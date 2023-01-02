Read full article on original website
UVA Women's Basketball Begins Brutal Three-Game Stretch at No. 9 Virginia Tech
UVA plays three-consecutive ranked opponents in the next week, including back-to-back road games against top ten teams
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: #9 Virginia Tech takes control late, defeats Virginia, 74-66
Ninth-ranked Virginia Tech pulled away in the final two minutes to post a 74-66 win over Virginia on Thursday at Cassell Coliseum. The game was tied at 32 at the break, but the Hokies (13-2, 3-2 ACC) opened the third quarter on a 12-4 run to take an eight-point lead.
Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett credits Pitt, Jeff Capel after No. 11 Cavaliers' loss to Panthers
Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett credited Pitt and Jeff Capel after the Panthers improved to 4-0 in ACC play Tuesday with a 68-65 upset win over the No. 11 Cavaliers. Pitt snapped a 12-game losing streak to UVA. Riding a four-game streak that includes back-to-back wins over Virginia and UNC,...
breezejmu.org
JMU football announces full list of opponents for 2023 season
The Sun Belt Conference announced the full list of cross-divisional games for the 2023 season Thursday morning, which officially completed the slate of opponents JMU football will see in 2023. JMU will travel to reigning conference champion Troy and host West Division runner-up South Alabama as its two West Division...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia forward Jayden Gardner getting back on track after slow start
After a bit of a slow start to his final season of college basketball, Virginia forward Jayden Gardner has been back to resembling more of his form from a year ago. Gardner was the focal point of the Virginia offense last season, his first with the Cavaliers after spending his first three years at East Carolina.
Virginia in the Mix for Four-Star Defensive Lineman
UVA made the cut for one of the top defensive linemen in the class of 2024
jerryratcliffe.com
Local star Foster one of eight Virginia women’s lacrosse signees
Local standout Addi Foster headlines the Virginia women’s lacrosse team’s 2023-24 recruiting class, announced Wednesday by head coach Julie Myers. Foster is one of eight future Cavaliers who signed their National Letters of Intent. Foster, a Charlottesville native and five-year starter at midfielder for nearby St. Anne’s-Belfield, was...
breezejmu.org
Rockingham County schools investigating Forbes Center field trip after guardian concerns
Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) is investigating an elementary school field trip taken to the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after a guardian raised concerns that the program was “inappropriate.”. The initial, formal complaint stemmed from a Dec. 8 field trip to the Forbes Center, where multiple third-grade...
NBC 29 News
Tuesday’s High School Basketball Highlights, Jan. 3rd
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Tuesday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
WDBJ7.com
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three historic sites in our hometowns are now a part of the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke, the Boude-Deaver House in Lexington and the Gravel Hill Christian Church in Craig County. “When the registers were created in 1966, the idea was...
royalexaminer.com
State of the Market: 2023 Forecasts higher prices, steady sales in Northern Shenandoah Valley
There is a lot of speculation around the real estate market in today’s society. Everyone with access to television or an internet connection is exposed to some kind of information about real estate. It’s all different, some good and some bad, but there is one common theme: regardless of the source or quality of the information, it all gets treated like gospel. Opinions aside, the simplest (and most reliable) way to settle the debate is to look at the numbers.
WHSV
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 3
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball games on Tuesday, January 3.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro Generals name summer baseball veteran Matty Holem new manager
The Waynesboro Generals announced summer baseball veteran Matty Holem as the team’s new manager. Holem, who has been on the job since September, picked up his 200th win as a summer baseball manager last summer in his brief stint in the Expedition League with the Red River (N.D.) Pilots.
One of the best PE teachers in Virginia works at this school in Hanover County
Battlefield Park Elementary School’s Julie Hudnall was recognized by the Virginia Association of Health, Physical Recreation and Dance as its 2022 Elementary PE Teacher of the Year.
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah Valley pottery collection on display at Bridgewater College
An exhibition of pottery created in the Shenandoah Valley will be on display at Bridgewater College from Monday, Jan. 9, through Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery located on the main level of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons. The exhibition, Valley Pots Revisited, is curated by...
cvilletomorrow.org
A long forgotten trail is re-built, a councilor resigns, two schools may get new names
Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Our main story today is about a trail. Stay with me — it’s way more interesting than it sounds. Generations ago in Charlottesville, there was a short...
Augusta Free Press
Veteran teacher Amber Lipscomb set to join Waynesboro School Board in 2023
Amber Lipscomb, a 2008 Stuarts Draft High School graduate, is the new member of Waynesboro School Board. The next four years on the River City’s school board will be Lipscomb’s first experience in an elected position. She replaces Kathe Maneval, who was on the board since 2006. Lipscomb...
WSET
Meet Our New LHOV Co-Host Kaci Latimore!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The wait is over! A new face has joined Living in the Heart of Virginia. Meet the new co-host Kaci Latimore! She spoke with Emily so you can get to know her and learn what she's excited about most now being here in the Hill City.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro council of Boy Scouts of America tackling tough financial challenges
The Virginia Headwaters Council Boy Scouts of America Waynesboro is reprioritizing and focusing on the organization’s future in the Valley. “As far as the national scouting program, membership has been declining since the 1970s,” said Virginia Headwaters Council BSA Waynesboro President Steve Hammond. The decline is attributed to the abundance of activities available to today’s youth and the need for parental involvement with BSA. Parents are busy with jobs in 21st century America.
