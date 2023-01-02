Read full article on original website
wild941.com
ALDI Grocery Store Rumored To Open New Store In South Tampa
It’s been rumored for a long time but it finally looks like South Tampa is getting their very first ALDI grocery store. Located right by Midtown at 275 and N. Dale Mabry, Barnes and Noble is moving to their newest location at Westshore and Kennedy right where the old Pier 1 Imports used to be. That leaves the original Barnes and Noble building open for someone new to move in and it looks like ALDI is moving forward with their plans.
mynews13.com
More apartments and no grocery store: Residents frustrated over South St. Pete redevelopment plans
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Local developer Stoneweg US is moving forward with plans to redevelop South St. Petersburg’s Coquina Key Shopping Plaza. During a development review commission meeting Wednesday, committee members discussed the details of Stoneweg’s plan to level the plaza and create a mix of apartments and retail space. A representative for Stoneweg didn’t provide any update on a potential grocery store tenant, something the community has been pushing for.
813area.com
Station House BBQ is One of Tampa's Top Restaurants in 2023
Station House BBQ is a popular barbecue restaurant located on the northern outskirts of Tampa, in Lutz, FL. This family-owned restaurant is known for its delicious, slow-smoked barbecue and friendly atmosphere. At Station House BBQ, diners can choose from various barbecue favorites such as ribs, pulled pork, and brisket, all...
fox13news.com
Free Tampa health fair offers a wide range of services for the uninsured
TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area nonprofit wants to make it easier for people to kick off the year on a healthy note. Pioneer Medical Foundation is hosting a free health fair on Saturday, January 7 at Water Works Park in Tampa from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Pioneer, along...
Bay News 9
Tarpon Springs restaurants prepare for Epiphany celebration
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — This is a busy week at Mr. Souvlaki's Restaurant. It's been serving visitors and residents of Tarpon Springs for the last 30 years. 23 of those years have been under the motherly eye of Owner, Ellie Kikis. What You Need To Know. The famous establishment...
La Cabana, a new open air waterfront bar, debuts in St. Pete this weekend
It’s the nighttime counterpart of Patrona Coastal Cafe.
businessobserverfl.com
Health-focused chain to open first of three Tampa restaurants in February
Crisp & Green is expanding its fast-casual footprint in Florida with new locations in Sarasota, Venice and Tampa. Water Street Tampa developers have long promised that there was going to be something at the site for nearly everyone. And the newest tenant coming to the property certainly meets that description.
Bay News 9
Lakeland commissioners concerned over converting former church into bar and event space
LAKELAND, Fla. — Some city commissioners in Lakeland are concerned about a former church that owners are planning on converting into a bar and events space. When we first met Kara Simm, she saw the inside of this abandoned church with quite the creative lens. “Just very European,” she...
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa health care giant takes over ownership of behavioral health center
BayCare Health System has announced it now owns Northside Behavioral Health Center in Tampa, after seven years of managing the facility. Terms of the deal, which went into effect Jan. 1, weren't disclosed. Renamed BayCare Northside Behavioral Health Center, the center provides individuals and families comprehensive, innovative and affordable behavioral...
fox13news.com
Tampa airport's giant flamingo finally has a name after month-long contest
TAMPA, Fla. - The larger-than-life flamingo at Tampa International Airport has greeted thousands of travelers and taken an endless number of photos with them, but during all that time, it didn't have a name. That all ends now. Say hello to: Phoebe. It was submitted by Bryan M., a 63-year-old...
727area.com
Best Bloody Marys from St. Petersburg to Clearwater
While anyone who's had a hangover will be quick to tell you that they're not something to celebrate, who doesn't want an excuse to go out with friends and sip on some good drinks? Bloody Marys are a classic hair-of-the-dog hangover "cure," but unfortunately, it can be hard to come by an outstanding one.
fox13news.com
'The Mill' closing its staple restaurant in St. Pete due to damage from nearby construction, owners say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The owners of The Mill, which has been in downtown St. Petersburg for almost a decade, say they have made the "heartbreaking" decision to close after suffering damage from nearby construction. "As many of you know there has been construction behind our facility for the last...
Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
lacademie.com
Where To Dine In St Petersburg FL – 13 Best Places In 2023
Regarding the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, Florida, it’s not easy to give you a proper answer since there are many excellent candidates. You may need a few vacations to give all the spots a try. However, I will handle this challenge and give you the best possible list.
fox13news.com
Family business brings popular Filipino food to Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area. "Lumpia is the most popular food in the Philippines. Whenever...
St. Petersburg City Council to discuss adding more money to rental assistance program
The St. Pete City Council will meet to discuss if they will accept additional money to go towards their rental assistance program.
Tampa's La Teresita lands on Food & Wine's list of 'Best Diners in Every State'
Yoder's in Sarasota did, too.
Tampa Internation Airport announces winner of ‘wildly popular’ name the flamingo contest
Tampa International Airport is set to announce the winner of its “wildly popular” ‘name the flamingo’ contest.
fox13news.com
St. Pete program helps those with disabilities lead more independent lives
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg program is helping people with disabilities lead a more independent life. Their initiative is changing lives. Students in the St. Petersburg Therapeutic Recreation program made this past Christmas a little merrier for some local residents. They were handing out free holiday food baskets.
Busch Gardens rolling out special offer for 2023 Fun Card
TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all amusement park lovers across Florida!. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Tuesday the launch of a special offer for the park's 2023 Fun Card. For a limited time, guests can buy a Fun Card and get another one for free!. The purchase allows guests to...
