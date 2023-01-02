ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Patrick Cantlay loses two MAJOR sponsors as he reveals LIV Golf theory

Patrick Cantlay has confirmed he has parted ways with Titleist and Hugo Boss as he once again shut down LIV Golf rumours. Speaking ahead of the first "elevated" event of the PGA Tour at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the 30-year-old confirmed the loss of two major sponsors. Cantlay turned...
6 BIG PREDICTIONS for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in 2023...

If you sat down this time last year and wrote down a list of predictions for what was ahead, you'd have done well to achieve more than two green ticks. Phil Mickelson got the ball rolling in February with his infamous "scary motherf****r" interview with Alan Shipnuck, an interview which almost brought down the house on LIV Golf before it began.
thegolfnewsnet.com

Xander Schauffele pulled out of Sentry Tournament of Champions pro-am

Xander Schauffele withdrew from taking part in the first PGA Tour pro-am of the year on Wednesday, creating concerns he may not be in ideal shape at Kapalua. Golf Channel reports Schauffele didn't participate in the typical pro-am ahead of the year-opening event, suggesting he's injured or uncomfortable in some way. The report includes that Schauffele is hopeful to compete when the tournament starts on Thursday at the Plantation Course.
Axios

PGA Tour's "elevated" era begins with more prize money

The Sentry Tournament of Champions (TOC) begins Thursday at Maui's Kapalua Plantation Course, resuming the PGA Tour after seven weeks off and marking the beginning of a new era for the Tour. State of play: The TOC is the first of 13 "elevated" events this season, which feature increased prize...
theScore

Rahm shares lead at Kapalua amid more low scoring on Maui

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm is starting to get used to low scoring on the Plantation Course at Kapalua. He can only hope this start leads to a better finish in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. One year after he was 33-under par and still finished second, Rahm...
GEORGIA STATE
Golf Digest

Henrik Stenson to make first DP World Tour start since being dropped as Ryder Cup captain for joining LIV Golf

It’s no surprise Henrik Stenson hasn’t played in a DP World Tour event since Ryder Cup Europe, run by the tour, stripped him of his role as 2023 captain last July in the wake of his decision to join LIV Golf. Although still eligible to compete on the DP World Tour—at least until the outcome of next month’s U.K. court case when the continuing ability of Stenson and his fellow LIV players to compete on the Old World circuit will be decided—the 46-year-old Swede has stayed away from what was his home circuit given the likely tension that would accompany a return to competition.
FOX Sports

Maui musings: Connection between Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jordan Spieth knew Tom Kim had game. He just didn't know about Kim's appetite. Spieth and Kim have been loosely connected in recent months without ever really knowing each other. That changed over the holidays. The 20-year-old South Korean was looking for a U.S. base...
KAHULUI, HI

