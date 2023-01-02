Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
Moeller's Jordan Marshall wins Gatorade Ohio football player of the year award
Moeller 2024 running back Jordan Marshall captured the Gatorade Ohio football player of the year honors on Friday morning. He rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns this past season.
TMZ.com
LeBron, Tom Brady, Drew Brees Show Support For Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
The sports world is rallying around Bills' safety Damar Hamlin after he went into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night ... with superstars like LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Drew Brees offering words of support as the 24-year-old fights for his life. LeBron took the podium after scoring 43...
NJ artist builds tribute to Damar Hamlin using Rubik’s Cubes
An artist in New Jersey who uses Rubik’s Cubes in his work created a tribute to Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin after the athlete suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during a game on Monday, January 2, against the Cincinnati Bengals.
TMZ.com
Buffalo Bills Give Damar Hamlin Update, 'Signs Of Improvement'
10:36 AM PT -- 1/4 -- The Buffalo Bills just shared some positive news on Damar Hamlin's status ... saying he remains in the ICU in critical condition, but has been showing "signs of improvement." The team says Hamlin is expected to stay in the ICU as healthcare officials continue...
TMZ.com
NFL Says Bengals Vs. Bills Game Will Not Resume This Week
The NFL just announced the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will not return to the field this week ... this after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football. Roger Goodell made the announcement official just minutes ago ... saying he spoke with both...
TMZ.com
Kyler Murray Says ACL Surgery Was Successful, 'I'll Be Back'
Kyler Murray was all smiles after having successful surgery on his ACL ... posting a photo from his hospital bed and assuring fans he'll be back!. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback shared the snap via social media on Wednesday -- three weeks after he suffered a non-contact knee injury during Monday Night Football against the Patriots.
