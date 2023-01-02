Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
‘Atmospheric River’ Heads Toward Pasadena, Heavy Downpours Predicted Wednesday and Thursday
A powerful storm was bearing down on Pasadena Wednesday, bringing the possibility of 2 to 4 inches of rain. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Pasadena from Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon, cautioning that significant flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Rain will start lightly...
signalscv.com
Streets flood, river flows during major storm
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for much of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley. Meteorologists with the NWS’s Oxnard station said the advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday but will most likely be extended, even as showers subside, due to reports of road floods.
Strong storm moves toward Southland, raising flooding fears
A powerful storm slowly made its way into the Southland today, with potentially heavy downpours again raising fears of flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas.
Rain causes flooding over roadways in Canyon Country
High water levels is causing flooding over some roadways in the Santa Clarita area.SKYCAL was over Sand Canyon Road and Placerita Canyon Road where heavy water was seen flowing over both streets.Drivers are advised to avoid low water bridges and crossings in the area.
More rain expected for Southern California
Rain is set to move into the area Tuesday morning, according to Southland forecasters, a day after the skies cleared for the annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game in Pasadena.As part of a new wave of storms expected this week, the National Weather Service predicts rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange County Tuesday morning. Heavier rain and strong winds are forecast as part of a stronger Pacific storm system expected to impact the Southland Wednesday through Thursday.Clouds were thickening Monday with partly and mostly cloudy skies expected to blanket the Southland Tuesday, growing denser as the...
foxla.com
‘Bomb cyclone’ wreaks havoc in Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Residents in Southern California braced as a powerful Pacific storm was expected to hit its peak on Thursday, bringing heavy rainfall and howling winds to the area typically known for its sunny skies. Meteorologists warned the Golden State was facing a life-threatening double whammy of a bomb...
foxla.com
Bracing for 'Bomb Cyclone': Safe driving tips as California braces for heavy rain
As if driving in Los Angeles wasn't already challenging enough – Now, California is bracing for a "bomb cyclone" that is expected to deliver heavy rain and possible flooding. With the heavy rain and possible flooding in mind, it's a reminder to consider staying at home Wednesday night and...
foxla.com
California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain
LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
Day Of Rainfall Causes Havoc In Santa Clarita
With the heavy rainfall making its way across many parts of California, the storm on Thursday left no part of Santa Clarita dry, causing a number of traffic accidents, flooding and a water rescue. The powerful storm that drenched Santa Clarita has been making headlines as meteorologists predicted up to 3 inches of rain. The ...
Multiple areas under flood threat as ‘bomb cyclone’ churns off California coast
With a “bomb cyclone” expected to dump inches of rain on Southern California, officials are warning residents that some areas are especially susceptible to floods and debris flows. About 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected in most areas, with totals ranging between 4 and 8 inches in the mountain and hill areas, according […]
‘Bomb cyclone’ begins forming off California coast (photos)
“As we prepare for the incoming weather, let’s take a moment to pause and look at the visible imagery and marvel at what Mother Nature is sending our way,” the National Weather Service Bay Area wrote Tuesday afternoon. KTLA’s sister station KRON reports. The image shows the beginnings of a “bomb cyclone” formation over the […]
kusi.com
Powerful storm to hit San Diego through Thursday
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area today, with showers expected to continue sporadically into tomorrow and much heavier downpours arriving Wednesday night and into Thursday. “Widespread moderate to heavy rain looks likely across northern areas, with slightly less accumulations...
Giant waves, dangerous rip currents expected in Ventura County
Watch out, Ventura County. Big waves are headed your way this week. A high surf advisory has been issued and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, when a high surf warning kicks in. The warning will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. The warning indicates that the […]
Power Outage Effects Over 1,000 In Santa Clarita
A power outage has been reported on Thursday morning, affecting over 1,000 residents in Santa Clarita. At around 9:15 a.m. a power outage was reported off of Sierra Highway and Mad Road in Santa Clarita, according to SoCal Edison. As of 11:31 a.m. Thursday the power remains off and SoCal Edison is aware of the ...
foxla.com
'Strong Pacific storm' forecast for Southern California
According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange counties as soon as Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. But the bulk of the major storm isn't until later this week.
Early snowpack is good sign for impact on drought
We're in the middle of one of the snowiest starts to winter in decades, according to the University of California-Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory.The California Department of Water Resources will conduct its first snow survey of the season on Tuesday.The Central Sierra Snow Laboratory tracks snowpack across the state. Snowpack is snow on the ground in mountainous areas that persists until the arrival of warmer weather, according to the National Geographic Society. Melting snowpack is an important source of water for many areas.Experts say mountain runoff is a good sign for the drought, but we should remain cautiously optimistic. "It's January, we're still very, very excited about these storms rolling through," said Dr. Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist and manager of the Central Sierra Snow Lab. "But it's going to be March or April before we can start making determinations about how it's going to impact our drought, and whether or not we can ease off of our water conservation."Schwartz says there are some early signs that California could fare better this year. The Southern Sierra has lots of snow and more storms are expected.Check daily California snowfall and snow depth at the National Centers for Environmental Information.
NBC Los Angeles
Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?
F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
SoCal mountain snow creates dangerous driving conditions, some stranded in 3-hour traffic
Southern California mountain communities got some snow overnight, which caused dangerous driving conditions and stranded some travelers trying to get off the mountain.
KTVU FOX 2
California snowpack nearly 175% of average but state not out of drought yet
After several years of drought, California's snowpack was well above normal on Tuesday, but still, water officials warned that the state is not out of the woods just yet. The good news is that statewide, the snowpack is 174 percent of average for this date and California is expected to see continued rain and snow over the next seven days. Snow surveyors at Phillips Station in El Dorado County recorded 55.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 17.5 inches.
Canyon Santa Clarita Announces Closure Due To ‘Inability To Operate Under Existing Conditions’
The Canyon Santa Clarita announced Wednesday it will be closing down due to a dispute with the Westfield Valencia Town Center and the “inability to operate under existing conditions.” The Canyon Santa Clarita made their decision to close after management at the Valencia Town Center installed bathroom’s above the Canyon that flooded the venue causing ...
