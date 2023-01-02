Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man has been arrested in connection to a December 18 head-on collision that left a 47-year-old woman dead, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said that on December 18, a westbound Volkswagen Touareg later found to be operated by Serrano Patrick, 24, left its lane during a curve and struck an eastbound Honda CRV, operated by Andrea Thornberry, 47. The BCSO said Thornberry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and Patrick was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
Man faces bias crime charge after Salem crash leads to gunfire, assault
A man was arrested on Tuesday after what authorities described as a “minor” crash led to gunfire and an assault, Salem Police Department said.
nbc16.com
Police: Corvallis man in custody, charged with attempted murder after firing on police
ALBANY, Ore. — A 40-year-old Corvallis man is in custody following a pursuit that involved gunfire, the Albany Police Department said. Around 11:45 a.m. Monday (Jan. 2), Corvallis police officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Peoria Road about a mile south of Hwy 34. According to police, the...
kptv.com
Police: Suspect threatens to shoot man after trying to his steal vehicle in Lincoln City
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he tried to steal a vehicle in Lincoln City, then threatened to shoot the owner who confronted him, according to police. Just after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Northeast 13th Street after a woman...
KXL
One Person Injured, Hospitalized After Albany Shooting
ALBANY, Ore. — Troopers and deputies chase a vehicle, and it ends in one person shot and injured in Albany. Oregon State Troopers confirm they were part of the officer involved shooting, which landed one person in a hospital. They say the person was shot late Monday morning in...
kezi.com
Flashbangs used during early-morning search warrant, EPD says
EUGENE, Ore. -- An investigation is ongoing after Eugene Police Department and SWAT searched a home early Wednesday morning. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team searched a home on Autumn Avenue at about 6 a.m. on January 4. Police said the circumstances of the situation were deemed dangerous enough to warrant the deployment of the SWAT team. The warrant was for drug-related crimes, child neglect, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a firearm, according to police.
kptv.com
First Latino sheriff of Marion County dies at 71
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The former Marion County Sheriff, and first-ever Latino elected as Marion County Sheriff, has died at the age of 71, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Raul Flores Ramirez Jr., 71, began his career in 1969 at the Woodburn Police Department, becoming...
Court docs show Salem attempted kidnapping suspect has history of violent behavior
According to court documents, a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Salem park has been charged with doing this in the past.
kezi.com
Children injured in DUII crash, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two children are being treated for injuries after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Monday afternoon, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 3:33 p.m. on January 2 at an off-ramp from the Ferry Street Bridge. EPD said the driver, identified as Cassandra Lee Foster, 44, lost control of the vehicle and ran through signs and bushes before crashing into a utility pole. Police said two children who were passengers in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
kptv.com
Missing, endangered Tigard man found
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The missing elderly man from Tigard has been found, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Ottie Binschus, 68, left his home near the 17000 block of Southwest Eldorado Drive on Tuesday at about 3:52 p.m. to walk to a nearby gas station. He was seen by gas station employees at 5 p.m., but he never returned home.
Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested after woman attacked in Salem park
A man has been arrested after a woman was attacked in a south Salem Park Monday night, according to Salem Police Department.
KATU.com
Oregon State Police serve search warrants on three illicit marijuana grow locations
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police served search warrants at three locations on December 28, locating over 2500 illegal marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana, and over $5000 in proceeds. The Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team, served the warrants at two locations near Aumsville, and one location in South Salem. Neighbor complaints lead to police investigating the illicit grows.
kptv.com
Salem park attacker did same thing in 2018 and charges were dropped, court docs show
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A man will be back in court next week to face charges after police say he assaulted a woman who was out jogging at a Salem park. Salem police say the woman was out for a run Monday afternoon on a trail in Minto-Brown Island Park when she noticed a man start to follow her after she passed him.
kezi.com
Hit-and-run crash seriously injures victim, shuts down Eugene street
EUGENE, Ore. -- A vehicle versus pedestrian crash seriously injured the victim and closed part of Sixth Avenue in Eugene Tuesday evening, and the driver fled the scene, according to Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, at about 4:17 p.m. on January 3 a 60-year-old woman was hit by a...
kezi.com
Convicted drug dealer sentenced to almost 7 years in prison
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man known to police as a prolific methamphetamine dealer has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison after a years-long investigation and trial, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, the case started in March 2021 when a detective learned of a man selling...
kptv.com
Fentanyl, meth seized during search warrant in Lincoln City; 2 arrested
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple drugs were seized at a hotel in Lincoln City this week. Lincoln City police officers and detectives, along with McMinnville police, executed a search warrant on Monday at Siletz Bay Lodge, located at 1012 Southwest 51st Street. Police said the warrant came after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of narcotics coming from people staying a hotels in the city.
orangemedianetwork.com
Missing Corvallis man found deceased at Mary’s Peak after almost 2 weeks of searching
The Corvallis man and a former Oregon State University student, Steven Mainwaring, 22, was found deceased by the deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday at 4:54 p.m. at Mary’s Peak. According to the Corvallis Police Department Facebook page, volunteers who had been searching for Mainwaring...
kptv.com
Tigard police looking for man who tried luring child into car
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard Police Department is warning the public after a child was approached by a stranger while waiting for the school bus Tuesday morning. According to the Tigard P.D., the 9-year-old girl was approached by the unidentified stranger while waiting alone near Schmidt Loop and Ashford Street around 7:15 a.m. Police say a white car pulled up to the girl and the driver asked the girl to get in.
KTVL
Missing Corvallis man found dead near Mary's Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore. — A Corvallis man was found dead Sunday in a remote area of Mary’s Peak nearly two weeks after he reportedly went missing. According to Corvallis Police, volunteers searching for Steven Mainwaring called law enforcement just before 5 p.m. to report they’d found what they thought was his vehicle at Mary’s Peak. Mainwaring was last heard from on Dec. 18.
Lebanon-Express
Woman charged with attempted murder in Blodgett shooting
Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 57-year-old Blodgett woman for attempted murder after she reportedly shot a man early Thursday, Dec. 29, then fled from the residence they shared. Tina Gonzales-Ross was arrested late Friday, Dec. 30, for crimes against a 62-year-old man, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office...
