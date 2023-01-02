ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Report Highlights Law Enforcement Racial Profiling in California

SAN DIEGO - A new report says law enforcement officers in California are more likely to stop and search people of color. The annual report by California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board says African-American teens between the ages of 15 and 17 are six times more likely to be stopped and searched than their Caucasian counterparts.
Body of Male Found in Transient Camp Near Interstate 805

The San Diego County Medical Examiner responded Monday morning after a body was found on Home Avenue near an Interstate 805 onramp. San Diego police officers answered the call of a dead male in a transient camp next to the northbound onramp at around 11 a.m., according to OnScene.TV. Once they found the remains, they summoned the California Highway Patrol.
Man, Sisters Killed in Double Murder-Suicide in Lakeside Identified

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified two women and a man who died by gunfire last week in a murder-suicide in a neighborhood near Lake Jennings. Killed in the shooting the 13500 block of Interstate 8 Business in Lakeside on Friday were Kenneth Harrington, 59; his girlfriend, Michelle Mallucci, 60; and her sister, Theresa Schrantz, 59, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
