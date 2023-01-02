ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 20

moe3
2d ago

May he rest in peace. This is too tragic. Assault after assault upon this man and for what? Tragedy after tragedy, and we continue on as if nothing. Well, most anyway. I grieve every time I hear or see, learn of suffering, and injustice. Perhaps I'm holding the portion of empathy hostage unintentionally. Because it's overwhelming me but not even phasing others

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

East Cleveland man arrested after allegedly hitting woman in head with blunt object: University Heights police blotter

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Felonious assault: Cedar Road. At 12:25 p.m. Jan. 1, police were dispatched to a Airbnb in the 13500 block of Cedar Road on a report of an assault in progress involving a man and woman. By the time officers arrived, the woman, 36, of Cleveland Heights, had fled the scene in the man’s car.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police officer’s car ‘intentionally’ struck

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon when his undercover car was “intentionally” struck on the city’s East side. Cleveland police said the incident happened at E. 156th Street and Damon Avenue in the North Collinwood neighborhood. The officer is being treated...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

6 fugitives arrested after hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service said authorities arrested six fugitives and seized four weapons Wednesday after an hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side. The standoff took place at a home in the 2700 block of Seymour Avenue in the city’s Tremont neighborhood, according to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Car theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who stole a car from the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said he is accused of stealing a white 2015 Ford Fusion from the 4600 block of Broadview Road. Take a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man who had snow stuffed in mouth during Akron arrest files suit

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who had snow stuffed into his mouth by a police officer during an arrest in Akron has filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city and several officers, claiming his civil rights were violated. Charles Hicks II seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Whoo, whoo’ is this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted? Owl neck tattoo may get domestic abuser off the streets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted featured a man with a very noticeable owl neck tattoo. According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, William Graley has a warrant out for his arrest after pleading guilty in July of 2020 to multiple counts of domestic violence to the same victim.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

2026 execution date set for man who killed Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date for the man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer. Quisi Bryan, who was convicted in 2000 of killing Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon, was sentenced to die by the Ohio Supreme Court in 2017, with an original execution date of Oct. 26, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police arrest serial car break-in suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Cleveland police said Wednesday that Brian Bodenschatz was arrested. Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted 44-year-old man. Investigators say Brian Bodenschatz is accused of breaking into multiple cars in the downtown Cleveland area. According to police, the incidents...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy