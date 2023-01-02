ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, MN

Following shoe sale shooting in Richfield, frequent online sellers offer safety tips

By Marielle Mohs
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h449u_0k1H4lce00

Frequent online sellers offer safety tips following violent online shoe sale in Richfield 02:02

RICHFIELD, Minn. – An exchange to buy sneakers turned violent on New Year's Day.

Police say a robber shot a man near Donaldson Park in Richfield just before midnight Sunday night. A gunman, who had agreed online to buy shoes from the 22-year-old victim, shot him and stole some of his personal items.

Police haven't caught the shooter, and they believe there is more than one robber involved. The victim is in the hospital, but is expected to survive.

This is at least the second time in two months that an online shoe sale went bad. A 19-year-old man faces murder charges for shooting a 17-year-old boy in Plymouth back in November.

WCCO asked frequent online sellers what they do to stay safe during exchanges with strangers. Maddie Olson lives in Minneapolis and often sells things on Facebook Marketplace. She follows routine steps with each sale to make sure she's being safe.

"One of my first steps that I take is checking the person's Facebook profile. If I can find their LinkedIn or some other social media just to verify that they're a real person and that they're local," said Olson.

When Olson makes the sale, she always meets the buyer in a public place and lets others know where she is.

"I like to share my location with my parents or my boyfriend or my friends. Ideally, I have someone come with me so I'm not alone," said Olson.

CBS

Cooper Waldspurger has his own online furniture business based out of White Bear Lake.

"Gas stations are a great place if possible. They're well lit, there's always gonna be people there," said Waldspurger. "No matter if you're a buyer or a seller, don't give out your phone number, don't give out your email or personal information, that's usually gonna lead to a scam."

A majority of cities across the metro, and statewide counties, have "Safe Exchange Zones" that are under 24-7 video surveillance:

* Hennepin County

* Columbia Heights

* Bloomington

* St. Louis Park

* West St. Paul

* Crow Wing County

* Maplewood

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Missing person: Trisha Benson, last seen in Bloomington on Christmas Eve

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are asking for help finding a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve.Trisha Ann Benson, 34, was last seen on the 1100 block of East 80th Street in Bloomington. She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. Police say she has hazel eyes and shoulder length grayish hair. She has at least three facial piercings; one above her lip, below the lip, and another on her right eyebrow. She also has a neck tattoo of an Aries symbol with four stars.Police ask anyone with information to contact 952-985-4812.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with aiding and abetting murder in Alex Becker shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 20-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to the death of Alex Becker, who was killed late at night in St. Paul while walking home from work.Arteze Kinerd was charged in Ramsey County for aiding and abetting second-degree homicide. He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning and his bail was set at $2 million.Becker, 22, was shot and killed on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West on Dec. 27. He had punched out at his workplace - a plumbing supply warehouse - at 11:15 p.m. and was walking home because of the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Custom saunas stolen from Shakopee business' parking lot

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – A family-owned business is asking the public to be on the lookout after someone stole two custom saunas from their parking lot this week. Surveillance photos from a nearby business show a silver truck hauling one of the sauna's out overnight Monday. The owners of Voyageur Custom Saunas say the driver came back a few hours later to take the other one.Voyageur Custom Saunas have helped people heat their lifestyle since 2017. The sauna business has boomed during the pandemic as more people sought outdoor activities."They can take it with them fishing, they can take it with them...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Logan Barham stabbed to death in St. Louis Park apartment, woman in custody

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A woman is in custody in connection to the stabbing death of a St. Louis Park man on Tuesday.Police say it happened at about 2:35 p.m. in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road South.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, where he died from his injuries. He was identified Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 22-year-old Logan Gregory Barham. His official cause of death was from a "sharp force injury of the chest."Police arrested a woman who was "known to the victim," and say there is no threat to the public.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police investigating deadly St. Louis Park stabbing, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing and killing a man in St. Louis Park.Officers responded to a medical call on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday where they found an injured man.The man later died at a hospital due to his injuries, police say.Police took a 23-year-old woman they say knew the victim into custody for second-degree murder.The incident is under investigation.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
kvrr.com

Moorhead murder suspect booked for fatal shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A Rochester, Minn. man charged with 1st Degree pre-meditated murder in Moorhead in 2021 has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Minneapolis. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in the early...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lineworkers fighting fatigue to get power back on for some Twin Cities residents

FARMINGTON, Minn. – Some people living in the south metro are without heat and lights Wednesday night. The storm hit power lines in Eagan, Burnsville and Farmington. About 1,000 people were out of power after the storm.Eric Gehrke is a lineman with Dakota Electric."You're walking up to your waist in snow and it's tiring. It's a long day. It is what it is, but we try to get our members on as fast as we can," Gehrke said.He's got 28 years experience working these lines, but this one was a doozy."Been up since 3 a.m., first call out. Still got...
FARMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wim Hof method catches fire in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The saying is that it's not bad weather but rather bad clothing, but Nick Fox would rather ditch the parka and boots anyway."The cold is harsh, but it is righteous," Fox explained to WCCO-TV. "You meet it on its own terms and your body adjusts. You dig deeper into yourself, and you feel like you have power."Fox, a former high school teacher and Army veteran, is Minnesota's only full-time instructor in the Wim Hof Method, a practice that prioritizes breathing and deliberate exposure to the cold. The method is named after its European founder, Wim Hof, who's also become known...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Wright County

Wright County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 24 near St. Cloud. The State Patrols says the victim’s car had slid into a ditch around 7 p.m. on January 3. He was outside of the vehicle and...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"It's Expected": Side streets a mess in metro area as plows continue to catch up

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you braved the roads Wednesday, it's likely the worst part of your commute could have been from your driveway to the first main road you reached.By Wednesday afternoon, streets in Minneapolis northeast neighborhoods remained treacherous. "I'm going to go back in and just sign on to work. I have an option to work from home," Jon Rockser said after his car got stuck in an alley behind his home. "It looks like they plowed a little bit, but they didn't plow right behind my car. I figured like I said I could get over the hump to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Pastor Partially Paralyzed After Icy Fall

A Golden Valley church pastor is attempting to recover from a devastating accident that left him partially paralyzed. Pastor David Kent of Christian Life Center in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park slipped and fell on icy pavement on Dec. 16. “We have a small hill that comes into our [Golden...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
fox9.com

Drivers push stuck vehicles up ramp onto I-394

VIDEO: A dangerous situation this afternoon in Minneapolis as people stuck in snowy conditions on a ramp for I-394 near Penn Ave. got out of their vehicles to push vehicles. This is something you should NEVER do.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid

(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
112K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy