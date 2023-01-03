ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Bloodied Sidibe briefly wears Rutgers coach's ceremonial uni

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NucRX_0k1H2NQ400

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Awa Sidibe briefly wore the ceremonial No. 1 jersey given to coach Coquese Washington when she was hired in May after the Rutgers guard got blood on her uniform during the Scarlet Knights’ 78-67 loss to No. 13 Maryland on Monday.

Officials noticed blood on Sidibe’s No. 11 top in the first half, and the only available uniform on the bench was the one given to her coach a little over seven months ago. The ceremonial jersey mistakenly had gotten into the equipment bag Monday morning according to a Rutgers spokesperson.

The senior put it on and was easy to spot because Washington’s name is on the back. All other Rutgers uniforms just have a number on the back. Sidibe wore it for a few minutes before trying to switch to a No. 5 top. Officials insisted she stay with the ceremonial jersey.

“I didn’t notice it until after a few minutes,” Washington said. “I thought it was a random backup jersey. Then I was like, ‘That looks like the jersey I had at the press conference!’ We laughed about it on the bench briefly and then we went back to the game. I guess in theory I had a little eligibility left and got some game time today thanks to Awa.”

Sidibe, who finished with six points and six assists, switched back to her No. 11 for the second half after getting a new uniform from the locker room.

Women's college basketball

She was checked again for blood in the third quarter, but the officials let her keep on her No. 11 when no blood was found on the jersey.

“There were a lot of uniform issues this game that I’ve never seen take so many possessions, so much time,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “That’s a first time in all my years. I’m impressed they could dig that out.”

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets’ game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets’ forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determined that he would not return to the game. Durant had 17 points in 30 minutes. Earlier Sunday, he passed Dominique Wilkins for No. 14 on the NBA’s career scoring list.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

Hurts returns from injury, leads Eagles to No. 1 seed in NFC

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts walked into the Linc wearing a Michael Jordan “I’m Back” T-shirt from the former Chicago Bulls’ star’s first unretirement. Yeah, Hurts is back — and now, so are the Eagles as a Super Bowl threat. Hurts returned from a sprained right shoulder and threw for 229 yards under a conservative game plan, and the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win over the New York Giants on Sunday night. “It’s really tough being out,′ Hurts said. ”I was pushing myself to be available and it wasn’t an easy thing.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Tavares, Marner lead Maple Leafs to 6-2 win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Mitchell Marner added three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Sunday night. Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Conor Timmins, Zach Aston-Reese and Timothy Liljegren also scored for Toronto, which swept its three-game season series with the Flyers. Marner, selected Thursday to the NHL All-Star Game, upped his team-leading points total to 49. Matthews trails Marner by two points after getting his 20th goal. Matt Murray made 34 saves. Nick Deslauriers and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who entered on a season-high four-game winning streak. Carter Hart had 29 saves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
612K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy