WATCH: Wrong Scott forlornly sends Masters invitation to Scott Stallings
We are only a few days into 2023 but we already have a contender for what will likely be the funniest story of the year after Masters bosses were left red-faced having sent an invite to the wrong person. In case you haven't heard, PGA Tour player Scott Stallings had...
Georgia man sends Masters invite back to PGA Tour golfer after mishap
The Georgia man who received an invitation to participate in the Masters by mistake sent it back to the golfer who it was intended for.
Jon Rahm Predicts an Awkward Masters Champions Dinner at Augusta National
Since the guest list at the Masters Champions Dinner is restricted to former tournament champs and chairman Fred Ridley, former U.S. Open champ Jon Rahm won’t be in attendance. However, that hasn’t prevented the 28-year-old Spaniard from theorizing about what sitting around the table at Augusta National Golf Club in April will be like.
Xander Schauffele pulled out of Sentry Tournament of Champions pro-am
Xander Schauffele withdrew from taking part in the first PGA Tour pro-am of the year on Wednesday, creating concerns he may not be in ideal shape at Kapalua. Golf Channel reports Schauffele didn't participate in the typical pro-am ahead of the year-opening event, suggesting he's injured or uncomfortable in some way. The report includes that Schauffele is hopeful to compete when the tournament starts on Thursday at the Plantation Course.
LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko enters 2023 a married woman!
Two-time major champion and two-time CME Group Tour champion Lydia Ko married her fiance Jun Chung on December 30, starting the new year in perfect fashion. Five-time major winner Yani Tseng shared images of the special day on her Instagram page as Ko and her partner capped off a memorable year with a spectacular wedding at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul.
PGA pro Scott Stallings didn’t get his Masters invitation. It was sent to another Scott Stallings
Scott Stallings was thrilled and puzzled to receive an invitation to play at the Masters this year considering he works in real estate and shoots in the 90s. The other Scott Stallings, who actually plays professional golf, was still wondering when his official invite to the prestigious tournament in Georgia was going to show up in the mail.
Seven-time PGA Tour winner Jon Rahm anticipates 'tense' Masters Champions Dinner amid LIV Golf dispute
Following last month's news that LIV golfers would be eligible to compete at the 2023 Masters, Jon Rahm said he foresees heightened tensions at the Champions Dinner.
2023 Masters expands field to 80 golfers with special invitations accepted by NCAA champion, Japanese star
Augusta National Golf Club announced Thursday that it extended a pair of special invitations to the 2023 Masters that have been accepted by Gordon Sargent, the 2022 NCAA champion, and Japanese golfer Kazuki Higa. This bumps the Masters field to 80 golfers with three months until the tournament. "The Masters...
Henrik Stenson to make first DP World Tour start since being dropped as Ryder Cup captain for joining LIV Golf
It’s no surprise Henrik Stenson hasn’t played in a DP World Tour event since Ryder Cup Europe, run by the tour, stripped him of his role as 2023 captain last July in the wake of his decision to join LIV Golf. Although still eligible to compete on the DP World Tour—at least until the outcome of next month’s U.K. court case when the continuing ability of Stenson and his fellow LIV players to compete on the Old World circuit will be decided—the 46-year-old Swede has stayed away from what was his home circuit given the likely tension that would accompany a return to competition.
Scottie Scheffler jokes that he'll have a 'separate table' for Bubba Watson at Champs dinner
Who wouldn't want to be a fly on the wall during this year's Masters Champions Dinner?. "One thing I keep going back to, and it’s probably only funny to me," Jon Rahm said Tuesday at Kapalua, "I think the Masters Champions Dinner’s going to be a little tense compared to how it’s been in the past."
Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and JJ Spaun share opening-round lead in Hawaii
Low scores were abound in the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, with Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and JJ Spaun all sharing the lead on nine under par.Each of the trio carded 64 to commence their PGA Tour seasons in fine fashion.They lead by one from South Korea’s Tom Kim, who picked up two eagles en route to an opening round 65.Welcome to Maui, Tom Kim 🤯@JoohyungKim0621 holes out for eagle in spectacular fashion. pic.twitter.com/Ic93NXqnbD— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 5, 2023England’s Matt Fitzpatrick is among six players who are two strokes back on six under, while Ireland’s Seamus Power is a shot further back after carding a round of 68.Despite the leaders’ low scores, only three shots separates the top 16 players headed into the second round. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Pinehurst Resort to add No. 10 in time for 2024 U.S. Open
Pinehurst Resort, America’s largest golf resort, is adding its tenth 18-hole course, just in time for the 2024 U.S. Open. The North Carolina resort, which has hosted previous iterations of the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open, the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup, announced Wednesday it will be constructing course No. 10. The course will open when the U.S. Open returns to the resort in 2024.
How to watch PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions on ESPN+
The first event of the 2023 PGA Tour is the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii. Here's how you can watch the action.
Pinehurst to Add a 10th Course, With Design by Tom Doak
The Doak design is expected to open up just in time for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.
Welsh Feathers appoint Emily Handyside as new head coach
Emily Handyside has been named the new head coach of the Welsh Feathers and will take charge at the 2023 Netball World Cup in August. Handyside was appointed as Technical Coach in September 2022 and helped the Welsh Feathers qualify for the World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa. The...
Gordon Sargent, Kazuki Higa accept invitations to the Masters
Gordon Sargent and Kazuki Higa have accepted invitations to compete in this year's Masters, the Augusta National Golf Club announced Thursday.
