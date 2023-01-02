Read full article on original website
San Diego Police Department confiscate cache of weapons, money and drugs in Pacific Beach
SAN DIEGO — After responding to a domestic violence restraining order violation on New Year's Eve in Pacific Beach, officers recovered several illegal weapons and firearm manufacturing equipment, police reported Wednesday. The San Diego Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Grand Avenue, and during a pat down...
Man suspected of stabbing his parents in North County
A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing his parents inside of their apartment in the Vista area, authorities said.
iheart.com
Report Highlights Law Enforcement Racial Profiling in California
SAN DIEGO - A new report says law enforcement officers in California are more likely to stop and search people of color. The annual report by California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board says African-American teens between the ages of 15 and 17 are six times more likely to be stopped and searched than their Caucasian counterparts.
Body of Male Found in Transient Camp Near Interstate 805
The San Diego County Medical Examiner responded Monday morning after a body was found on Home Avenue near an Interstate 805 onramp. San Diego police officers answered the call of a dead male in a transient camp next to the northbound onramp at around 11 a.m., according to OnScene.TV. Once they found the remains, they summoned the California Highway Patrol.
NBC San Diego
Man, Sisters Killed in Double Murder-Suicide in Lakeside Identified
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified two women and a man who died by gunfire last week in a murder-suicide in a neighborhood near Lake Jennings. Killed in the shooting the 13500 block of Interstate 8 Business in Lakeside on Friday were Kenneth Harrington, 59; his girlfriend, Michelle Mallucci, 60; and her sister, Theresa Schrantz, 59, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
