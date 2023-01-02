ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MA

Comments / 27

Tom Despres
3d ago

I was at the Somerville Market Basket this afternoon and it was a real battlefield at the lot. As much as I like MB for its best prices, I tend to avoid it because of the crowds and the tension from irate customers.

Reply
4
Wlisa
2d ago

I have noticed people are not as kind as they once were. With everything going on in this world right now, we all need to to reboot and become the people we used to be. We have lost people in our lives, the world is in chaos, and every one seems angry, short tempered, almost the shell we used to be. My wish for this New Year would be, Get back to the way we were! The way we are now, is not working.

Reply
2
Lisa Roberto
2d ago

If you're stabbing someone because of a parking spot you don't need to be able to drive anymore. My God 😱

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Latest armed mail carrier robbery caught on video in Peabody

The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the mail carrier’s postal box keys, police said. A North Shore mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, according to Peabody police. The robbery happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive, and the suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and...
PEABODY, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Issue Car Break-in Advisory

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued an advisory on Thursday warning residents of a recent increase in the number of cars break-ins. According to police, the increase in break-ins is happening in the areas of the city near Chatham Street, Pleasant Street and Chandler Street. Police say many of...
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police issue warning as driver in Massachusetts arrested after driving on car rims

A police department in Massachusetts is warning drivers after an interesting drive that was taken recently. Last weekend the Whitman Police Department received a call for an erratic operator traveling northbound on Route 18. The vehicle was quickly located and stopped. The picture above shows the vehicle’s right front passenger...
WHITMAN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Woman Stealing Thousands of Dollars in Clothes

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating shoplifting at TJ Maxx at Shoppers World. Police were called to 1 Worcester Road on Tuesday, January 3 at 11:11 a.m. “This was a report of several shoplifting incidents that appear to involve the same female. She is seen stealing clothing items during the incidents amounting to several thousand dollars,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
liveboston617.org

Breaking: Machete Wielding Madman Near MIT Stopped by Cambridge Police During Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

Earlier today, January 4, 2023, between 13:00 and 13:30 hours multiple Cambridge Police Officers responded to a call for an emotionally disturbed person who was actively harming themselves with a bladed weapon at 254 Sidney Street in Cambridge. This address directly borders the west side of the MIT campus and is a densely populated area with student housing less than a block away.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough police report five residential, commercial break-ins

WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Police Department have been dealing with a rash of both residential and commercial break-ins since the New Year. Officers responded on Jan. 2 to Sachi Japanese Restaurant on Union Street for the report of a break-in. In a release, police said the restaurant was “ransacked,” and an undetermined amount of cash was stolen.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays

BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January. 
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Dozens of cars parked on East Boston street caught on camera being vandalized

BOSTON — Boston police are searching for the person that surveillance video captured walking down an East Boston street, apparently scratching the side of parked vehicles. The video shows a man walking down one side of Bremen street in East Boston early Tuesday morning, appearing to casually vandalize many of the cars on the street in a matter of minutes.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Woman stabbed in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Man armed with long knife fatally shot by Cambridge police officer, DA says

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was shot by a Cambridge police officer while approaching officers with a long knife. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said that at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Cambridge Emergency Communications received a 911 call from a Cambridgeport resident who said he saw a man jump out of the window of a neighboring apartment while in possession of a machete.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Myrtle Street fire caused by campfire inside unoccupied house

MANCHESTER, NH – A smoldering campfire inside an unoccupied house brought firefighters to Myrtle Street Thursday morning. At 11:45 a.m. calls came in for smoke visible from the rear of 27 Myrtle St. Arriving crews confirmed there was a fire in the single-family home and Battalion Chief Jon Fosher called for a working fire bringing additional apparatus and personnel to the scene.
MANCHESTER, NH
Turnto10.com

Bristol police identify driver of truck involved in hit-and-run

(WJAR) — Bristol Police Department said Tuesday it has identified the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run last week. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred on Bay View Ave on Friday. Surveillance footage shows a white Ford truck slam into a parked SUV before driving off towards Wood Street.
BRISTOL, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy