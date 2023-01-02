ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

breezejmu.org

JMU football announces full list of opponents for 2023 season

The Sun Belt Conference announced the full list of cross-divisional games for the 2023 season Thursday morning, which officially completed the slate of opponents JMU football will see in 2023. JMU will travel to reigning conference champion Troy and host West Division runner-up South Alabama as its two West Division...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia forward Jayden Gardner getting back on track after slow start

After a bit of a slow start to his final season of college basketball, Virginia forward Jayden Gardner has been back to resembling more of his form from a year ago. Gardner was the focal point of the Virginia offense last season, his first with the Cavaliers after spending his first three years at East Carolina.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Local star Foster one of eight Virginia women’s lacrosse signees

Local standout Addi Foster headlines the Virginia women’s lacrosse team’s 2023-24 recruiting class, announced Wednesday by head coach Julie Myers. Foster is one of eight future Cavaliers who signed their National Letters of Intent. Foster, a Charlottesville native and five-year starter at midfielder for nearby St. Anne’s-Belfield, was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

State of the Market: 2023 Forecasts higher prices, steady sales in Northern Shenandoah Valley

There is a lot of speculation around the real estate market in today’s society. Everyone with access to television or an internet connection is exposed to some kind of information about real estate. It’s all different, some good and some bad, but there is one common theme: regardless of the source or quality of the information, it all gets treated like gospel. Opinions aside, the simplest (and most reliable) way to settle the debate is to look at the numbers.
WINCHESTER, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Shenandoah Valley pottery collection on display at Bridgewater College

An exhibition of pottery created in the Shenandoah Valley will be on display at Bridgewater College from Monday, Jan. 9, through Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery located on the main level of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons. The exhibition, Valley Pots Revisited, is curated by...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WSET

Meet Our New LHOV Co-Host Kaci Latimore!

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The wait is over! A new face has joined Living in the Heart of Virginia. Meet the new co-host Kaci Latimore! She spoke with Emily so you can get to know her and learn what she's excited about most now being here in the Hill City.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro council of Boy Scouts of America tackling tough financial challenges

The Virginia Headwaters Council Boy Scouts of America Waynesboro is reprioritizing and focusing on the organization’s future in the Valley. “As far as the national scouting program, membership has been declining since the 1970s,” said Virginia Headwaters Council BSA Waynesboro President Steve Hammond. The decline is attributed to the abundance of activities available to today’s youth and the need for parental involvement with BSA. Parents are busy with jobs in 21st century America.
WAYNESBORO, VA

