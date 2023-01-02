Read full article on original website
Former Dripping Springs ISD custodian charged with trafficking
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Dripping Springs ISD employee was accused of having multiple sexual encounters with a student enrolled in the district. An arrest warrant has now been issued for Marisol Tudon Solis, 21, accused of continuous trafficking of persons,...
CBS Austin
New lawsuits filed in fatal officer-involved shooting of Alex Gonzales
AUSTIN, Texas — Two new lawsuits were filed just days before the two-year anniversary of the death of 27-year-old Alex Gonzales, who was shot and killed by an Austin Police officer. One lawsuit was filed by Gonzales’ family, and the other by his girlfriend. According to the documents, his...
CBS Austin
Family of woman found dead in Bastrop County remembers her as suspect is in custody
The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
Kendall County sheriff's son to testify in Kendall Batchelor intoxication manslaughter trial
The sheriff's son and the Hill Country socialite were close friends who hung out at local bars prior to her arrest, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Victim identified in North Lamar homicide, APD continues investigating
According to APD, officers responded to the shooting around 1:20 a.m. in the 8600 block of North Lamar between Thurmond Street and Fairfield Drive.
Murder suspect leads law enforcement on chase across Brazos County
Several law enforcement agencies were involved with a Wednesday afternoon police pursuit that ended in a crash.
Police investigating first homicide of 2023 in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first homicide of the year occurred in the early hours on Thursday morning in North Austin. At 1:18 a.m. on Jan. 5, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the 8600 block of North Lamar Boulevard, at The Palms on Lamar apartment complex. The caller stated that they had heard a crash within the complex.
KBTX.com
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County was chased by law enforcement from Bryan to the Navasota city limits on Wednesday before crashing the vehicle on Highway 6. Traffic on the highway came to a complete stop for...
APD release drawing of north Austin kidnapping suspect
The Austin Police Department released a drawing of a man Wednesday who was suspected of kidnapping a child in north Austin in November 2022, according to a APD news release.
CBS Austin
Bastrop County murder suspect arrested after crash during police pursuit in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — A suspect wanted for murder out of Bastrop County was taken into custody following a pursuit by multiple law enforcement agencies on Wednesday in Bryan, Texas. Bryan is just north of College Station, which is one hour and 45 minutes east of Austin. According to a...
CBS Austin
Two teen suspects charged in October fatal shooting of a driver in West Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two teen suspects were arrested in connection to an October homicide investigation in West Austin. On Tuesday, January 3, the Austin Police Department's Tactical Intelligence Unit and the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive task force arrested Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18, and a 17-year-old teenager for the murder of 18-year-old Andrew Clayton Johnson.
CBS Austin
Two arrested after almost a ton of tires dumped on Bastrop County property
The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested two men Monday after almost 2,000 pounds of tires were illegally dumped on private property. Charles Gilley and Justin Davis are charged with Illegal Dumping over 1,000 pounds, a state jail felony. It happened in the Cedar Creek area. The sheriff's office...
CBS Austin
Fight between man and woman over TV remote escalates into brutal assault
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 34-year-old Manuel Andres Lopez. On Dec. 5, 2022, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Crestway Road for an assault. When they arrived, the victim told deputies Manuel Lopez had assaulted her. She said the argument began when Lopez did not want to watch what she was watching on television.
APD makes arrest after security guard assaulted with crowbar
Austin Police said a man was arrested Monday morning after smashing a bank window and hitting a security guard in the head with a crowbar.
fox7austin.com
Woman dead, 2 children injured in Bastrop County wreck
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly wreck in Bastrop County on FM 2336. Investigators say on Jan. 3 around 9:51 p.m., the driver of a 2017 Chevorlet Silverado pickup was traveling southwest when they went outside of their lane and hit a Jeep Wrangler going the opposite direction.
KSAT 12
Michelle Barrientes Vela sentenced to 5 years probation, 90 days in jail, 600 hours community service
SAN ANTONIO – Former Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela was sentenced Wednesday to five years probation, 90 days in jail and 600 hours of community service. Barrientes Vela had faced between two years probation and 10 years in prison after a jury on Sept. 1 found...
APD arrests 2 teens in October homicide investigation
The Austin Police Department said it made two arrests in connection to an October homicide investigation where a teen was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in the 5700 block of N. Mopac Expressway.
Police: 5 arrested, 3 hurt after east Austin party shooting
Police announced they arrested five suspects after a shooting that injured three people during a party in east Austin early Tuesday morning.
DPS investigating deadly crash in Bastrop County
According to DPS, the crash was reported on FM 2336 near State Highway 95. That is just north of Camp Swift or 7 miles north of the City of Bastrop.
KSAT 12
Woman punches, kicks man after being asked to stop slamming door, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after she punched and kicked a relative multiple times after they asked her to stop slamming her door, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Irene Jasso was booked Tuesday on a charge of Injury to the Elderly, according to court records.
