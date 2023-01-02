Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 21:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING Winter weather conditions have ended.
High Surf Warning issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 17:58:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side infrastructure. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 16 to 22 feet with dangerous rip currents. Sets up to 25 feet will be possible. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 10 AM PST Friday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high tides will be near 5.8 feet between 8 AM to 9 AM PST.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 17:58:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet through Friday morning, decreasing to 6 to 10 feet Friday afternoon. Dangerous rip currents are also expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM PST Friday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. Flooding of sea water is possible around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low- lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high tides will be near 6.0 feet between 8 AM to 830 AM PST.
