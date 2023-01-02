ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Kinzinger’s last day in office is Tuesday, says he won’t miss the job

By John Clark
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) will serve his last day in office on Tuesday.

Last year, Kinzinger announced he would not be seeking another term. Moving forward, he says he won’t miss the job: “I’m glad I’m not going to be back. It gives me time to focus on broader things, bigger fights. It’s a tough time in Congress right now. I’m looking at what this is shaping out to be, and I know the tough things we have gone through in the past. This is going to be a really tough year.”

Kinzinger was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump and one of two on the January 6th Congressional Committee that investigated Trump’s role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Kinzinger said he will focus on his “Country-First Political Action Committee,” which was created to “fight far-right extremism” in the Republican Party.

Comments / 206

Raven 421
3d ago

Thank God you're out of office. so sorry I campaigned for you .you were so promising now you are just a Democrat. I was there at your acceptance party I shook your hand you were so promising and you are a traitor to the Republican party. Wonder why you will not miss this job... You turned on the people who supported you. Now you have a big salary. And the rest of us struggle in Illinois. It really would be better if you retired from politics altogether. Absolute turncoat. If you won't miss your job what do you expect ? You did not care for us and now we don't care for you.

Reply(51)
92
Randy Berendt
3d ago

To bad he still collects a check from the government, he is a disgrace and I hope his future is as miserable as he has been while in congress.

Reply(12)
49
BEVERLY MONTGOMERY-YACKEY
3d ago

Not sure what job he did! Ran Republican but turned out a Democrat. We seem to grow a lot of turncoats.

Reply(2)
34
