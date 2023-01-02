Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Braxton Chase McGuire
Braxton Chase McGuire, 18, of Fort Wayne, and formerly of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. He was born on Aug. 22, 2004, in Marion County, to Michelle Lynn Hopkins McGuire and Joshua Joseph McGuire. Braxton’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7...
Ira Donald Lewis
NORTH MANCHESTER – Ira Donald Lewis, 90, North Manchester, formerly of Claypool, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 1, 2023, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center in North Manchester. Born near Claypool, on Feb. 3, 1932, Ira was the son of the late Elbert F. and...
William E. ‘Bill’ Young
SYRACUSE – William E. "Bill" Young, 82, of Leesburg, passed away on Dec. 31, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. He was born on May 4, 1940, in Knightstown, to Robert and Emily Walker Young. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Bill was a longtime member of the Syracuse American Legion Post 223. He retired from Delco/GM.
Girl Scouts Receive $5,000 Grant From Duke Energy Foundation
FORT WAYNE – Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana recently received a $5,000 grant from Duke Energy Foundation to support the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE) in Cass, Fulton, Huntington, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. The GSLE focuses on building skills in four areas: STEM, the outdoors, life...
Three-Vehicle Collision
Three vehicles were involved in a collision Tuesday evening at the intersection of CR 875W and Old 30, resulting in minor injuries. The white SUV pulled out in front of the pickup truck and the dark-colored SUV was stopped at the stop sign and also was hit after the initial impact, according to information provided by Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Doug Light. Mentone Police Department investigated the accident. Also responding were Lutheran EMS and the fire department. No further information was available as of press time Tuesday night.
