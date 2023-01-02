ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Austin

New lawsuits filed in fatal officer-involved shooting of Alex Gonzales

AUSTIN, Texas — Two new lawsuits were filed just days before the two-year anniversary of the death of 27-year-old Alex Gonzales, who was shot and killed by an Austin Police officer. One lawsuit was filed by Gonzales’ family, and the other by his girlfriend. According to the documents, his...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Police investigating first homicide of 2023 in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The first homicide of the year occurred in the early hours on Thursday morning in North Austin. At 1:18 a.m. on Jan. 5, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the 8600 block of North Lamar Boulevard, at The Palms on Lamar apartment complex. The caller stated that they had heard a crash within the complex.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two teen suspects charged in October fatal shooting of a driver in West Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two teen suspects were arrested in connection to an October homicide investigation in West Austin. On Tuesday, January 3, the Austin Police Department's Tactical Intelligence Unit and the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive task force arrested Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18, and a 17-year-old teenager for the murder of 18-year-old Andrew Clayton Johnson.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Fight between man and woman over TV remote escalates into brutal assault

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 34-year-old Manuel Andres Lopez. On Dec. 5, 2022, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Crestway Road for an assault. When they arrived, the victim told deputies Manuel Lopez had assaulted her. She said the argument began when Lopez did not want to watch what she was watching on television.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman dead, 2 children injured in Bastrop County wreck

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly wreck in Bastrop County on FM 2336. Investigators say on Jan. 3 around 9:51 p.m., the driver of a 2017 Chevorlet Silverado pickup was traveling southwest when they went outside of their lane and hit a Jeep Wrangler going the opposite direction.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy