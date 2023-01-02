ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

NBCMontana

Gianforte discusses budget priorities at press conference

HELENA, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte held his first press conference since Montana’s legislative session began Thursday morning. Standing alongside Ryan Osmundson, his budget director, Gianforte hailed his biennial budget proposal as sensible and smart. The proposal includes $500 million in property tax relief over the next two...
Daily Montanan

The Big Sky … where the ‘Big Lie’ never seems to die

For the first time in the state’s history, there’s a supermajority in the Legislature. The Republicans made an encore performance of the 2020 election and didn’t just stop at capturing all the top slots in the state, but two years later snuffed out most of the opposition Democrats in the Legislature, paving the way to […] The post The Big Sky … where the ‘Big Lie’ never seems to die appeared first on Daily Montanan.
yourbigsky.com

State lawmakers start “official” business on hundreds of bills

For Montana’s republican and democratic lawmakers, Monday was the first day to meet and greet and receive an official welcome from Montana’s Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen. This is the 68th legislative session and all Montana lawmakers returned to the state capitol to get the lawmaking session underway.
NewsTalk 95.5

Here is What is Dividing State House Republicans in Helena

You've likely heard the national news media attention being given to the debate dividing Republicans in Congress, but what is the big debate dividing Republicans in the Montana Legislature this week? Much like the US House...House rules. State Rep. Jed Hinkle (R-Belgrade) and Rep. Jerry Schillinger (R-Circle) reached out and...
Daily Montanan

‘Organized and ready to do business’: Montana’s 68th Legislature begins with supermajority poised

And away we go! Legislators in both House and Senate chambers were sworn in as the 68th Legislative Session kicked off Monday. Republicans are going into the 90-day sprint with a supermajority and a slew of proposed legislation ranging from constitutional amendments to how to distribute the nearly $2 billion in budget surplus — and […] The post ‘Organized and ready to do business’: Montana’s 68th Legislature begins with supermajority poised appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’

Democratic lawmakers said Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget addresses problems in Montana, but it doesn’t go nearly far enough to make headway on critical economic challenges in the state, such as crises in housing costs and childcare. “It doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis,” said House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, on Monday. “It’s […] The post Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature

A group of Montanans came to the state Capitol in Helena on the first day of the 2023 legislative session to show and tell the Republican supermajority they feel their agenda does not represent Montana as a whole. Some of them were self-identified Democrats and activists, many with the groups Occupy MT Legislature and Moms […] The post Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

Committee hears proposed changes to Montana’s alcohol licensing laws

Getting a bloody Mary or Montana microbrew before your next flight out of the Treasure State could get easier if one of several proposed bills heard Tuesday moves forward. The House Business and Labor Committee heard testimony Tuesday morning on proposed amendments to Montana law that involve alcohol:  Expanding opportunities for bars within Montana’s airports.  […] The post Committee hears proposed changes to Montana’s alcohol licensing laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Free Press

Republicans’ rules of order

Capitolized is a twice-weekly digest that keeps an eye on the representatives you voted for (or against) with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press. Want to see Capitolized in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday? Sign up here. January 03, 2023. We’re...
idahoednews.org

What’s with the Mountain States Policy Center? Part One

The Mountain States Policy Center (MSPC) recently burst upon the political scene in Idaho with 10 policy recommendations for the legislatures of Idaho, Washington, Montana, Wyoming. The policies include spending public money for private schooling, lowering income tax rates and rejecting additional federal Medicaid funding. A legislator friend recently asked me about MSPC, telling me, “I’m thinking they are almost like the Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF), but hoping not.” That description is close to the mark.
NBCMontana

Potato Advisory Committee seeks proposals for research, market development

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Potato Advisory Committee invites the public to submit proposals for the Montana Potato Research and Market Development program. The proposals are for Montana's potato industry and should feature demonstration projects, applied research and market development projects to focus on needs and expand opportunities within the industry.
