Georgia State

thegolfnewsnet.com

Xander Schauffele pulled out of Sentry Tournament of Champions pro-am

Xander Schauffele withdrew from taking part in the first PGA Tour pro-am of the year on Wednesday, creating concerns he may not be in ideal shape at Kapalua. Golf Channel reports Schauffele didn't participate in the typical pro-am ahead of the year-opening event, suggesting he's injured or uncomfortable in some way. The report includes that Schauffele is hopeful to compete when the tournament starts on Thursday at the Plantation Course.
golfmagic.com

LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko enters 2023 a married woman!

Two-time major champion and two-time CME Group Tour champion Lydia Ko married her fiance Jun Chung on December 30, starting the new year in perfect fashion. Five-time major winner Yani Tseng shared images of the special day on her Instagram page as Ko and her partner capped off a memorable year with a spectacular wedding at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul.
FLORIDA STATE
Golf Digest

Henrik Stenson to make first DP World Tour start since being dropped as Ryder Cup captain for joining LIV Golf

It’s no surprise Henrik Stenson hasn’t played in a DP World Tour event since Ryder Cup Europe, run by the tour, stripped him of his role as 2023 captain last July in the wake of his decision to join LIV Golf. Although still eligible to compete on the DP World Tour—at least until the outcome of next month’s U.K. court case when the continuing ability of Stenson and his fellow LIV players to compete on the Old World circuit will be decided—the 46-year-old Swede has stayed away from what was his home circuit given the likely tension that would accompany a return to competition.
The Independent

Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and JJ Spaun share opening-round lead in Hawaii

Low scores were abound in the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, with Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and JJ Spaun all sharing the lead on nine under par.Each of the trio carded 64 to commence their PGA Tour seasons in fine fashion.They lead by one from South Korea’s Tom Kim, who picked up two eagles en route to an opening round 65.Welcome to Maui, Tom Kim 🤯@JoohyungKim0621 holes out for eagle in spectacular fashion. pic.twitter.com/Ic93NXqnbD— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 5, 2023England’s Matt Fitzpatrick is among six players who are two strokes back on six under, while Ireland’s Seamus Power is a shot further back after carding a round of 68.Despite the leaders’ low scores, only three shots separates the top 16 players headed into the second round. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
HAWAII STATE
Golf Channel

Pinehurst Resort to add No. 10 in time for 2024 U.S. Open

Pinehurst Resort, America’s largest golf resort, is adding its tenth 18-hole course, just in time for the 2024 U.S. Open. The North Carolina resort, which has hosted previous iterations of the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open, the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup, announced Wednesday it will be constructing course No. 10. The course will open when the U.S. Open returns to the resort in 2024.
PINEHURST, NC
BBC

Welsh Feathers appoint Emily Handyside as new head coach

Emily Handyside has been named the new head coach of the Welsh Feathers and will take charge at the 2023 Netball World Cup in August. Handyside was appointed as Technical Coach in September 2022 and helped the Welsh Feathers qualify for the World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa. The...

