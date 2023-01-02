Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral
Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status. Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation. He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
What Damar Hamlin Video Reveals About His Injury, According to Cardiologist
The Buffalo Bills safety, who had on-field CPR after collapsing against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, may have suffered cardiac arrest, said the doctor.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
What To Know About Damar Hamlin's Critical Status After Cardiac Arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still in critical condition after cardiac arrest during Monday night's football game. Here's what to know.
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
Damar Hamlin gets another ‘promising’ health update
It appears Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is trending in the right direction as he remains in extensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Wednesday, family friend Jordon Rooney spoke to Coley Harvey of ESPN and offered a very promising health update. “Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings […] The post Damar Hamlin gets another ‘promising’ health update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury update takes a turn for the better
Damar Hamlin’s injury condition appears to have taken a turn for the better. The Buffalo Bills safety’s uncle Dorrian Glenn said that Hamlin was originally on 100 percent oxygen and is now down to 50 percent, according to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. “That’s a good thing. That’s a good sign,” said Glenn. Hamlin’s uncle noted […] The post Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury update takes a turn for the better appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football key weapon pulls NFL Draft switcheroo for 2023 season
Alabama football kicker Will Reichard won’t be entering the 2023 NFL Draft and will instead return to the Crimson Tide for a fifth season. Reichard confirmed the decision in an announcement on social media, sharing that after much contemplation, he felt that he’s still not prepared to take that next step away from the elite college football program under Nick Saban.
Dolphins news: Teddy Bridgewater injury takes surprising turn ahead of crucial Week 18 game vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins have a huge game ahead of them in Week 18, with their playoff hopes on the line against the New York Jets at home on Sunday. However, they are amidst a quarterback quandary. Tua Tagovailoa is unlikely to suit up against the Jets because of a concussion,...
WATCH: Damar Hamlin's uncle updates Bills player's condition
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still on a slow route to recovery from the cardic arrest episode that unfolded for him during Monday’s game against the Bengals. However, his uncle provided a positive update on Tuesday evening. From Cincinnati where Hamlin remains, his uncle, Dorrian Glenn, spoke to...
REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation
The NFL has decided against resuming the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following the injury to Damar Hamlin, according to AP’s Rob Maaddi. With the league preparing for the Week 18 slate, Roger Goodell and the NFL have made the decision to forgo the Week 17 clash that was suspended […] The post REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Mike Vrabel’s Titans job security after 2022 season, revealed
Mike Vrabel’s job security has come into question amid the Tennessee Titans’ lackluster second half of the 2022 season. A recent reported suggested that there will be a number of changes to the Titans’ coaching staff over the offseason, per analyst Ken Moore. However, Moore adds that Vrabel will “not be among those changes,” and that Vrabel will be involved in GM discussions.
Washington Commanders: 3 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Cowboys
The Week 18 of the NFL season is getting closer and closer, which means it is time for some Washington Commanders Week 18 bold predictions. They will host the Dallas Cowboys at the FedEx Field on Sunday to close out their regular season. Most recently, Washington lost 24-10 to the...
Mac Jones dedicates Patriots’ Week 18 play to Damar Hamlin ahead of Bills matchup
FOXBOROUGH – When the New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, they’ll be in a very unusual and weird spot. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones confronted the uncomfortable reality of their role in Sunday’s game. In order to reach the playoffs, New England has to win Sunday’s game in Buffalo less than a […] The post Mac Jones dedicates Patriots’ Week 18 play to Damar Hamlin ahead of Bills matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots credit Bill Belichick for helping team get through tough week
FOXBOROUGH – New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick credited his team’s veteran leaders along with a pair of former players on his coaching staff for helping his team get through the difficulties of this week in the aftermath of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest on Monday. A pair of those veteran […] The post Patriots credit Bill Belichick for helping team get through tough week appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals clinch the AFC North, but there’s a twist
The Cincinnati Bengals have officially clinched the AFC North. However, this season, the Bengals won’t be getting the usual rewards given to the AFC North champion. After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s scary injury, the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup was suspended before ultimately being canceled. The NFL recently ruled that the game will be scored […] The post Bengals clinch the AFC North, but there’s a twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AFC Championship potentially on neutral site in aftermath of nixing Bills-Bengals
After making the decision to cancel the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game due to the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin on the field of play, the NFL is in the process of looking at different ways to proceed once the playoffs begin. According to a statement from the league, there are three scenarios affecting the […] The post AFC Championship potentially on neutral site in aftermath of nixing Bills-Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets OC drops bombshell Zach Wilson admission after brutal Year 2
Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur became the first person from the New York Jets to admit quarterback Zach Wilson may have been mishandled by the organization. “Through two years, we haven’t done our job with him,” LaFleur said Thursday. Mike LaFleur says, in hindsight, that Zach Wilson would've benefited from sitting and learning behind a veteran […] The post Jets OC drops bombshell Zach Wilson admission after brutal Year 2 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
