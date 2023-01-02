Read full article on original website
Jalaine K. Anderson
MENTONE – Jalaine K. Anderson, 85, of Warsaw, and formerly of Mentone, passed at 11:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at the Warsaw Meadows Care Center. Jalaine was born on Oct. 10, 1937, in Kosciusko County, to the late Harry E. and Buthene G. Bowser Smythe. She was a 1955 graduate of Mentone High School. She had worked for Word Inc. and Flexhaust as a shipping clerk. She also worked for Hallmark Party Shop as a sales clerk.
Braxton Chase McGuire
Braxton Chase McGuire, 18, of Fort Wayne, and formerly of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. He was born on Aug. 22, 2004, in Marion County, to Michelle Lynn Hopkins McGuire and Joshua Joseph McGuire. Braxton’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7...
Girl Scouts Receive $5,000 Grant From Duke Energy Foundation
FORT WAYNE – Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana recently received a $5,000 grant from Duke Energy Foundation to support the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE) in Cass, Fulton, Huntington, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. The GSLE focuses on building skills in four areas: STEM, the outdoors, life...
William E. ‘Bill’ Young
SYRACUSE – William E. "Bill" Young, 82, of Leesburg, passed away on Dec. 31, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. He was born on May 4, 1940, in Knightstown, to Robert and Emily Walker Young. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Bill was a longtime member of the Syracuse American Legion Post 223. He retired from Delco/GM.
Stephen Craig Hurst
Stephen Craig Hurst died Jan. 1, 2023. He was born Oct. 4, 1944, to Florence Morehead. He is survived by his two siblings, Cindy Brown and Robert Hurst; his three children: Michael McDonald, Sheryl Hurst Jones, son-in-law Stephen Jones and Shannon Hurst; and six grandchildren: Aubrey Grim, Jessica McDonald, Payton Walker, Kendall McDonald, Kierstyn Jones and Darien Hurst.
Three-Vehicle Collision
Three vehicles were involved in a collision Tuesday evening at the intersection of CR 875W and Old 30, resulting in minor injuries. The white SUV pulled out in front of the pickup truck and the dark-colored SUV was stopped at the stop sign and also was hit after the initial impact, according to information provided by Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Doug Light. Mentone Police Department investigated the accident. Also responding were Lutheran EMS and the fire department. No further information was available as of press time Tuesday night.
