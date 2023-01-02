Read full article on original website
Officials on scene of active house fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Officials are responding to a house fire that is currently happening in the 3100 block of Faith Lane in Tyler. CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this article once further information comes in.
KLTV
Gregg County says woman reported missing earlier has been located
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office says that the woman that was reported missing earlier today has been located. No more details were given about the missing person’s current condition or location when she was found. Retha Pauls, 77, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan....
TRAFFIC ALERT: Broken water line causes traffic diversion in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Due to a broken water line, northbound traffic in the 2300 block of McCann Road between HG Mosley Parkway and Bramlett Lane is being diverted. Longview Police have asked travelers to seek an alternate route around this area.
ktbb.com
Smith County deputies search for suspects following chase
TYLER — Smith County deputies are searching for two men who led law enforcement on a chase in Smith County on Wednesday. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were driving a stolen truck with a flat bed trailer that were both taken from the Dallas area. According to our news partner KETK, the chase happened around 3:40 p.m. During the incident, the truck crossed a median on Interstate 20 near Santa Land. Santa Land closed on Wednesday, their last day of the season, while law enforcement looked for the two men. The suspects are still at large.
Officials search for missing 77-year-old woman in Longview
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating 77-year-old Retha Pauls. She is approximately five feet and five inches tall and weighs 165 pounds with short sandy brown hair and green eyes. Pauls was last seen on Jan. 4...
Crews responding to crash between truck, motorcycle on Highway 155 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — First responders are on the scene of a wreck between a truck and motorcycle on Highway 155 in Tyler Thursday morning. Officials said the crash happened in the 12400 block of Highway 155 South on Thursday near the Whataburger. There's currently no information regarding injuries. Texas...
KLTV
Report shows man killed in Smith County deputy-involved shooting pointed gun
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man shot by a deputy in June allegedly pointed a gun at officers during the conflict, according to a custodial death report. Taylor Ray Stevenson, 25, of Greenville, was killed near Lindale on June 21, 2022, when Smith County deputies and Lindale police responded to a call regarding a break-in, according to the report. Stevenson had been in a dispute with his partner, and deputies attempted to talk him into putting down a handgun he was holding in his right hand, the report stated.
KLTV
Police identify man whose body was found in Longview field
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have identified the name of a man whose body was found in a field on E. Marshall Ave Monday. According to Brandon Thornton, Public Information Officer with the Longview Police Department, the body is that of Paul Stebbins II, 34, of Longview. Thornton said no foul play is suspected.
Smith County officials search for runaway 16-year-old girl from Lindale area
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who ran away from her home nearly three months ago. Alannis Skye Loving's father reported that she ran away from their home on County Road 431 near Lindale on Oct. 18, 2022. Several leads on her location have been unreliable.
inforney.com
Official: Manhunt for suspect in Santa Land called off, locals lock your doors
TYLER, Texas — Santa Land closed early this holiday season due to a search earlier for a suspect on their property which has been called off. According to Sergeant Adam Albritton, as of 8:15 p.m. the scene is cleared but they have not captured the suspect. Albritton urges locals to keep their doors locked.
KLTV
Tyler fire marshal’s office investigating house fire on Faith Lane
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The cause of a Thursday morning house fire is under investigation. Emergency crews responded to a call about a house fire in the 3100 block of Faith Lane in Tyler around 9:20 a.m., including 3 fire engines and a ladder truck. Jay McClung, deputy fire marshal for the City of Tyler said no injuries were reported and no one was at home at the time of the incident. Initial responders said they saw smoke coming from heat vents in the attic area.
KLTV
Suspect flees stolen truck, trailer on foot near Santa Land after law enforcement pursuit
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A chase on Interstate 20 turned into a manhunt after the driver bailed out on foot and ran from deputies and a DPS trooper. As of 7:30 p.m., the suspects are still not in custody. According to Smith County Sheriff PIO Sgt. Larry Christian, one...
easttexasradio.com
Tyler Woman Accused Of Taking Motorhome
Misty Anne Reeves, 39, of Tyler, is charged with theft of a stolen motorhome. She was arrested on Dec. 28 and in jail on a $10,000 bond. Her boyfriend was already in Dallas County Jail on other charges. Van Zandt County Constable Pat Jordan learned the boyfriend’s mother wanted the motorhome off her property. So he took to Facebook to look up the registered owners, who confirmed they were missing a motorhome and discovered they had entered the wrong vehicle title in reporting it stolen.
KLTV
Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after escaping transport van in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Killeen man accused of escaping a jail transport van in Tyler on Tuesday was given multiple new bond amounts for new charges against him. Timothy Chappelle, 41, is said to have kicked the window out of a Smith County Sheriff’s Office van while the vehicle was stopped at a red light on Gentry Parkway in Tyler. Chappelle is also accused of breaking into two houses, one of which was occupied, before being apprehended. He has since been charged with escape while arrested/confined and two counts of burglary of a habitation.
[VIDEO] Smith County, TX Inmate Escapes Transport Van In Tyler
In A Now Viral Video, Shocked Onlookers Caught A Brazen And Daring Escape By A Smith County Inmate And Everybody Pulled Out Their Phones To Get It On Video. Sometime yesterday afternoon, I received a text from a friend that a wild situation was occurring in North Tyler and within minutes, my social media pages LIT UP with videos of what happened.
inforney.com
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating runaway
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a runaway teen case. According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, the girl’s name is Alannis Skye Loving and she is 16 years old. The father reported that his daughter ran away from their home...
easttexasradio.com
Lone Star Convenience Robbery Under Investigation
Marion County authorities continue investigating the armed robbery of Delton’s Convenience Store and gas station Hwy 155 in Lone Star. It happened on December 28 at about 7:10 pm. Store security shows the suspect climbing over the counter into the cashier area. Investigators aren’t saying if the suspect got away with any cash or how much.
KTRE
Marshall Fire Department responds to house fire; 1 airlifted to hospital
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - At 9:28 pm Marshall Fire Units were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Meredith St to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Randall Jeans noted flames visible from the front entrance of the single family dwelling. The mother and her two children were able to exit the home, however the mother of 2 sustained second degree burns to approximately 15% percent of her body.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-car crash blocks westbound I-20 near Longview
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – At least one person was taken to a hospital after a two-car crash on I-20 near Longview. Officials with Kilgore Fire Department said they assisted the Lakeport and Longview Fire Department at the scene on I-20 westbound at the 590 mile marker. “Flight for Life was called but later canceled,” […]
easttexasradio.com
Second Teen Dies From Idabel Shooting Incident
A second teen has died of injuries received in a triple shooting in Idabel on New Year’s Eve. The 19-year-old died Tuesday at a Tyler hospital, and another teen died at the scene of the shootings. A third teen suffered only a superficial wound, and paramedics treated and released him. The suspect, who is also a juvenile, remains in custody.
