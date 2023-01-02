ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Times-Union Newspaper

Ira Donald Lewis

NORTH MANCHESTER – Ira Donald Lewis, 90, North Manchester, formerly of Claypool, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 1, 2023, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center in North Manchester. Born near Claypool, on Feb. 3, 1932, Ira was the son of the late Elbert F. and...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

William E. ‘Bill’ Young

SYRACUSE – William E. "Bill" Young, 82, of Leesburg, passed away on Dec. 31, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. He was born on May 4, 1940, in Knightstown, to Robert and Emily Walker Young. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Bill was a longtime member of the Syracuse American Legion Post 223. He retired from Delco/GM.
LEESBURG, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Barbara Ann Frye

Barbara Ann Frye, of Cromwell, passed away unexpectedly in her residence on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the age of 57. Known to everyone as Barb, she was born in Huntington, on Dec. 7, 1965, the only daughter of Basil Allen and Sharon K. Stahl Rice. She graduated from Wawasee High School, and it was there that she met her high school sweetheart, David Lee Goddard. The two share two children together. Barb worked as a dough tosser for her family’s pizza restaurant for many years.
CROMWELL, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Braxton Chase McGuire

Braxton Chase McGuire, 18, of Fort Wayne, and formerly of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. He was born on Aug. 22, 2004, in Marion County, to Michelle Lynn Hopkins McGuire and Joshua Joseph McGuire. Braxton’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Jalaine K. Anderson

MENTONE – Jalaine K. Anderson, 85, of Warsaw, and formerly of Mentone, passed at 11:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at the Warsaw Meadows Care Center. Jalaine was born on Oct. 10, 1937, in Kosciusko County, to the late Harry E. and Buthene G. Bowser Smythe. She was a 1955 graduate of Mentone High School. She had worked for Word Inc. and Flexhaust as a shipping clerk. She also worked for Hallmark Party Shop as a sales clerk.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Girl Scouts Receive $5,000 Grant From Duke Energy Foundation

FORT WAYNE – Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana recently received a $5,000 grant from Duke Energy Foundation to support the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE) in Cass, Fulton, Huntington, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. The GSLE focuses on building skills in four areas: STEM, the outdoors, life...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Three-Vehicle Collision

Three vehicles were involved in a collision Tuesday evening at the intersection of CR 875W and Old 30, resulting in minor injuries. The white SUV pulled out in front of the pickup truck and the dark-colored SUV was stopped at the stop sign and also was hit after the initial impact, according to information provided by Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Doug Light. Mentone Police Department investigated the accident. Also responding were Lutheran EMS and the fire department. No further information was available as of press time Tuesday night.
MENTONE, IN

