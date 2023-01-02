Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Patrick Cantlay loses two MAJOR sponsors as he reveals LIV Golf theory
Patrick Cantlay has confirmed he has parted ways with Titleist and Hugo Boss as he once again shut down LIV Golf rumours. Speaking ahead of the first "elevated" event of the PGA Tour at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the 30-year-old confirmed the loss of two major sponsors. Cantlay turned...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
Chances are you’ve heard a lot already about the PGA Tour establishing a series of “elevated” events for 2023 and beyond. And you’ll hear plenty more this week, as the first of the 13 scheduled for the new year takes place in Maui with the playing of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
golfmagic.com
6 BIG PREDICTIONS for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in 2023...
If you sat down this time last year and wrote down a list of predictions for what was ahead, you'd have done well to achieve more than two green ticks. Phil Mickelson got the ball rolling in February with his infamous "scary motherf****r" interview with Alan Shipnuck, an interview which almost brought down the house on LIV Golf before it began.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Xander Schauffele pulled out of Sentry Tournament of Champions pro-am
Xander Schauffele withdrew from taking part in the first PGA Tour pro-am of the year on Wednesday, creating concerns he may not be in ideal shape at Kapalua. Golf Channel reports Schauffele didn't participate in the typical pro-am ahead of the year-opening event, suggesting he's injured or uncomfortable in some way. The report includes that Schauffele is hopeful to compete when the tournament starts on Thursday at the Plantation Course.
Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler Trolls LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson
Scottie Scheffler’s joke about the 2023 Masters Champions Dinner was golden.
Jon Rahm’s hilarious response to LIV Golf-PGA Tour combined event
The Masters will be a little more tense in 2023 after tournament organizers at Augusta National confirmed that LIV golfers would be allowed to compete, and Jon Rahm is here for it. “The one thing I keep going back to is that Masters Champions Dinner is going to be a...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions preview: Purse, field, tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels
The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions starts on Thursday at Kapaula Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii, with a 39-player field taking on the year-opening event to kick off the year and the era of elevated events. The event runs January 5-8, 2023. This event, which has been played since...
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Betting Odds, Picks and a Prop for the Plantation Course at Kapalua
Our new gambling columnist likes Tony Finau to be in the hunt and another player to be all business to win in paradise.
Jon Rahm Predicts an Awkward Masters Champions Dinner at Augusta National
Since the guest list at the Masters Champions Dinner is restricted to former tournament champs and chairman Fred Ridley, former U.S. Open champ Jon Rahm won’t be in attendance. However, that hasn’t prevented the 28-year-old Spaniard from theorizing about what sitting around the table at Augusta National Golf Club in April will be like.
TODAY.com
PGA pro Scott Stallings didn’t get his Masters invitation. It was sent to another Scott Stallings
Scott Stallings was thrilled and puzzled to receive an invitation to play at the Masters this year considering he works in real estate and shoots in the 90s. The other Scott Stallings, who actually plays professional golf, was still wondering when his official invite to the prestigious tournament in Georgia was going to show up in the mail.
PGA Tour's "elevated" era begins with more prize money
The Sentry Tournament of Champions (TOC) begins Thursday at Maui's Kapalua Plantation Course, resuming the PGA Tour after seven weeks off and marking the beginning of a new era for the Tour. State of play: The TOC is the first of 13 "elevated" events this season, which feature increased prize...
theScore
Rahm shares lead at Kapalua amid more low scoring on Maui
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm is starting to get used to low scoring on the Plantation Course at Kapalua. He can only hope this start leads to a better finish in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. One year after he was 33-under par and still finished second, Rahm...
Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, J.J. Spaun atop Tournament of Champions
Jon Rahm birdied three of his last four holes for a 9-under 64 and shared the lead Thursday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions with Collin Morikawa and J.J. Spaun.
Justin Thomas Can’t Resist Subtle Jab at Journalist
Thomas ribbed a reporter during the Sentry Tournament of Champions press conference.
Golf Digest
Henrik Stenson to make first DP World Tour start since being dropped as Ryder Cup captain for joining LIV Golf
It’s no surprise Henrik Stenson hasn’t played in a DP World Tour event since Ryder Cup Europe, run by the tour, stripped him of his role as 2023 captain last July in the wake of his decision to join LIV Golf. Although still eligible to compete on the DP World Tour—at least until the outcome of next month’s U.K. court case when the continuing ability of Stenson and his fellow LIV players to compete on the Old World circuit will be decided—the 46-year-old Swede has stayed away from what was his home circuit given the likely tension that would accompany a return to competition.
FOX Sports
Maui musings: Connection between Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jordan Spieth knew Tom Kim had game. He just didn't know about Kim's appetite. Spieth and Kim have been loosely connected in recent months without ever really knowing each other. That changed over the holidays. The 20-year-old South Korean was looking for a U.S. base...
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Friday tee times, TV info
The PGA Tour is kicking off the 2023 calendar year in paradise. A 39-player field loaded with winners (and 10 more who made the 2022 FedEx Cup final) continues play Friday at Kapalua’s Plantation Course for the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first of the Tour’s new schedule of designated events.
