Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup
The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
Damar Hamlin’s Family Breaks Silence After Terrifying Medical Emergency
The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin provided an update on his condition Tuesday following his on-field collapse during “Monday Night Football.”. “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the statement read. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar.
Aaron Rodgers Spotted With Potential New Girlfriend, NBA Heiress, at Milwaukee Bucks Game
Don’t look now but Aaron Rodgers might be in another relationship. She also has a deep connection to Wisconsin sports. Rogers was recently seen at a Milwaukee Bucks game sitting next to Mallory Edens. An NFL and NBA merger of sorts. For those that don’t know, Mallory is the...
Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Provides Health Update
There has been another update about Bills safety Damar Hamlin. This time from his uncle, who has some positive news.... The post Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Provides Health Update appeared first on Outsider.
Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford
Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
Athletes Call for Skip Bayless To Be Fired After ‘Insensitive’ Damar Hamlin Tweet
Skip Bayless is catching serious heat after an “insensitive” and “sick” tweet he sent out after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football. Several current and former professional athletes are calling for the FS1 co-host of Undisputed to be fired. Bayless,...
Patrick Mahomes Offers Support in Wake of Damar Hamlin’s Terrifying Injury
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of many across the NFL showing massive support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Mahomes took to Twitter on Monday night after the frightening medical emergency. Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals....
atozsports.com
Packers: Matt LaFleur says it’ll be hard to root against one Lions player on Sunday
When the Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, there’s one opposing player that Matt LaFleur is going to have a hard time rooting against. LaFleur admitted to reporters on Wednesday that he’s still a big fan of former Packers running back Jamaal Williams. Green...
Chris Simms Blasts ESPN in Profanity-Laced Rant
Former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms unleashed a profanity-laced rant on rival network ESPN Tuesday stemming... The post Chris Simms Blasts ESPN in Profanity-Laced Rant appeared first on Outsider.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Speaks About College Teammate Damar Hamlin
The Damar Hamlin injury has affected a ton of people. Especially Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The rookie passer played along with Hamlin when they were Panthers at Pitt, before the NFL dreams came true. Those college days are over, but the memories remain. The NFL is going to go...
Yardbarker
Packers Aaron Rodgers Thanks the Cleveland Browns for Their Help in Green Bay's Playoff Push
In week 17, Cleveland Browns did a favor for the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers. With the Packers win over the Minnesota Vikings and the browns taking the Washington Commanders down, the Packers shot at reaching the playoffs is that much higher. Rodgers thanked the Browns, which you can see...
Prior to the Snap: Playoff spot on the line when Packers clash with Lions in Lambeau
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Win and in. The Green Bay Packers are now fully in control of their playoff destiny after winning four straight, while also having a few key scenarios go their way. With one game left in the 2022 regular season, the Packers look to secure a spot in the playoffs by […]
FOX Sports
Trevor Lawrence 'obviously' beats Titans, Lions will beat Packers for No. 7 spots | What's Wright?
The NFL playoffs may be over a week away, but for some teams, it starts in Week 18. That is the case for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers. The Jaguars will face the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South crown and final playoff spot, while Aaron Rodgers will face NFC North rival Detroit Lions for the No. 7 seed. Watch as Nick Wright explains why Trevor Lawrence 'obviously' moves on, then defends the prince that was promised for his early success (entire football career), along with why Rodgers will not move on to the postseason.
Hear audio of medical personnel treating Damar Hamlin after he collapsed
New audio recorded the interaction between medical personnel who treated Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
FOX Sports
Late-season runs raise stakes for Lions-Packers matchup
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers know they will reach the postseason if they win Sunday night. The Detroit Lions’ playoff prospects are a little more complicated. Even if Detroit (8-8) beats Green Bay (8-8), the Lions can reach the playoffs only if the Seattle...
Damar Hamlin’s Father Gives Bills Promising Update on Son, NFL World Reacts
NFL fans woke up to the news Thursday that the father of Damar Hamlin recently held a Zoom call with... The post Damar Hamlin’s Father Gives Bills Promising Update on Son, NFL World Reacts appeared first on Outsider.
