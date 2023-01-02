ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
LeBron, Tom Brady, Drew Brees Show Support For Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

The sports world is rallying around Bills' safety Damar Hamlin after he went into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night ... with superstars like LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Drew Brees offering words of support as the 24-year-old fights for his life. LeBron took the podium after scoring 43...
Buffalo Bills Give Damar Hamlin Update, 'Signs Of Improvement'

10:36 AM PT -- 1/4 -- The Buffalo Bills just shared some positive news on Damar Hamlin's status ... saying he remains in the ICU in critical condition, but has been showing "signs of improvement." The team says Hamlin is expected to stay in the ICU as healthcare officials continue...
BUFFALO, NY
NFL Says Bengals Vs. Bills Game Will Not Resume This Week

The NFL just announced the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will not return to the field this week ... this after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football. Roger Goodell made the announcement official just minutes ago ... saying he spoke with both...
CINCINNATI, OH
Kyler Murray Says ACL Surgery Was Successful, 'I'll Be Back'

Kyler Murray was all smiles after having successful surgery on his ACL ... posting a photo from his hospital bed and assuring fans he'll be back!. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback shared the snap via social media on Wednesday -- three weeks after he suffered a non-contact knee injury during Monday Night Football against the Patriots.

