Barbara Ann Frye, of Cromwell, passed away unexpectedly in her residence on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the age of 57. Known to everyone as Barb, she was born in Huntington, on Dec. 7, 1965, the only daughter of Basil Allen and Sharon K. Stahl Rice. She graduated from Wawasee High School, and it was there that she met her high school sweetheart, David Lee Goddard. The two share two children together. Barb worked as a dough tosser for her family’s pizza restaurant for many years.

CROMWELL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO