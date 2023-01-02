ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man has been arrested in connection to a December 18 head-on collision that left a 47-year-old woman dead, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said that on December 18, a westbound Volkswagen Touareg later found to be operated by Serrano Patrick, 24, left its lane during a curve and struck an eastbound Honda CRV, operated by Andrea Thornberry, 47. The BCSO said Thornberry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and Patrick was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
CORVALLIS, OR
KXL

One Person Injured, Hospitalized After Albany Shooting

ALBANY, Ore. — Troopers and deputies chase a vehicle, and it ends in one person shot and injured in Albany. Oregon State Troopers confirm they were part of the officer involved shooting, which landed one person in a hospital. They say the person was shot late Monday morning in...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Flashbangs used during early-morning search warrant, EPD says

EUGENE, Ore. -- An investigation is ongoing after Eugene Police Department and SWAT searched a home early Wednesday morning. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team searched a home on Autumn Avenue at about 6 a.m. on January 4. Police said the circumstances of the situation were deemed dangerous enough to warrant the deployment of the SWAT team. The warrant was for drug-related crimes, child neglect, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a firearm, according to police.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

First Latino sheriff of Marion County dies at 71

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The former Marion County Sheriff, and first-ever Latino elected as Marion County Sheriff, has died at the age of 71, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Raul Flores Ramirez Jr., 71, began his career in 1969 at the Woodburn Police Department, becoming...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Children injured in DUII crash, Eugene police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two children are being treated for injuries after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Monday afternoon, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 3:33 p.m. on January 2 at an off-ramp from the Ferry Street Bridge. EPD said the driver, identified as Cassandra Lee Foster, 44, lost control of the vehicle and ran through signs and bushes before crashing into a utility pole. Police said two children who were passengers in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Missing, endangered Tigard man found

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The missing elderly man from Tigard has been found, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Ottie Binschus, 68, left his home near the 17000 block of Southwest Eldorado Drive on Tuesday at about 3:52 p.m. to walk to a nearby gas station. He was seen by gas station employees at 5 p.m., but he never returned home.
TIGARD, OR
KATU.com

Oregon State Police serve search warrants on three illicit marijuana grow locations

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police served search warrants at three locations on December 28, locating over 2500 illegal marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana, and over $5000 in proceeds. The Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team, served the warrants at two locations near Aumsville, and one location in South Salem. Neighbor complaints lead to police investigating the illicit grows.
AUMSVILLE, OR
kezi.com

Hit-and-run crash seriously injures victim, shuts down Eugene street

EUGENE, Ore. -- A vehicle versus pedestrian crash seriously injured the victim and closed part of Sixth Avenue in Eugene Tuesday evening, and the driver fled the scene, according to Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, at about 4:17 p.m. on January 3 a 60-year-old woman was hit by a...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Convicted drug dealer sentenced to almost 7 years in prison

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man known to police as a prolific methamphetamine dealer has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison after a years-long investigation and trial, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, the case started in March 2021 when a detective learned of a man selling...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Fentanyl, meth seized during search warrant in Lincoln City; 2 arrested

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple drugs were seized at a hotel in Lincoln City this week. Lincoln City police officers and detectives, along with McMinnville police, executed a search warrant on Monday at Siletz Bay Lodge, located at 1012 Southwest 51st Street. Police said the warrant came after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of narcotics coming from people staying a hotels in the city.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kptv.com

Tigard police looking for man who tried luring child into car

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard Police Department is warning the public after a child was approached by a stranger while waiting for the school bus Tuesday morning. According to the Tigard P.D., the 9-year-old girl was approached by the unidentified stranger while waiting alone near Schmidt Loop and Ashford Street around 7:15 a.m. Police say a white car pulled up to the girl and the driver asked the girl to get in.
TIGARD, OR
KTVL

Missing Corvallis man found dead near Mary's Peak

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A Corvallis man was found dead Sunday in a remote area of Mary’s Peak nearly two weeks after he reportedly went missing. According to Corvallis Police, volunteers searching for Steven Mainwaring called law enforcement just before 5 p.m. to report they’d found what they thought was his vehicle at Mary’s Peak. Mainwaring was last heard from on Dec. 18.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Woman charged with attempted murder in Blodgett shooting

Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 57-year-old Blodgett woman for attempted murder after she reportedly shot a man early Thursday, Dec. 29, then fled from the residence they shared. Tina Gonzales-Ross was arrested late Friday, Dec. 30, for crimes against a 62-year-old man, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office...
BLODGETT, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy