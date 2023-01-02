Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Citrus County Chronicle
Single-UTV accident kills one, injuries another on New Year's Day
BRANFORD — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is currently investigating a single-UTV (utility terrain vehicle) crash that injured one person and killed another on New Year’s Day. According to a news release by the FHP, the UTV, which was being driven by an 8-year-old female from Tampa, overturned...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Jacksonville man arrested in Middleburg for possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested Monday in Middleburg for the possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug equipment, deputies said. A Jacksonville man faces charges in Clay County for possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug equipment.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash.
WCJB
Dunnellon man arrested for poisoning and killing three cats and one dog with antifreeze
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Marion County Animal Services responded to a home on SW 84th Lane in Dunnellon,. This was after pet owners said their cat started seizing and may have been poisoned and their dog experienced the same symptoms and died in October.
WCJB
“It’s really not safe”: Deadly pileup sparks safety concerns over I-75
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some are questioning the safety of Interstate 75 after a 21 car pileup turned deadly. Not even an hour into the New Year, 45 people were involved in a collision that killed three people. It happened on the northbound lanes near the exit onto U.S....
WCJB
WCJB
Bradford County SWAT team arrests man near Melrose during standoff
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - It took hours of negotiations for SWAT team members to arrest a man accused of assaulting a delivery driver after he barricaded himself in a home and held people against their will inside. Bradford County Sheriff’s Office officials say on Wednesday night, Ryan Newell committed aggravated...
mainstreetdailynews.com
21-vehicle I-75 accident kills 3
Three people died in a 21-vehicle vehicle accident on I-75 in Columbia County early Sunday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the multi-vehicle collision occurred around 12:40 a.m. at the northbound Lake City/High Springs 414 exit ramp. The roadway was closed for several hours to clear the wreckage and an FHP investigation is ongoing.
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for strangling a woman
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On New Year’s Eve the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance. According to the arrest report, the victim said 26-old-year Joseph Rinaudo III was upset she moved his belongings, so he started breaking things in the bedroom. Rinaudo is a firefighter with Marion County Fire Rescue.
WCJB
Sentencing trial for Michael Wayne Jones resumes in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The sentencing trial for Michael Wayne Jones resumes in Marion County after the holiday break. The prosecution rested after Jones plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. This was for the death of his family in 2019. The defense...
WCJB
18-month-old hospitalized in Gainesville with a broken arm, bite marks, burns, bruises, and cuts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville faces numerous counts of child abuse after a child was hospitalized with a broken arm, bite marks, burns, and cuts days after the abuse occurred. According to the arrest report for Justin Shavers, 19, he was watching an 18-month-old while the child’s...
WCJB
Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
alachuachronicle.com
Man charged with aggravated assault for firing pellet gun into the air
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Isack Travis Rwebyogo, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly firing a pellet gun into the air. At about 4 p.m. yesterday, Rwebyogo was reportedly involved in a verbal argument with a 14-year-old boy in the Tower Oaks...
Human remains found in woods in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. — Human skeletal remains were found Wednesday in the woods off Cedar Creek Cutoff Road, north of Palatka, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office got a call shortly before 1:30, Wednesday afternoon. Officials said a neighbor was taking a walk in the woods. That is when she discovered a human skull. The Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News the human remains are from an adult. Col. Joseph Wells said deputies do not have a manner of death, yet.
WCJB
Two recover from Keystone Heights hit-and-run as FHP troopers search for vehicle
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are recovering after getting hit by a pickup truck in Keystone Heights early this morning. At 5 a.m., a 17-year-old girl from Keystone Heights and a 19-year-old man from Jacksonville were walking west on Walker Dr. near Myrtle Ave. when they were hit by a driver who fled the scene.
villages-news.com
Ocklawaha couple arrested after discovery of severely emaciated horse
An Ocklawaha couple has been arrested after the discovery of a severely emaciated horse on their property. The Bay Mare Thoroughbred known as Lucky was examined this past November by Marion County Animal Services. The horse was in such an emaciated condition that it had to be put down. Lucky...
Local Waffle House hit during shooting in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department is investigating after gunfire hit two cars and a Waffle House early Wednesday. According to a news release, at approximately 12:54 a.m., officers responded to 348SW Baya Ave. and located a car that was possibly involved in gunfire. The car was stopped and all occupants were cleared of having any involvement in the shooting.
fox35orlando.com
