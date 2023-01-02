Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Jalaine K. Anderson
MENTONE – Jalaine K. Anderson, 85, of Warsaw, and formerly of Mentone, passed at 11:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at the Warsaw Meadows Care Center. Jalaine was born on Oct. 10, 1937, in Kosciusko County, to the late Harry E. and Buthene G. Bowser Smythe. She was a 1955 graduate of Mentone High School. She had worked for Word Inc. and Flexhaust as a shipping clerk. She also worked for Hallmark Party Shop as a sales clerk.
Times-Union Newspaper
Barbara Ann Frye
Barbara Ann Frye, of Cromwell, passed away unexpectedly in her residence on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the age of 57. Known to everyone as Barb, she was born in Huntington, on Dec. 7, 1965, the only daughter of Basil Allen and Sharon K. Stahl Rice. She graduated from Wawasee High School, and it was there that she met her high school sweetheart, David Lee Goddard. The two share two children together. Barb worked as a dough tosser for her family’s pizza restaurant for many years.
Times-Union Newspaper
Braxton Chase McGuire
Braxton Chase McGuire, 18, of Fort Wayne, and formerly of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. He was born on Aug. 22, 2004, in Marion County, to Michelle Lynn Hopkins McGuire and Joshua Joseph McGuire. Braxton’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ira Donald Lewis
NORTH MANCHESTER – Ira Donald Lewis, 90, North Manchester, formerly of Claypool, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 1, 2023, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center in North Manchester. Born near Claypool, on Feb. 3, 1932, Ira was the son of the late Elbert F. and...
Times-Union Newspaper
Stephen Craig Hurst
Stephen Craig Hurst died Jan. 1, 2023. He was born Oct. 4, 1944, to Florence Morehead. He is survived by his two siblings, Cindy Brown and Robert Hurst; his three children: Michael McDonald, Sheryl Hurst Jones, son-in-law Stephen Jones and Shannon Hurst; and six grandchildren: Aubrey Grim, Jessica McDonald, Payton Walker, Kendall McDonald, Kierstyn Jones and Darien Hurst.
Times-Union Newspaper
Girl Scouts Receive $5,000 Grant From Duke Energy Foundation
FORT WAYNE – Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana recently received a $5,000 grant from Duke Energy Foundation to support the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE) in Cass, Fulton, Huntington, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. The GSLE focuses on building skills in four areas: STEM, the outdoors, life...
Times-Union Newspaper
Three-Vehicle Collision
Three vehicles were involved in a collision Tuesday evening at the intersection of CR 875W and Old 30, resulting in minor injuries. The white SUV pulled out in front of the pickup truck and the dark-colored SUV was stopped at the stop sign and also was hit after the initial impact, according to information provided by Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Doug Light. Mentone Police Department investigated the accident. Also responding were Lutheran EMS and the fire department. No further information was available as of press time Tuesday night.
Comments / 0