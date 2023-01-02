Three vehicles were involved in a collision Tuesday evening at the intersection of CR 875W and Old 30, resulting in minor injuries. The white SUV pulled out in front of the pickup truck and the dark-colored SUV was stopped at the stop sign and also was hit after the initial impact, according to information provided by Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Doug Light. Mentone Police Department investigated the accident. Also responding were Lutheran EMS and the fire department. No further information was available as of press time Tuesday night.

MENTONE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO