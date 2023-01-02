ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

JSO looking for man who officers say jumped over counter, forcibly robbed business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery last month near Girvin Road. Police say on Dec.14, police responded to a robbery in the 12700 block of Atlantic Boulevard. JSO says the suspect pictured below jumped over a counter and forcibly grabbed money from an employee before leaving the business on foot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Local Waffle House hit during shooting in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department is investigating after gunfire hit two cars and a Waffle House early Wednesday. According to a news release, at approximately 12:54 a.m., officers responded to 348SW Baya Ave. and located a car that was possibly involved in gunfire. The car was stopped and all occupants were cleared of having any involvement in the shooting.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Bullets hit Lake City Waffle House during shots fired incident

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers got more than they ordered after gunshots were fired outside a Waffle House in Lake City early on Wednesday morning. Lake City Police Department officials say around 1 a.m., reports of gunfire were made at the restaurant on Southwest Baya Avenue. Two vehicles and the business, which was open, were struck and damaged.
LAKE CITY, FL
WOKV

JSO reveals results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the four-month long “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers. In addition to people arrested locally, there were also alleged traffickers arrested in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
LAKE CITY, FL
WOKV

JSO: Man dies at ER after shooting in New Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Grothe Street early Tuesday morning. STORY: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest, team says. According to police, at around 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched after five rounds of gunfire...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: 1 dead after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We are three days into the new year and there have been three homicides in Jacksonville. The latest happened on Grothe Street Tuesday morning in Northwest Jacksonville. A man was found shot on King Street by another individual, and that person took the man to a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy