NBCMontana
Gianforte discusses budget priorities at press conference
HELENA, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte held his first press conference since Montana’s legislative session began Thursday morning. Standing alongside Ryan Osmundson, his budget director, Gianforte hailed his biennial budget proposal as sensible and smart. The proposal includes $500 million in property tax relief over the next two...
The Big Sky … where the ‘Big Lie’ never seems to die
For the first time in the state’s history, there’s a supermajority in the Legislature. The Republicans made an encore performance of the 2020 election and didn’t just stop at capturing all the top slots in the state, but two years later snuffed out most of the opposition Democrats in the Legislature, paving the way to […] The post The Big Sky … where the ‘Big Lie’ never seems to die appeared first on Daily Montanan.
mtpr.org
Gianforte appoints the state's final three fish & wildlife commissioners
Gov. Greg Gianforte Tuesday announced three appointments to the board in charge of setting fish and wildlife regulations in Montana. Gianforte has now filled all seven spots on the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission with his appointments. The board expanded in 2021 after a state law added two new spots.
Montana Governor Touts Income and Property Tax Relief in Budget
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At a Thursday morning press conference at the State Capitol in Helena, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said his proposed budget will reduce both income and property taxes for the vast majority of Montanans. Gianforte Promises over a Billion Dollars in TAX Cuts. Repeating a statement...
yourbigsky.com
State lawmakers start “official” business on hundreds of bills
For Montana’s republican and democratic lawmakers, Monday was the first day to meet and greet and receive an official welcome from Montana’s Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen. This is the 68th legislative session and all Montana lawmakers returned to the state capitol to get the lawmaking session underway.
Lawmakers deadlock on political practices commissioner
A panel of four state legislators last week reached an impasse over who should become Montana’s next commissioner of political practices. Now, the task of narrowing the field to a single candidate falls squarely on Gov. Greg Gianforte, whose office has yet to provide a glimpse of any frontrunner.
Here is What is Dividing State House Republicans in Helena
You've likely heard the national news media attention being given to the debate dividing Republicans in Congress, but what is the big debate dividing Republicans in the Montana Legislature this week? Much like the US House...House rules. State Rep. Jed Hinkle (R-Belgrade) and Rep. Jerry Schillinger (R-Circle) reached out and...
‘Organized and ready to do business’: Montana’s 68th Legislature begins with supermajority poised
And away we go! Legislators in both House and Senate chambers were sworn in as the 68th Legislative Session kicked off Monday. Republicans are going into the 90-day sprint with a supermajority and a slew of proposed legislation ranging from constitutional amendments to how to distribute the nearly $2 billion in budget surplus — and […] The post ‘Organized and ready to do business’: Montana’s 68th Legislature begins with supermajority poised appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’
Democratic lawmakers said Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget addresses problems in Montana, but it doesn’t go nearly far enough to make headway on critical economic challenges in the state, such as crises in housing costs and childcare. “It doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis,” said House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, on Monday. “It’s […] The post Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana legislator hopeful questions if reservation votes should count
A legislative aide with aspirations of representing House District 80 in the 2023 Legislature questioned in public remarks Tuesday whether members of tribes living on reservations in Montana should be able to vote in state elections. “If the reservations want to say they are independent countries … but they want...
Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature
A group of Montanans came to the state Capitol in Helena on the first day of the 2023 legislative session to show and tell the Republican supermajority they feel their agenda does not represent Montana as a whole. Some of them were self-identified Democrats and activists, many with the groups Occupy MT Legislature and Moms […] The post Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Committee hears proposed changes to Montana’s alcohol licensing laws
Getting a bloody Mary or Montana microbrew before your next flight out of the Treasure State could get easier if one of several proposed bills heard Tuesday moves forward. The House Business and Labor Committee heard testimony Tuesday morning on proposed amendments to Montana law that involve alcohol: Expanding opportunities for bars within Montana’s airports. […] The post Committee hears proposed changes to Montana’s alcohol licensing laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Republicans’ rules of order
Capitolized is a twice-weekly digest that keeps an eye on the representatives you voted for (or against) with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press. Want to see Capitolized in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday? Sign up here. January 03, 2023. We’re...
NBCMontana
NBCMontana
Potato Advisory Committee seeks proposals for research, market development
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Potato Advisory Committee invites the public to submit proposals for the Montana Potato Research and Market Development program. The proposals are for Montana's potato industry and should feature demonstration projects, applied research and market development projects to focus on needs and expand opportunities within the industry.
No more TikTok for Griz and Cats? Gianforte Wants Montana School Ban
Governor Greg Gianforte is asking for Montana's University system to implement a ban on TikTok, saying the Chinese-based app is giving the Communist Party the ability to spy on Americans. Gianforte made the appeal in a letter to the Board of Regents and Clayton Christian Tuesday. Gianforte has been at...
NBCMontana
New details released on how federal COVID dollars are used in Montana schools
Bozeman, Mont — In Helena, officials released new details on how federal COVID-19 relief dollars are being used in Montana schools. The Office of Public Instruction and school districts across the Treasure State provided updates on Tuesday. “One of the first things we did is we had to figure...
NBCMontana
New Medicaid enrollment helps kids receive free, reduced-priced school meals
MISSOULA, Mont. — The USDA Food and Nutrition Service is including Montana as one of 15 new states that will test the impact of Medicaid direct certification. The program seeks to decrease errors in school meal programs and ensure children in need aren't left behind. The program begins next...
