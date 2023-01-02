ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, GA

thecitymenus.com

Guthrie’s Is Still Coming to Peachtree City

UPDATE: Construction Permits granted at the end of October 2022 for a 1.2 million dollar structure. Guthrie’s, the popular chicken chain seen by many as the grandfather of the fried chicken tender, is bringing another location to Georgia. Already with nine restaurants spread across the state and another under construction in Cumming, a new Guthrie’s is coming to 2021 N. Commerce Drive in Peachtree City.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington takes next step in impact fee process

COVINGTON — The Covington City Council took another step toward implementing impact fees on new development at the Jan. 3 meeting. The council held a public hearing on the impact fee process, outlining what impact fees are and how the funds would be used if an impact fee ordinance is enacted. Bill Ross, of Ross and Associates in Atlanta, is guiding the city through the impact fee process. Ross said his firm has worked on the majority of impact fee programs enacted in the state.
COVINGTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta City Council approves legislation calling for lockbox gun storage program

ATLANTA — New legislation that calls for free gun safety lock boxes was introduced at Tuesday’s Atlanta City Council meeting. The legislation, introduced by City Council member Antonio Lewis, requests the development of a program to provide lock boxes to qualifying Atlanta residents to deter accidental shootings and reduce the theft of unsecured firearms and related crimes.
ATLANTA, GA
wtva.com

Delta adding larger jet service to Golden Triangle Regional Airport

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Delta Air Lines is adding larger 76-seat jets with two round-trip flights between Atlanta and the Golden Triangle Regional Airport (GTR). This will begin in April, GTR announced Tuesday morning. GTR Airport Executive Director Matt Dowell said larger jets will better meet the community’s needs.
ATLANTA, GA

