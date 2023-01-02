Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
This IoT ballpen uses built-in cameras and sensors to convert all your notes into a digital format
Instead of spending nearly a grand on an iPad Pro and Pencil, the Nuwa Pen is a $179 device (pre-order price) that just actively digitizes your notes and doodles in real-time. Announced at CES 2023, the Nuwa looks just like any other ordinary pen, but comes with a built-in motion sensor and a triple camera array that captures what you’re writing, whether it’s a post-it note or a full-length essay, and saves a digital version of it, sharing it with you through the Nuwa app. All your notes are end-to-end encrypted too, which is more than what you can say for most note-taking apps.
yankodesign.com
BMW i Vision Dee is a smart companion on wheels for future motorheads
What if a smart car has the emotional intellect of the vehicles depicted in “Cars” movie and the futuristic aptitude of Knight Rider? At CES 2023 BMW has unveiled just what we imagined in pipedreams. Meet i Vision Dee concept of the future that we had the chance...
yankodesign.com
Lenovo goes beyond computing with Tab Extreme, Smart Paper, and Project Chronos at CES 2023
We’ve seen plenty of new laptops and desktops so far at CES 2023, especially since silicon giants Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA have all announced their newest, shiniest, and most powerful processors to date. While these cover the majority of computing needs, especially gaming, they aren’t the only personal computers available to us today. Thanks to advancements in technology, we have a variety of devices available today that make computing more mobile, more efficient, and even more personal. At CES 2023, Lenovo is showing off how it goes beyond regular computers with its most powerful tablet yet, a new e-Paper solution, and the next step in bringing mixed reality to your living room.
yankodesign.com
LG SIGNATURE OLED M goes completely wireless to let you design your space more freely
TVs are getting incredibly thin to the point you’re likely to fear they’d snap in half at the slightest force. Of course, these thin and flat sets are designed to be able to blend more easily in their environment, like sticking to a wall as if it were built as part of your house. That illusion falls apart, however, when it’s time to connect an external source, like a hard drive, a cable, or even just a dongle, creating a disruption in your otherwise pristine room decor. To truly give you the freedom to design as you wish, LG is putting out what could be the most innovative wireless TV in the market, which completely cuts all the cord except for the one that gives power to your TV.
yankodesign.com
ASUS Spatial Vision offers creators a glasses-free 3D experience
3D graphics are becoming key elements in many of today’s multimedia experiences, from games to movies to mixed reality. Of course, these realistic-looking images don’t just pop out of thin air and require someone to take the painstaking work to craft them. Despite their 3D designs, the tools that artists and designers use are all stuck in the flat 2D world. Limitations in technologies and hardware meant that the only way that both creators and consumers could experience 3D in their full glory would be to don goggles and headsets that are often more work than they’re worth. Fortunately, the dream of a 3D experience without glasses is upon us, and ASUS’ new Spatial Vision 3D OLED displays are offering that to the people charged with creating those very same 3D content.
yankodesign.com
Acer Chromebox CX15 and Add-in-One 24 land at CES 2023 to upgrade offices and classrooms
Google’s Web-centric Chrome OS had humble beginnings, catering primarily to educational and business sectors using low-power and affordable laptops. Chromebooks today, however, are a far cry from their ancestors from nearly a decade ago, and Chrome OS itself has undergone a rather radical transformation worthy of rivaling the big operating systems. Aside from supporting multiple platforms like Android and Linux, Chrome OS devices now also come in different forms, like the modest Chromebox. It’s pretty much a mini PC running Chrome OS, but there’s no rule that says it has to be just a box that sits on top of your desk or hidden behind it. At CES 2023, Acer is doing more than just show off its new and shiny Chromebox, it’s also introducing a new “Add-in-One” solution that helps make the Chromebox more practical and more space efficient in the places where it’s needed the most.
yankodesign.com
Ultra-versatile ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair cocoons mobile gamers in distraction-free ergonomic comfort
Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) had a stellar lineup at the virtual launch event for CES 2023 and a gaming chair for mobile gamers is one accessory everyone wanted to see. Mobile gaming is on the rise in the last couple of years and is estimated to grow given the focus on developing gaming phones capable of running console-quality AAA titles. The ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair slots in perfectly as mobile gamers tend to keep searching for that ergonomic comfort zone that gives them the tactical edge in competitive or even casual gaming with buddies.
yankodesign.com
Intricately crafted LEGO Batcycle set arriving soon for Caped Crusader fans
If you thought the LEGO Batmobile set was the end game, wait until lay eyes on the Batman Batcycle LEGO set. LEGO Group has announced the arrival of four new Technic sets targeted towards older builders in the first quarter of 2023. While we zoom in our critical lens on...
yankodesign.com
Lenovo refreshes its laptop line at CES 2023 with a new Slim 7, Yoga 6, and Yoga 9i laptops
As Lenovo took the CES limelight to debut some of its most uniquely innovative products, it also provided the company with the opportunity to refresh some of its classics and crowd-favorite machines with newer specs and a better design. They debuted the Slim 7, an “exquisitely designed portable yet powerful device” while giving the Yoga 6 and Yoga 9i hardware bumps in the form of newer processors from AMD and Intel respectively.
yankodesign.com
The Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i all-in-one PC is just as pretty on the back as it is on the front…
Crafted to look like a sophisticated visual balancing act, the Lenovo Yoga AIO is a marvel of design and engineering. This absolute looker of an all-in-one PC comes with an expansive 31.5-inch, 3-side borderless, 4K 100% sRGB display connected to its base by a gorgeously minimal metal hinge that lets you adjust the display angle to your liking. On the base, you’ve got 7 ports for better cable management, including a pass-through USB-C port that lets you charge both your AIO as well as a laptop (if you’re using it as an external display). The circular base, although compact, even comes with built-in Harman Kardon speakers, along with a dedicated wireless charging zone for your smartphone or AirPods.
yankodesign.com
Asus releases mechanical keyboard at CES with ROG NX switches you can swap for your choice
Custom keyboard enthusiasts may have a reason to switch loyalties for a near fully-customizable Asus ROG keyboard revealed at CES 2023. Pricing and availability details are scanty at the moment but that doesn’t stop us for luring over this premium mechanical keyboard with a three-layer insulated design for sound dampening.
yankodesign.com
Lifeaz home defibrillator can turn anyone into a life-saving hero
Modern smartwatches like the Apple Watch are equipped with advanced sensors and algorithms that can help you contact emergency services in case of, well, an emergency. Unfortunately, that’s pretty much all they can do, and people are still left at the mercy of said services arriving on time. Even if you are with someone else, the chances of that other person knowing the proper medical procedures are slim, especially when medical equipment is needed in the first place. Rather than leave it up to chance and unpredictable traffic, a new innovative device puts fate into your own hands with a portable defibrillator that can help save your family or friends’ lives, even without intensive training.
yankodesign.com
TCL just announced a pair of sleek AR Glasses along with a bunch of other tech devices at CES 2023
While the AR glasses stopped us dead in our tracks, the company also unveiled a host of other devices from TVs to soundbars, ACs, refrigerators, tablets, phones, TWS earbuds, and a VR headset. I was today years old when I learned that TCL is USA’s 2nd largest TV seller. The...
yankodesign.com
We tried the electric remote-controlled skates at CES 2023 and we’ve got… thoughts.
While in theory, the Atmos Gear feels like a winning idea, they’re about as game-changing as the hoverboard, i.e., they’ll probably exist as just a niche product. Oh, and the fact that we fell down while trying them doesn’t influence our opinion at all!. The Segway and...
yankodesign.com
Hear better in style at crowded places with the Sennheiser Conversation Clear Plus earbuds
The inability to hear a conversation clearly in a crowded or noisy place may not always be an outcome of the environment. Get your hearing ability tested!. A visit to an audiologist can show you the light but clipping a hearing aid behind the ear is so embarrassing. Thankfully, unless you’re deep into the medical condition; trendier, wireless earbuds-style hearing aids are available over the counter. Adding to the options, Sennheiser Conversation Clear Plus is a new entrant, aligned directly at people with slight hearing abnormalities.
yankodesign.com
Stargazing from your couch: This ‘smart telescope’ will directly share astrophotographic images to your phone
It’s the closest thing to having ‘Astro Mode’ on your iPhone. Instead of baring the polar vortex to go watch meteor showers outdoors, you could be sitting in front of a fireplace while the eVscope eQuinox 2 beams images directly to your smartphone or iPad. The consumer-grade telescope famously comes without an eyepiece. Instead of having you look through a series of lenses at the stars, this telescope uses sensors to capture images that are then computationally adjusted to filter out light pollution (a big problem in cities) and share the images to your phone or tablet.
yankodesign.com
Here’s a complete look at the latest HTC Vive XR Elite glasses that debuted at CES 2023
The company cryptically leaked an image to The Verge in December, but now we have more details as HTC finally revealed the Vive XR Elite, their $1099 standalone headset designed to offer mixed reality experiences with full-color passthrough video. The new images offer a clearer view of what the headset...
yankodesign.com
Lenovo’s new ThinkBook laptop comes with MagSafe-style snap-on modular accessories
Do you remember the Moto Mods? Sure, they date back to 2016, so I won’t fault you for forgetting about them, but the company announced a series of modular accessories like a battery pack, speakers, and a Hasselblad camera that could basically snap onto the back of the Moto Z phone. Magnets would hold the accessories in place, and connector pins would allow the accessories to interface with the phone. While the logistics of that idea never really worked out (Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem is limited to charging too), the idea seemed rather impressive, and Lenovo (who owned Motorola back in the day) is implementing it with their latest ThinkBook 16p.
yankodesign.com
The world first’s health tracker that runs on your body’s energy and transforms any watch into a smartwatch unveiled at CES 2023
We’ve just ushered in 2023, and somehow (every single year without fail) the new year always brings along with it new fitness and health goals for us to achieve. On January 1st, we’re pretty motivated and full of ambition, but as the year goes on, maintaining a strict workout routine, and achieving your goals seems tougher and tougher altogether. But this is where health tech CAN play a significant role! And one such innovative health tech that grabbed my eyeballs, and could honestly help me get fitter in 2023 is Baracoda’s new BHeart, which was displayed at CES 2023.
Comments / 0