are Blind’ at NYE Event: Watch
Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Sia... the newest girl group?. The three pop stars came together for a collaboration on Dec. 31 during Cyrus' New Year's Eve special on NBC. During the television special, Cyrus covered a handful of songs from other artists. Sia and the Hannah Montana alum took the stage to perform the 2000's chart-topper "Stars Are Blind," off of Hilton's debut album, Paris.
Grimes Explains Why New Album ‘Book 1′ Is Delayed: ‘Fame Is a Unique Hell’
Grimes explained why her next album, Book 1, has been delayed on Twitter on Jan. 4. "I know BOOK 1 is so late reason is minor legal stuff, but moreso… fame and notoriety is a unique hell," the singer tweeted. "Not to say life isn’t blessed and my GOD ten time[s] better = I’m the luckiest girl on earth, but do I want the attention an album brings? 100% nooo (with all due respect)."
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
’90s Icons Matthew Lawrence and Chilli From TLC Are Dating!
Icons of the '90s Matthew Lawrence and TLC 's Chilli, real name Rozonda Thomas, are officially dating!. The Boy Meets World alum and the R&B-pop singer made things adorably Instagram official on New Year's Eve 2023. The duo shared a joint Instagram post showing them wearing matching pajamas while dancing...
Mel B’s Daughter Phoenix Recreates Some of Her Mom’s Most Ionic Spice Girls Looks
Mel B's daughter, Phoenix, is spicing up her life by transforming into her mother and recreating some of her most iconic looks. The 23-year-old took to TikTok to share several videos, where she is dressed as Scary Spice. In one of the videos, Phoenix copied her mom's look from her "Say You Will Be There" music video. In the clip, she can be seen wearing leopard-print and a black miniskirt.
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Meaning Behind New Song ‘Hummingbird’
Jennifer Lopez is gearing up to release new music and now she is diving into the meaning of her upcoming song "Hummingbird." In her latest On The JLo newsletter, she said: "I wrote a song called ‘Hummingbird’ for my new album. To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love. They’re very agile — can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses."
Blackpink’s Jennie and Lisa Are Mentors for Upcoming Girl Group BABYMONSTER
A new girl group from YG Entertainment is coming this year, and Blackpink's Jennie and Lisa have served as mentors for the seven-member group. According to a YouTube video announcement, the group is set to debut in 2023. Jennie assisted the group with performance and rap expertise, while Lisa lended...
Graphic Designer Suggests New ‘Scream 6′ Poster Looks Awfully Similar to His Artwork
A new poster for upcoming slasher Scream VI features a subway-like map in the shape of Ghostface. It's a clever design that connects all the characters the fictional killer has murdered in the film series with each line distinguished by color. Many fans love the new design — but was...
Ryan Seacrest Throws Lighthearted Shade at CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live’ Show
Ryan Seacrest threw some subtle shade at New Year's Eve TV competitor CNN, whose New Year's Eve Live show is hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. According to People, Seacrest told EW that he supports CNN's decision to cut back on alcohol served to the hosts this year. "I...
Equinox Gym Under Fire Following Controversial New Year’s Video: ‘Take Your Resolutions Somewhere Else’
Luxury gym chain Equinox is facing backlash after going viral with a bizarre New Year's video basically shaming and turning hopeful new customers away. "When it's January 1st but you remember Equinox isn't letting new members join today..." the company wrote in the TikTok, which has since been deleted from their account.
Kim Kardashian Shares the Reason Why She Has a Dress Code for Employees
Kim Kardashian loves her simplistic color palettes and according to her, her aesthetics extend to her employees' uniforms as well. The Kardashians star recently sat down with Angie Martinez for her IRL podcast. During her time on the podcast, she was asked if having a color-coordinated dress code was intentional.
Onlooker Who Witnessed ‘Awkward’ NYE Proposal Thought Woman Was ‘Going to Say No’: VIDEO
One woman's New Year's Eve outing turned awkward after a man proposed to his girlfriend — who did not look happy about it — in front of a party crowd. The woman shared the cringe-inducing moment on TikTok, where it went viral. It seems the marriage-minded man brought...
95.3 WBCKFM
Battle Creek, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wbckfm.com
Comments / 0