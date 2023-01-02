ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

‘Prophet of Doom’ pleads guilty in Brooklyn subway attack

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who opened fire on a packed Brooklyn subway train last year, wounding 10 passengers in a rush-hour attack that shocked New York City, pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal terrorism charges that could put him in prison for the rest of his life. Frank...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
counton2.com

Bryan Kohberger extradited back to Idaho to face homicide charges

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County officials state Bryan Kohberger has left the prison stating he is returning to Idaho where he faces homicide charges. Bryan Kohberger waived his extradition hearing Tuesday, bringing him back to Idaho earlier than expected. A search for the 28-year-old suspect in the...
MONROE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy