ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Edgewater Inn to Reopen Soon Followed By a Patio Space and Biergarten

By Matthew Denis
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQfAg_0k1H2PwI00

The Edgewater Inn won’t stay closed for long. The classic pizza parlor, opened by Ben and Josephine DiPietro in 1953, reopens on January 4. Later in 2023, the new owners, wife and husband Niya and Grant Gingerich, plan to add a patio and bar in the little-used space in the back of the location at 5302 W. 25th Ave. in Edgewater (per Westword ). The Gingerich’s are the former owners of the nearby Local 46, a longtime bar and biergarten.

“It’s a good marriage of an absolute icon and a piece of heritage that we’re going to be able to keep going,” Local 46 co-founder Grant Gingerich told What Now Denver .

In addition to the founding partners, kids Carolyn helped to carry Edgewater into the next era. Now, new owners will bring in their expertise from Local 46 to continue the restaurant’s tradition while developing the existing backspace while keeping the Edgewater Inn relatively untouched.

“We’re bringing back Bensday,” Gingerich said. “I imagine Ben looking down on us and saying, ‘That’s what we want from Edgewater.’ The goal is to enhance and put our version of the Local off the back. The two things will exist together under one roof.”

Renderings give some idea of the future setting out back: sit belly-up to a horseshoe bar and sip house twists on classic cocktails or hang out on the “barnyard” patio to picnic and play games in natural landscaping separated from the city by an eight-foot-fence.

As to the Edgewater Inn, the Gingerich’s will do their best to make a slow transition and a light-touch update.

“Lot of old patrons want to make sure that it’s the place that they know,” Gingerich said. “There’s a fine line between preservation and change. The focus is paying homage to Ben, to keeping the place Ben built.”

The front of house will remain about 1,000 square feet. The patio and back bar spread out over 2,500 square feet. Hours at the Edgewater Inn will be from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday and from noon to midnight Friday and Saturday. The Gingerich’s will keep the kitchen open “until 10 nightly to provide a fresh and local food option to other restaurant industry folks.” This is just one way that the new owners are trying to keep the old school vibe Edgewater has loved for decades.

“It says it all when a little community renames a block DiPietro Way.”

[Editor’s note: an earlier version of this article indicated that Edgewater was a Denver neighborhood.]



Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Local 46 owners take over 70-year-old Edgewater Inn

After 70 years of ownership, the DiPietro family is stepping away from Edgewater Inn. And the owners of Local 46 are stepping in. Niya and Grant Gingerich are under contract to purchase the longtime pizza parlor and bar from Carolyn DiPietro and her daughter Haley, who have run it since 2012. Carolyn’s in-laws, Josephine and Ben DiPietro founded “the Edge” in 1953 at 5302 W. 25th Ave. in Edgewater.
EDGEWATER, CO
9NEWS

Denver's City Cafe closing to make way for high-rise apartments

DENVER — A popular Denver restaurant is permanently closing its doors. Located at Lincoln and 8th Avenue in downtown Denver, the building will be demolished and replaced by a new 18-story apartment building. The cafe's owner told 9NEWS he hopes to reopen the restaurant in a new location in...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Delicious ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Finally Coming to Colorado – But Where?

They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home Mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

HGTV's 2023 Dream Home is located in this Denver suburb

MORRISON, Colo. — HGTV's annual Dream Home contest is now open for entries, and the grand prize is located in Denver's backyard. Every year since 1997, the Home & Garden Television network's sweepstakes has featured a newly built, fully furnished home along with other prizes. The 2023 prize package...
DENVER, CO
Brittany Anas

Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes Park

A gathering space at Trailborn Rocky Mountains, a new hotel opening near Rocky Mountain National Park later this year.Photo byTrailborn Rocky Mountains. (Estes Park, CO) A new boutique hotel brand rooted in the great outdoors will debut in Estes Park this spring.
ESTES PARK, CO
lifeoncaphill.com

Kum & Go closes its fuel free locations in Denver

Kum & Go’s two fuel-free stores in Denver closed in December. The convenience stores were located at 1250 E. 17th Ave. in City Park West and 1610 Little Raven St. in the Union Station neighborhood. According to Convenience Store News online, Kum & Go opened its first of fuel-free...
DENVER, CO
coloradohomesmag.com

The Top 10 Colorado Homes of 2022

The homes published in Colorado Homes & Lifestyles this year were well-loved by readers. As you reminisce on 2022 and prepare to ring in the New Year, take a look back at the most popular homes, according to our readers. 10. 2022 Home of the Year: Retro Elegance: A Denver...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?

Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
LONGMONT, CO
What Now Denver

What Now Denver

Denver, CO
750
Followers
346
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdenver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy