Henry passes moratorium on construction of apartments, townhomes
Henry County recently imposed a one-year moratorium on applications to build new apartments, townhomes and duplexes....
Deteriorating boardwalk on Alpharetta’s Big Creek Greenway getting a $2M rebuild
Alpharetta has approved a $2.2 million contract for reconstruction of a boardwalk on the Big Creek Greenway....
College Park tenants say they've been living 10 days with no water in flooded apartments
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Buckets under leaks, damaged clothes and furniture, no running water and flooded apartments -- Beacon Ridge Apartment renters said they're beyond frustrated after 10 days of living in these conditions. Donald Pickard says it all started on Christmas Eve. "It frustrates me," he said. "Mentally...
Small tornado hit DeKalb neighborhood, National Weather Service says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service says preliminary evidence shows the windstorm that toppled trees and damaged homes in a DeKalb County neighborhood Tuesday night was likely a small tornado. A meteorologist visited the Spring Lake community off Evans Mill Road Thursday afternoon to assess the damage...
thecitymenus.com
Guthrie’s Is Still Coming to Peachtree City
UPDATE: Construction Permits granted at the end of October 2022 for a 1.2 million dollar structure. Guthrie’s, the popular chicken chain seen by many as the grandfather of the fried chicken tender, is bringing another location to Georgia. Already with nine restaurants spread across the state and another under construction in Cumming, a new Guthrie’s is coming to 2021 N. Commerce Drive in Peachtree City.
Coweta County neighborhoods cleaning up over 30 trees damaged in EF-0 tornado
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says a line of severe thunderstorms Tuesday night blew down at least 30 trees. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan reported live from Sullivan Road for WSB Tonight where some of the damage was located. “My back door started slamming...
Henry County Daily Herald
Renewal by Andersen to open first Southeast manufacturing facility in Henry County
Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Tuesday announced that Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, will create 900 new jobs and invest more than $420 million in a new manufacturing facility in Henry County. "We're proud Renewal by Andersen is growing its footprint in Georgia and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Couple alleges Mattress Firm delivery crew destroyed son’s $4K chair lift
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Most consumers don’t think about liability when they purchase new furniture, an appliance, or a bed. If the delivery crew damages a new mattress, you request a new one. But what if the delivery crew damages an expensive item in your home?. Since...
Archer Aviation gets Stellantis investment as it plans for Covington plant
Stellantis is investing in Archer Aviation's development of electric aircraft.
Metro Atlanta homeowners react to flooding, downed trees after storms
ATLANTA — The storms may have cleared out now, but early Wednesday morning we saw plenty of people across metro Atlanta dealing with flooding and downed trees. Like the Powers family, who lives on Woodward Way, in Buckhead. "It’s life, you’ve just got to deal with it,” Alison Powers...
125-year-old Grant Building sold, set for redevelopment
One of the oldest properties in Atlanta was sold and is in prime position for redevelopment in the heart of city's downtown area. The post 125-year-old Grant Building sold, set for redevelopment appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Ex-employee uses forklift to break into Clayton County business
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former employee is now behind bars after he allegedly broke into a business New Year’s morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Clayton County officers were called to the 4300 block of International Parkway just after 11:30 a.m. about...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington takes next step in impact fee process
COVINGTON — The Covington City Council took another step toward implementing impact fees on new development at the Jan. 3 meeting. The council held a public hearing on the impact fee process, outlining what impact fees are and how the funds would be used if an impact fee ordinance is enacted. Bill Ross, of Ross and Associates in Atlanta, is guiding the city through the impact fee process. Ross said his firm has worked on the majority of impact fee programs enacted in the state.
La Fonda Latina Howell Mill Road Closes To Make Way For Star Metals
La Fonda building will be redeveloped as part of mixed-use development's future phases.
Atlanta City Council approves legislation calling for lockbox gun storage program
ATLANTA — New legislation that calls for free gun safety lock boxes was introduced at Tuesday’s Atlanta City Council meeting. The legislation, introduced by City Council member Antonio Lewis, requests the development of a program to provide lock boxes to qualifying Atlanta residents to deter accidental shootings and reduce the theft of unsecured firearms and related crimes.
wtva.com
Delta adding larger jet service to Golden Triangle Regional Airport
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Delta Air Lines is adding larger 76-seat jets with two round-trip flights between Atlanta and the Golden Triangle Regional Airport (GTR). This will begin in April, GTR announced Tuesday morning. GTR Airport Executive Director Matt Dowell said larger jets will better meet the community’s needs.
Confirmed tornadoes touched down as strong storms moved through metro in past 24 hours
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down as strong storms moved through the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one in Coweta County and another in Heard County. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz tracked the storms live all...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
LIST: Roads across north Georgia closed due to flooding
FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. — Storms overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning dumped heavy rain across north Georgia and led to localized flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says some areas has seen up to five inches of rainfall. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible with a flash flood warning in effect for most of metro Atlanta.
