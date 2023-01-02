ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

wild941.com

ALDI Grocery Store Rumored To Open New Store In South Tampa

It’s been rumored for a long time but it finally looks like South Tampa is getting their very first ALDI grocery store. Located right by Midtown at 275 and N. Dale Mabry, Barnes and Noble is moving to their newest location at Westshore and Kennedy right where the old Pier 1 Imports used to be. That leaves the original Barnes and Noble building open for someone new to move in and it looks like ALDI is moving forward with their plans.
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

More apartments and no grocery store: Residents frustrated over South St. Pete redevelopment plans

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Local developer Stoneweg US is moving forward with plans to redevelop South St. Petersburg’s Coquina Key Shopping Plaza. During a development review commission meeting Wednesday, committee members discussed the details of Stoneweg’s plan to level the plaza and create a mix of apartments and retail space. A representative for Stoneweg didn’t provide any update on a potential grocery store tenant, something the community has been pushing for.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
813area.com

Station House BBQ is One of Tampa's Top Restaurants in 2023

Station House BBQ is a popular barbecue restaurant located on the northern outskirts of Tampa, in Lutz, FL. This family-owned restaurant is known for its delicious, slow-smoked barbecue and friendly atmosphere. At Station House BBQ, diners can choose from various barbecue favorites such as ribs, pulled pork, and brisket, all...
LUTZ, FL
Bay News 9

Tarpon Springs restaurants prepare for Epiphany celebration

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — This is a busy week at Mr. Souvlaki's Restaurant. It's been serving visitors and residents of Tarpon Springs for the last 30 years. 23 of those years have been under the motherly eye of Owner, Ellie Kikis. What You Need To Know. The famous establishment...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Health-focused chain to open first of three Tampa restaurants in February

Crisp & Green is expanding its fast-casual footprint in Florida with new locations in Sarasota, Venice and Tampa. Water Street Tampa developers have long promised that there was going to be something at the site for nearly everyone. And the newest tenant coming to the property certainly meets that description.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa health care giant takes over ownership of behavioral health center

BayCare Health System has announced it now owns Northside Behavioral Health Center in Tampa, after seven years of managing the facility. Terms of the deal, which went into effect Jan. 1, weren't disclosed. Renamed BayCare Northside Behavioral Health Center, the center provides individuals and families comprehensive, innovative and affordable behavioral...
TAMPA, FL
727area.com

Best Bloody Marys from St. Petersburg to Clearwater

While anyone who's had a hangover will be quick to tell you that they're not something to celebrate, who doesn't want an excuse to go out with friends and sip on some good drinks? Bloody Marys are a classic hair-of-the-dog hangover "cure," but unfortunately, it can be hard to come by an outstanding one.
CLEARWATER, FL
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Family business brings popular Filipino food to Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. - For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area. "Lumpia is the most popular food in the Philippines. Whenever...
TAMPA, FL

