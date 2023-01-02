Read full article on original website
Jeremy Swayman Fends Off Kings For Bruins Revenge Win
Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins had another great night on the road. The Black and Gold owned the Los Angeles Kings late in the game to emerge with a 5-2 victory to kick off a three-game road trip. Swayman held it down between the pipes, making a number of...
Bruins Roster Moves: Jake DeBrusk To LTIR; Chris Wagner Back To Boston
Jake DeBrusk’s sensational Winter Classic performance came at a price. The Bruins winger scored both of Boston’s goals in a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. But he also suffered both a hand and a lower body injury during the game, and that forced the B’s to place him on long-term injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Owns Third Period To Take Down Kings
The Boston Bruins yet again won a decisive third period to topple the Los Angeles Kings, 5-2, at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night. With the win, the Bruins improve their NHL-best record to 30-4-4 while the Kings dip 22-14-6. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. There was no Winter...
20 Screensaver-Worthy Photos After Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic
The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins took part in a memorable 2023 NHL Winter Classic at historic Fenway Park on Monday, and just about every aspect of the event live up to the hype that came with it. Not only did the Bruins rally to score two third-period goals in...
Red Sox Announce Major League Coaching Staff For 2023 Season
The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday announced their major league coaching staff for the 2023 season. The group under manager Alex Cora remains largely unchanged, with the exception of Kyle Hudson, who joins Boston as the club’s new first base coach and outfield instructor. Here’s the full Red Sox...
Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Rafael Devers’ Big Red Sox Extension
It proved to be a great Major League Baseball offseason for both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. The longtime teammates and close friends were rewarded with lucrative, long-term contracts for their consistent, All-Star-caliber play. Bogaerts cashed in on the open market, landing an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres in early December. The Red Sox on Wednesday made sure Devers wouldn’t reach free agency for the foreseeable future, as they reportedly gave the star third baseman an 11-year, $331 million contract extension.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
MLB Rumors: This Team Has Shown Interest In Michael Wacha
The Red Sox might be on the verge of seeing another one of their better players from the 2022 season leave Boston. The club already watched the likes of Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and Rich Hill cut ties with the organization through the Major League Baseball open market. Potentially joining that list is free-agent pitcher Michael Wacha, who is drawing interest from the Minnesota Twins, per The Athletic’s Dan Hayes and Aaron Gleeman.
What NFL’s Bills-Bengals Update Means For Patriots-Buffalo Game
The NFL on Tuesday afternoon offered a slightly clearer picture of how it will proceed after Monday’s chilling scene involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The league announced that, with Hamlin still in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, the Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week. It’s unclear when/if the Week 17 matchup — which carries significant playoff implications — will be resumed before the start of the postseason.
NFL Will Not Resume Postponed Game Between Bills & Bengals
The NFL is not expected to resume the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, per the Associated Press. Now that we are thankfully getting positive word on the health of Damar Hamlin, the logistics are moving front and center. This always felt like the expected outcome with such a packed schedule lying ahead between Week 18 and the Wild Card round. It leaves the league to figure out how to determine the AFC’s top seed since Monday night’s game was a massive player in sorting it out. There have been rumors floating about adding an extra team to the playoffs in each conference or even having a neutral-site AFC Championship game. While these feel unlikely, the NFL will have to make some announcements to determine how we move forward from such an odd circumstance.
Two Patriots Legends Fall Short In 2023 Hall Of Fame Vote
Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork won’t be receiving busts in Canton this year. The two New England Patriots Hall of Famers were not among the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was announced Wednesday. Harrison and Wilfork both reached the...
MLB Rumors: Who Red Sox, Marlins Trade Talks Might’ve Involved
The Boston Red Sox haven’t been too involved in the trade market this offseason. However, one former Major League Baseball executive reported that the team has undergone trade discussions with the Miami Marlins. The Athletic’s Jim Bowen, who previously served as an MLB general manager, offered two Marlins names...
Ultimate Question Of The Week: What’s Your Favorite Phone App?
If you don’t have the NESN 360 app already, then what are you waiting for?!. NESN’s Meredith Gorman visited Lucky Strike outside Fenway Park in Boston to ask Bruins fans the Ultimate Question of the Week: What’s your favorite app on your phone?. For more, check out...
Bruins Notes: Trent Frederic Shows Fight During Breakout Season
Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic first used his hands to get off some punches at an old nemesis. But then he used those same hands for an even greater purpose in Thursday’s 5-2 road win over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Frederic broke a third-period deadlock by...
Ex-Red Sox Offers Roster Suggestions For Boston To ‘Be Relevant’
The Boston Red Sox turned their offseason around when they extended Rafael Devers on a reported 11-year deal worth $331 million. This prompted one former big leaguer to make a few suggestions for the organization moving forward. Former All-Star and ex-Red Sox Cliff Floyd believes Devers can serve as the...
NHL Best Bets: Canadiens vs. Predators Game Picks
Two teams struggling to separate from the pack will collide tonight, with the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Nashville Predators. Montreal Canadiens (+198) vs. Nashville Predators (-245) Total: 6 (O -114, U -106) There hasn’t been much to write home about with either the Predators or Canadiens. More was expected of...
Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Tweets After Reported Rafael Devers Extension
Boston Red Sox fans weren’t the only ones who took to Twitter following the blockbuster reports surrounding Rafael Devers on Wednesday. The Red Sox made their biggest offseason splash which retained one homegrown favorite in the process. Boston and Devers reportedly agreed on an 11-year extension worth $331 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. While it sparked a collectively rejoiced reaction from the Red Sox faithful, it wasn’t only the fans who expressed their excitement.
Celtics Reportedly Trade Veteran Big Man, Cash To Spurs
The Celtics reportedly parted ways with a veteran big man Thursday. Boston traded Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the Spurs, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. San Antonio will waive Gorgui Dieng before doing the same with Vonleh, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Athletic’s John Hollinger...
Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark Earns First NHL All-Star Honor
Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark lived out a dream Monday by getting to play in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. Perhaps that’s not the only dream that came true for the Swedish netminder this week. The NHL announced Thursday that Ullmark has been selected as an...
Red Sox, Rafael Devers Avoid Arbitration With One-Year Contract
The Red Sox and Rafael Devers have reached a deal, just not the one Boston fans are hoping for — at least not yet. The Sox and Devers have reached an agreement for the 2023 season, avoiding arbitration, the team announced Tuesday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the news, reporting Devers will make $17.5 million for the upcoming season.
