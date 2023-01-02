Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora murders: Children of Florida couple slain inside their home release statement
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - The children of a married couple found murdered at their Mount Dora retirement home released a statement Wednesday thanking the community for their support during "this most difficult time." "We are stunned, devastated and heart-broken by the horrific murder of our parents," Anthony and Brittany Getman...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Movie producer convicted of robbing bank after running out of money while filming in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A producer who robbed a credit union in Belle Isle after running out of money while filming a movie in Florida has been convicted, federal prosecutors said Thursday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded...
niceville.com
$50,000 reward offered for information about Florida murder
FLORIDA – A cash reward is being offered for information about a 2017 Florida homicide, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has announced. According to the FDLE, a reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who murdered Jaworski Williams of Jasper. Anyone with information should call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office or FDLE.
First newborn surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box
Two years after being installed, a Safe Haven Baby Box in Florida was used for the first time.
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired after deadly shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah Police officer, who shot and killed a man during a chase, has been arrested in Florida. According to Savannah Morning News, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Ernest Ferguson on New Year's Day. Ferguson has been accused of stealing watches from...
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
ABC Action News
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
WESH
Central Florida man who pleaded guilty to killing wife, 4 kids back in court
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man who pleaded guilty to killing his family is going back to court. Forty-one-year-old Michael Jones now faces punishment for killing his wife Casei Jones and the four kids they had between them. It was September 2019 and the family van crashed...
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. A couple, both in their 80s, were found dead in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve. Police today announced a person of […]
$10k reward offered after married couple slain at Florida retirement community
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help, and offering a $10,000 reward, as they investigate the killings of a married couple who was found dead inside their home at a retirement community in Mount Dora Saturday afternoon, WESH reports. According to police, a security guard called 911 at 4 p.m. Saturday […]
wbrc.com
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
ABC Action News
Police investigate suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police in Lake County are investigating the death of a man and woman at a senior living community apartment. As reported by WFTV, officers responded to a report of potentially suspicious activity at Waterman Village in Mount Dora on Dec. 31. When officers arrived, they...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Central Florida corrections officer arrested for battery, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida corrections officer is out on bond after being arrested for battery. Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Medina after he was asked to leave a party after becoming violent. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Medina,...
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
Couple Found Slain at Senior Living Community in Florida
An octogenarian couple were found dead in their senior-living community on New Year’s Eve, police in Mount Dora, Florida, said. “This is a homicide investigation,” Police Chief Mike Gibson said Sunday. The victims were an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife, both residents of Waterman Village, a retirement community that includes independent living homes and nursing facilities. Investigators did not identify the slain couple or provide a cause of death or motive. “There are things we just don’t want folks to know,” Gibson said Monday. “This is a fast-moving, fast-breaking investigation, and there are things we aren’t going to release.” Police did offer a $10,000 reward.Read it at WESH
Construction underway for Elevation Pointe in St. Johns County, Publix to anchor site
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — More growth is on the way for one of the fastest-growing counties in the U.S. and in Florida. A development in St. Johns County called Elevation Pointe will feature 320 apartments, 420 townhomes, two hotels -- as well as retail and office spaces. It’s...
Florida man wins millions off Powerball ticket
A 59-year-old Royal Palm Beach man went home with plenty to smile about after he claimed a $2 million prize playing POWERBALL.
Florida Boaters Shocked To See Monkeys Diving Into River: “It Was The Craziest Thing I’ve Ever Heard”
Chalk this up as something you don’t expect to see…. Florida is known for a huge variety of wildlife, which include panthers, alligators, sharks, sting rays, pythons, bobcats, and pretty much every animal you could imagine, including a non-native species that has made their home in the middle of the state.
mynews13.com
Town hall set for Monday after married Mount Dora couple found dead in home
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A town hall is planned for Mount Dora at 11 a.m. Monday as the police department investigates two deaths that happened at a senior living community apartment. Police said the deaths occurred Saturday afternoon. A rarity for the City of Mount Dora. The police department...
This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Sunshine state.
