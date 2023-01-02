Read full article on original website
moe3
2d ago
May he rest in peace. This is too tragic. Assault after assault upon this man and for what? Tragedy after tragedy, and we continue on as if nothing. Well, most anyway. I grieve every time I hear or see, learn of suffering, and injustice. Perhaps I'm holding the portion of empathy hostage unintentionally. Because it's overwhelming me but not even phasing others
3
cleveland19.com
Man wanted in connection to Cleveland felonious assault, shooting, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted in connection to a felonious assault and shooting on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The felonious assault and shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 at 7310 Lorain Ave., according to police.
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
cleveland19.com
Sentencing delayed for man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas; however, it was continued and there is no new court date. Ryan Clemmons...
East Cleveland man arrested after allegedly hitting woman in head with blunt object: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Felonious assault: Cedar Road. At 12:25 p.m. Jan. 1, police were dispatched to a Airbnb in the 13500 block of Cedar Road on a report of an assault in progress involving a man and woman. By the time officers arrived, the woman, 36, of Cleveland Heights, had fled the scene in the man’s car.
cleveland19.com
Akron family pleads for driver involved in deadly hit skip accident to come forward
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a 69-year-old man killed in a hit and run accident just days before Christmas is begging for the driver to turn themselves into police. Jerry Devers was struck on Dec. 22, 2022. Akron police said Devers was crossing E. Exchange Street at Spicer...
2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police officer’s car ‘intentionally’ struck
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon when his undercover car was “intentionally” struck on the city’s East side. Cleveland police said the incident happened at E. 156th Street and Damon Avenue in the North Collinwood neighborhood. The officer is being treated...
cleveland19.com
Sentencing continued for 2nd man convicted of double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The second man convicted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cleveland man and a Euclid woman inside My Friends Restaurant on W. 117th Street in March 2021 was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas; however, it was continued to Feb. 21.
cleveland19.com
6 fugitives arrested after hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service said authorities arrested six fugitives and seized four weapons Wednesday after an hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side. The standoff took place at a home in the 2700 block of Seymour Avenue in the city’s Tremont neighborhood, according to a...
cleveland19.com
Car theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who stole a car from the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said he is accused of stealing a white 2015 Ford Fusion from the 4600 block of Broadview Road. Take a...
U.S. marshals arrest 6 people, recover 4 firearms after standoff on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio- Authorities arrested six people and recovered four firearms after a standoff that lasted for hours Wednesday on the city’s West Side. Michael Cullen, 35, was wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and accused of violating his parole. He had prior convictions for weapons and drugs. Members...
Nursing home resident threatens to shoot neighbor: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Dec. 14, police were dispatched to Greenbriar Nursing Home regarding a threat call from the Pearl Road facility. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said a male resident had threatened to shoot a woman who also lives at the nursing home. The suspect was charged with aggravated menacing.
cleveland19.com
Man who had snow stuffed in mouth during Akron arrest files suit
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who had snow stuffed into his mouth by a police officer during an arrest in Akron has filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city and several officers, claiming his civil rights were violated. Charles Hicks II seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive...
Kohl’s shoplifters make off but are later arrested in Parma: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Ohio man found shot to death on apartment balcony identified
Cleveland police are investigating after a man was shot to death on his apartment balcony Friday evening.
cleveland19.com
‘Whoo, whoo’ is this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted? Owl neck tattoo may get domestic abuser off the streets
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted featured a man with a very noticeable owl neck tattoo. According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, William Graley has a warrant out for his arrest after pleading guilty in July of 2020 to multiple counts of domestic violence to the same victim.
6 suspects arrested, guns recovered after Cleveland standoff: US Marshals
Six fugitives are in custody and several guns are recovered after a standoff in Cleveland on Wednesday.
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for man accused of killing Akron mom, injuring her 5-year-old daughter
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 39-year-old man accused of murdering an Akron mom and injuring her five-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve pleaded not guilty in Akron Municipal Court Wednesday. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested Christopher Mason on Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals...
cleveland19.com
2026 execution date set for man who killed Cleveland police officer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date for the man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer. Quisi Bryan, who was convicted in 2000 of killing Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon, was sentenced to die by the Ohio Supreme Court in 2017, with an original execution date of Oct. 26, 2022.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police arrest serial car break-in suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Cleveland police said Wednesday that Brian Bodenschatz was arrested. Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted 44-year-old man. Investigators say Brian Bodenschatz is accused of breaking into multiple cars in the downtown Cleveland area. According to police, the incidents...
