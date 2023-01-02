Read full article on original website
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
A 15-Year-Old Helped Murder A 10-Month-Old So His Father Could Avoid $40 Per Week In Child Support PaymentsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Fleming Island names new football head coachTony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Man suspected of stealing from jewelry store in Orange Park Mall is a former Georgia police officer
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned a man accused of stealing watches from a jewelry store at the Orange Park Mall is a former police officer. Ernest Ferguson, 28, is facing one count of grand theft in Clay County, according to court records. >>> STREAM ACTION...
News4Jax.com
Man killed by Jacksonville police was suspect in murder outside Youngerman Circle motel, 2 other shootings, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released body-worn camera footage that shows what led to the moment police in November fatally shot a man in the Riverside neighborhood, who was suspected in a murder as well as two other shootings. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man unaware catalytic converter was stolen narrowly escapes fire
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – An Orange Park business owner wants to see harsher penalties against people prosecuted for stealing catalytic converters out of vehicles after a pickup truck went up in flames with her husband inside because of the damage done to the truck during the crime. Kim Stanley,...
Jacksonville police issue ‘critical incident briefing’ on November officer-involved shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a briefing on Thursday about an officer-involved shooting that happened in November. JSO said it is part of Sheriff T.K. Waters’ commitment to transparency. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO posted the video on its YouTube page....
JSO looking for man who officers say jumped over counter, forcibly robbed business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery last month near Girvin Road. Police say on Dec.14, police responded to a robbery in the 12700 block of Atlantic Boulevard. JSO says the suspect pictured below jumped over a counter and forcibly grabbed money from an employee before leaving the business on foot.
Local Waffle House hit during shooting in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department is investigating after gunfire hit two cars and a Waffle House early Wednesday. According to a news release, at approximately 12:54 a.m., officers responded to 348SW Baya Ave. and located a car that was possibly involved in gunfire. The car was stopped and all occupants were cleared of having any involvement in the shooting.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a robber suspect. On Dec. 14, JSO responded to a robbery at 12700 Atlantic Boulevard. According to JSO, the suspect jumped over the counter and forcibly grabbed money from an employee and left...
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired after deadly shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah Police officer, who shot and killed a man during a chase, has been arrested in Florida. According to Savannah Morning News, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Ernest Ferguson on New Year's Day. Ferguson has been accused of stealing watches from...
Jacksonville man arrested in Middleburg for possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested Monday in Middleburg for the possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug equipment, deputies said. A Jacksonville man faces charges in Clay County for possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug equipment.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash.
Blight Abatement Unit hopes to help clean up Jacksonville eyesores
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has a unit dedicated to the goal of cleaning up the city and holding property owners accountable who aren’t keeping their properties in good shape. The 'Blight Abatement Unit' will help monitor blight in the form of abandoned buildings, parking lots...
WCJB
Bullets hit Lake City Waffle House during shots fired incident
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers got more than they ordered after gunshots were fired outside a Waffle House in Lake City early on Wednesday morning. Lake City Police Department officials say around 1 a.m., reports of gunfire were made at the restaurant on Southwest Baya Avenue. Two vehicles and the business, which was open, were struck and damaged.
WOKV
JSO reveals results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the four-month long “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers. In addition to people arrested locally, there were also alleged traffickers arrested in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
WOKV
JSO: Man dies at ER after shooting in New Town
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Grothe Street early Tuesday morning. STORY: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest, team says. According to police, at around 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched after five rounds of gunfire...
News4Jax.com
JSO: 1 dead after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We are three days into the new year and there have been three homicides in Jacksonville. The latest happened on Grothe Street Tuesday morning in Northwest Jacksonville. A man was found shot on King Street by another individual, and that person took the man to a...
News4Jax.com
Residents in 5 Points say cars were struck by stray bullets on New Year’s
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A handful of people say their property was struck by bullets on New Year’s, apparently due to celebratory gunfire. News4JAX heard from two car owners in the Five Points neighborhood, who said they found bullet holes. No injuries were reported. Tony Wooley said his SUV...
First Coast News
Young man shot dead outside Moncrief home identified by family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man found shot dead in a yard in Moncrief Monday has been identified by family as Kevin Follow of Jacksonville. Follow's father says he was 21 years old. A person alerted police after they found his body in a lawn at West 31st Street, police...
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Blanding Boulevard near Jefferson Avenue
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after they were hit by a car on Blanding Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a report, FHP says an 84 year old man was driving a sedan south on State Road 21 and struck a pedestrian crossing the road.
‘It happened very quickly’: Orange Park jewelry store robbed, 18-year old chases after suspect
An 18-year-old working at a jewelry and watch store in Orange Park Mall chased down a suspect accused of robbing her family’s store. Her actions helped lead to the suspect getting caught by police. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Watches Plus has been around for 25 years,...
News4Jax.com
Woman hit by SUV while changing tire on Mathews Bridge receiving intensive care
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville woman said Thursday that their loved one is receiving intensive care after she was hit by an SUV while trying to fix a flat tire on the side of the Mathews Bridge. The crash happened Tuesday morning, when much of the...
