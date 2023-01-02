Read full article on original website
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Joe Petreycik, RN -Coordinator, Cardiac Rehab Program, Bridgeport Hospital Heart and Vascular Center
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Joe Petreycik, RN – Coordinator, Cardiac Rehab Program, at Bridgeport Hospital Heart and Vascular Center, about practical approaches to healthy eating and exercise. In this segment, Joe answers the following questions:. What are the core...
NHPR
Demand for behavioral, legal services surge as CT children return to school
Demand for legal services from Connecticut families in selected cities rose 74% after children returned to in-person school, according to a report. The report, based on families in Hartford, Waterbury, Bridgeport and New Haven, was produced by the Center for Children’s Advocacy (CCA), which aims to protect the legal rights of low-income children, while providing them with behavioral and other services that they need to thrive.
FBI New Haven wants you to stop sharing posts about school threats on Facebook
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — FBI New Haven wants you to stop spreading information about school threats on Facebook — especially if you haven’t called authorities first. The request comes via a Twitter post Thursday and ends with #ThinkBeforeYouPost. “The #FBI has a special ‘ask’ for anyone who becomes aware of a school threat: Notify […]
Study: Nasal swabs could provide early warning for threatening new viruses
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Results from a new study by researchers at Yale University show that testing for the presence of a single immune system molecule can detect threatening and stealthy viruses, not identified in standard tests. “Finding a dangerous new virus is like searching for a needle in a haystack,” said Dr. Ellen […]
ABC6.com
Threat sparks lockdown at Coventry middle school
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at a Coventry middle school are accused of making threats that prompted a lockdown. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School on Foster Drive. Capt. Ben Witt said they placed the school on lockdown while they...
Corrections officer on disability worked for JetBlue: State
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — A South Windsor man who was placed on temporary total disability but worked for JetBlue is charged with illegally collecting worker's compensation benefits. Michael McLeod, 35, of South Windsor, was arrested Wednesday and charged with illegally collecting $16,239.17 in Workers’ Compensation benefits during his employment...
'Dream Come True': New London County Girl Returns To School In Fire Truck After Cancer Battle
A Connecticut fire engine company helped make a young girl's dream come true this week. Yantic Fire Engine Company #1, located in New London County, announced that a child named Meghana missed a full academic year while battling brain cancer, and she was set to return to the classroom on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
RI Blood Center holding giveaway to encourage donations
The RIBC said the ongoing "tripledemic" of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 has caused an increase in cancellations and missed appointments for blood donations.
Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
Turnto10.com
Reaction pours in following the death of Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams
Condolences are pouring in from lawmakers from across Connecticut following the death of State Rep. Quentin Williams.
CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels
Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham counties […]
North Kingstown police investigating white supremacist flyer in neighborhood
The flyer was reported to police on Tuesday.
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 6 - 8
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is highlighted by Three Kings Day — which celebrates the Three Wise Men who are said to have visited Jesus Christ — and the Connecticut Wedding and Bridal Expo. Here are 25+ things to do...
NBC Connecticut
Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It
Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
Bristol Press
St. Vincent De Paul Mission of Bristol activates resource center
BRISTOL – The St. Vincent De Paul Mission of Bristol has activated its resource center, a longtime goal to implement around $750,000 in American Rescue Plan funding for services of individuals facing homelessness or imminently facing homelessness. “It’s opened and so we’re going to do a video and start...
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
NBC Connecticut
Crews Extinguish Intense Fire at Norwich Home
Firefighters put out a blaze on Norwich Avenue in the Taftville section of Norwich Wednesday night. A mayday was called for a firefighter who was trapped inside the home. Officials said the firefighter was safely taken out of the home and is expected to be OK. No other injuries were...
